First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. FIBK reports fourth quarter 2012 net income available to common shareholders of $16.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, as compared to $15.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for third quarter 2012, and $12.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2011.

Significant financial statement items for the fourth quarter of 2012 include:

Income from the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans increased to a record high level of $12.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2012. This represented a 5.6% increase over the prior quarter and a 52.4% increase over the same quarter of the prior year;

Net interest margin ratio declined 8 basis points during fourth quarter 2012, as compared to third quarter 2012, and 24 basis points as compared to fourth quarter 2011, due to lower yields earned on loan and investment portfolios;

Non-performing assets continued to decrease to the lowest level since 2009, declining to $174.6 million, or 2.26% of total assets, as of December 31, 2012, compared to $202.7 million, or 2.72% of total assets, as of September 30, 2012, and $278.9 million, or 3.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2011; and

Provision for loan losses was $8.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012, and $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011.

RESULTS SUMMARY (Unaudited; $ in thousands, except per share data) As Of or For the Three Months Ended Sequential Quarter

% Change Year Over Year

% Change December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,114 $ 15,292 $ 12,402 5.4 % 29.9 % Diluted earnings per common share 0.37 0.35 0.29 5.7 % 27.6 % Dividends paid per common share 0.2500 0.1200 0.1125 108.3 % 122.2 % Book value per common share 17.35 17.29 16.77 0.3 % 3.5 % Tangible book value per common share* 12.97 12.90 12.33 0.5 % 5.2 % Net tangible book value per common share* 14.37 14.30 13.74 0.5 % 4.6 % Return on average common equity, annualized 8.55 % 8.22 % 6.84 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized* 11.45 % 11.07 % 9.31 % Return on average assets, annualized 0.88 % 0.86 % 0.72 %

As Of or For the Year Ended Year December 31, December 31, Over Year 2012 2011 % Change Net income available to common shareholders $ 54,924 41,124 33.6 % Diluted earnings per common share 1.27 0.96 32.3 % Dividends paid per common share 0.61 0.45 35.6 % Return on average common equity 7.46 % 5.86 % Return on average tangible common equity* 10.07 % 8.06 % Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.61 % * See Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein for a discussion regarding tangible and net tangible book value per common share.

“Our fourth quarter performance capped a strong year for the Company, resulting in a 32% increase in earnings per share year-over-year as well as significant improvements in return on equity and return on assets,” said Ed Garding, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “Fourth quarter results were driven by continued robust activity in residential mortgage lending. Growth in this area is reflective of strong demand for refinancing in our markets, as well as enhancements we have made in our systems and processes that have enabled us to capture additional market share. We were also pleased to see further improvement in asset quality and a reduction in credit costs during the quarter. Total non-performing assets declined by 37% from the prior year, which reflects the diligent efforts of our lenders and credit officers in managing these assets to satisfactory resolutions,” Garding further noted.

“Moving into 2013, we expect to deliver another year of strong profitability. Although modest loan demand and continued compression in our net interest margin will present challenges for growing our net interest income, we believe we can offset these pressures through further increases in our non-interest income, continued improvement in operating efficiencies, and a reduction in credit costs resulting from continued improvement in asset quality,” said Mr. Garding.

REVENUE SUMMARY (Unaudited; $ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Sequential Quarter

% Change Year Over Year

% Change December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 Interest income $ 67,601 $ 68,175 $ 72,006 -0.8% -6.1% Interest expense 6,628 7,170 8,971 -7.6% -26.1% Net interest income 60,973 61,005 63,035 -0.1% -3.3% Non-interest income: Income from the origination and sale of loans 12,321 11,665 8,087 5.6% 52.4% Other service charges, commissions and fees 8,774 8,774 8,062 —% 8.8% Service charges on deposit accounts 4,401 4,395 4,543 0.1% -3.1% Wealth management revenues 3,659 3,557 3,280 2.9% 11.6% Investment securities gains, net 53 66 1,488 -19.7% -96.4% Other income 1,427 1,725 1,537 -17.3% -7.2% Total non-interest income 30,635 30,182 26,997 1.5% 13.5% Total revenues $ 91,608 $ 91,187 $ 90,032 0.5% 1.8% Tax equivalent net interest margin ratio 3.55 % 3.63 % 3.79 %

For the Year Ended Year Over Year

% Change December 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 Interest income $ 273,900 $ 292,883 -6.5% Interest expense 30,114 42,031 -28.4% Net interest income 243,786 250,852 -2.8% Non-interest income: Income from the origination and sale of loans 41,790 21,153 97.6% Other service charges, commissions and fees 34,226 31,689 8.0% Service charges on deposit accounts 17,412 17,647 -1.3% Wealth management revenues 14,314 13,575 5.4% Investment securities gains, net 348 1,544 -77.5% Other income 6,771 6,264 8.1% Total non-interest income 114,861 91,872 25.0% Total revenues $ 358,647 $ 342,724 4.6% Tax equivalent net interest margin ratio 3.66 % 3.80 %

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest margin ratio decreased to 3.55% during fourth quarter 2012, as compared to 3.63% during third quarter 2012. The fourth quarter 2012 net interest margin ratio included $425 thousand of recoveries of charged-off interest. Exclusive of these interest recoveries, the Company's net interest margin ratio was 3.53% during fourth quarter 2012. The decline in the net interest margin ratio, as compared to third quarter 2012, was primarily due to lower yields earned on the Company's loan and investment portfolios. The impact of lower asset yields was partially offset by increases in average outstanding loans and investment securities and a 5 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to a continuing favorable shift in the mix of deposits from higher costing time deposits into non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Decreases in net interest margin ratio during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, as compared to the same periods in 2011, were due to lower outstanding loan balances and lower yields earned on the Company's loan and investment portfolios, which were partially offset by reductions in the cost of interest bearing liabilities combined with a shift from higher-costing savings and time deposits to lower-costing demand deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income increased during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, as compared to the same periods in 2011 and the three months ended September 30, 2012, primarily due to increases in income from the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. New loans for home purchases accounted for approximately 35% of our 2012 residential loan production, compared to 44% in 2011.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE (Unaudited; $ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Sequential Quarter

% Change Year Over Year

% Change December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages $ 23,288 $ 23,341 $ 22,002 -0.2 % 5.8 % Employee benefits 6,113 7,447 6,871 -17.9 % -11.0 % Occupancy, net 3,968 3,793 3,815 4.6 % 4.0 % Furniture and equipment 3,301 3,231 3,195 2.2 % 3.3 % Other real estate owned ("OREO") expense, net of income 3,877 2,612 2,021 48.4 % 91.8 % Outsourced technology services 2,199 2,182 2,245 0.8 % -2.0 % FDIC insurance premiums 1,652 1,622 1,607 1.8 % 2.8 % Professional fees 1,059 1,050 1,176 0.9 % -9.9 % Mortgage servicing rights amortization 910 879 940 3.5 % -3.2 % Mortgage servicing rights impairment (recovery) (10 ) 55 427 -118.2 % -102.3 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 355 355 361 0.0 % -1.7 % Other expenses 11,120 10,497 11,561 5.9 % -3.8 % Total non-interest expense $ 57,832 $ 57,064 $ 56,221 1.3 % 2.9 %

For the Year Ended Year Over Year

% Change December 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages $ 89,833 $ 83,560 7.5 % Employee benefits 29,345 27,792 5.6 % Occupancy, net 15,786 16,223 -2.7 % Furniture and equipment 12,859 12,562 2.4 % OREO expense, net of income 9,400 8,652 8.6 % Outsourced technology services 8,826 8,933 -1.2 % FDIC insurance premiums 6,470 7,333 -11.8 % Professional fees 4,044 3,676 10.0 % Mortgage servicing rights amortization 3,501 3,225 8.6 % Mortgage servicing rights impairment (recovery) (771 ) 1,275 -160.5 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,420 1,446 -1.8 % Other expenses 48,922 43,735 11.9 % Total non-interest expense $ 229,635 $ 218,412 5.1 %

Salaries and wages increased during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, as compared to the same periods in the prior year, primarily due to higher incentive bonus accruals reflective of the Company's improved performance, inflationary wage increases and increases in commissions and overtime related to the substantial increase in residential real estate loan activity.

Employee benefits decreased during fourth quarter 2012, as compared to third quarter 2012 and fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to lower group health insurance costs. During fourth quarter 2012, the Company reversed $1.1 million of previously accrued group health insurance expense to reflect favorable claims experience in 2012.

Employee benefits increased during the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, as compared to the same period in 2011, primarily due to the combined effects of increases in the market values of securities held under deferred compensation plans, higher stock-based compensation expense and increases in profit sharing accruals reflective of the Company's improved performance. These increases were partially offset by decreases in group health insurance expense described above.

Increases in OREO expense during fourth quarter 2012, as compared to third quarter of 2012 and fourth quarter 2011, were primarily due to write-downs in the estimated fair values of OREO properties. During fourth quarter 2012, the Company recorded write-downs in the estimated fair values of OREO properties of $3.3 million, compared to $2.3 million during third quarter 2012 and $1.5 million during fourth quarter 2011. Approximately 75% of fourth quarter 2012 write-downs were attributable to three properties.

Increases in OREO expense during the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared to the same period in the prior year, were primarily attributable to additional carrying costs associated with properties foreclosed during the period. During 2012, OREO expenses included net operating expenses of $3.7 million, write-downs in the estimated fair value of OREO properties of $6.7 million and net gains on OREO sales of $1.0 million, as compared to net operating expenses of $1.8 million, write-downs in the estimated fair value of OREO properties of $7.5 million and net gains on OREO sales of $567 thousand during 2011.

Other expenses increased during fourth quarter 2012 compared to third quarter 2012. During fourth quarter 2012, the Company adjusted accruals related to its credit card loyalty program resulting in a reversal of $695 thousand of other expense. This decrease was offset by increases in advertising costs, which fluctuate based on the timing of advertising campaigns. Increases in other expenses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, as compared to the same period in 2011, were primarily due to non-recurring expenses recorded during the first and second quarters of 2012, including the accrual of $3.0 million of estimated collection and settlement costs, $1.5 million of donations expense associated with the sale of a bank building to a charitable organization and the write-off of $428 thousand of unamortized issuance costs associated with the redemption of junior subordinated debentures. In addition, debit card processing expenses increased $1.4 million in 2012, as compared to 2011, due to changes in per transaction processing costs and increases in transaction volumes. Increases in debit card processing expense were offset by corresponding increases in debit card processing revenues of $1.1 million, which are included in non-interest income from other service charges, commissions and fees in the tables above and the accompanying income statements.

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited; $ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Allowance for loan losses - beginning of period $ 99,006 $ 102,794 $ 120,303 Charge-offs (10,291 ) (14,813 ) (22,435 ) Recoveries 3,796 1,525 962 Provision 8,000 9,500 13,751 Allowance for loan losses - end of period $ 100,511 $ 99,006 $ 112,581 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Period end loans $ 4,223,912 $ 4,180,051 $ 4,186,549 Average loans, quarter 4,197,665 4,183,016 4,236,228 Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans 107,799 122,931 199,983 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 2,277 4,339 4,111 Troubled debt restructurings 31,932 35,428 37,376 Total non-performing loans 142,008 162,698 241,470 Other real estate owned 32,571 39,971 37,452 Total non-performing assets $ 174,579 $ 202,669 $ 278,922 As Of or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.62 % 1.26 % 2.01 % Provision for loan losses to average loans, annualized 0.76 % 0.90 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 2.38 % 2.37 % 2.69 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 70.78 % 60.85 % 46.62 % Non-performing loans to period end loans 3.36 % 3.89 % 5.77 % Non-performing assets to period end loans and other real estate owned 4.10 % 4.80 % 6.60 % Non-performing assets to total assets 2.26 % 2.72 % 3.81 %

As of December 31, 2012, total non-performing loans included $125 million of real estate loans, of which $34 million were construction loans and $74 million were commercial real estate loans. Non-performing construction loans as of December 31, 2012 were comprised of land acquisition and development loans of $23 million, commercial construction loans of $8 million and residential construction loans of $3 million. Decreases in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2012, as compared to September 30, 2012, are primarily due to the movement of non-accrual loans out of the loan portfolio through pay-off, charge-off or foreclosure.

Decreases in troubled debt restructurings as of December 31, 2012, compared to September 30, 2012, were due to the placement of two restructured commercial real estate loans on non-accrual status during fourth quarter 2012.

During fourth quarter 2012, the Company recorded additions to OREO of $6.7 million, recorded write downs in the fair value of OREO properties of $3.3 million and sold OREO with a net book value of $10.8 million at a net gain of $273 thousand.

Decreases in provisions for loan losses during fourth quarter 2012, as compared to third quarter 2012 and fourth quarter 2011, are reflective of continued improvement in credit quality as evidenced by declining levels of non-performing and criticized loans. As of December 31, 2012, non-performing assets were at their lowest level since fourth quarter 2009.

Recoveries of charged-off loans increased during fourth quarter 2012, compared to third quarter 2012 and fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to a $1.2 million recovery on one large commercial loan charged-off earlier in 2012.

CREDIT QUALITY TRENDS (Unaudited; $ in thousands) Accruing Loans Provision for Allowance for 30-89 Days Past Non-Performing Non-Performing Loan Losses Net Charge-offs Loan Losses Due Loans Assets Q1 2009 $ 9,600 $ 4,693 $ 92,223 $ 98,980 $ 103,653 $ 122,300 Q2 2009 11,700 5,528 98,395 88,632 135,484 167,273 Q3 2009 10,500 7,147 101,748 91,956 125,083 156,958 Q4 2009 13,500 12,218 103,030 63,878 124,678 163,078 Q1 2010 11,900 8,581 106,349 62,675 133,042 177,022 Q2 2010 19,500 11,521 114,328 99,334 158,113 200,451 Q3 2010 18,000 12,092 120,236 47,966 202,008 237,304 Q4 2010 17,500 17,256 120,480 57,011 210,684 244,312 Q1 2011 15,000 11,034 124,446 68,021 249,878 281,873 Q2 2011 15,400 15,267 124,579 70,145 263,467 291,790 Q3 2011 14,000 18,276 120,303 62,165 262,578 287,658 Q4 2011 13,751 21,473 112,581 75,603 241,470 278,922 Q1 2012 11,250 7,929 115,902 58,531 222,765 267,521 Q2 2012 12,000 25,108 102,794 55,074 172,333 226,150 Q3 2012 9,500 13,288 99,006 48,277 162,698 202,669 Q4 2012 8,000 6,495 100,511 34,602 142,008 174,579

CRITICIZED LOANS (Unaudited; $ in thousands) Other Assets Especially Mentioned Substandard Doubtful Total Q1 2009 $ 163,402 $ 231,861 $ 40,356 $ 435,619 Q2 2009 230,833 242,751 48,326 521,910 Q3 2009 239,320 271,487 60,725 571,532 Q4 2009 279,294 271,324 69,603 620,221 Q1 2010 312,441 311,866 64,113 688,420 Q2 2010 319,130 337,758 92,249 749,137 Q3 2010 340,075 340,973 116,003 797,051 Q4 2010 305,925 303,653 133,353 742,931 Q1 2011 293,899 299,072 135,862 728,833 Q2 2011 268,450 309,029 149,964 727,443 Q3 2011 261,501 305,145 134,367 701,013 Q4 2011 240,903 269,794 120,165 630,862 Q1 2012 242,071 276,165 93,596 611,832 Q2 2012 220,509 243,916 81,473 545,898 Q3 2012 223,306 229,826 66,179 519,311 Q4 2012 209,933 215,188 42,459 467,580

LOANS (Unaudited; $ in thousands) Sequential Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Quarter Over Year 2012 2012 2011 % Change % Change Real estate: Commercial $ 1,497,272 $ 1,513,784 $ 1,553,155 -1.1 % -3.6 % Construction: Land acquisition & development 220,196 233,082 278,613 -5.5 % -21.0 % Residential 49,274 50,895 61,106 -3.2 % -19.4 % Commercial 65,059 56,097 61,054 16.0 % 6.6 % Total construction loans 334,529 340,074 400,773 -1.6 % -16.5 % Residential 708,339 639,235 571,943 10.8 % 23.8 % Agricultural 177,244 175,395 175,302 1.1 % 1.1 % Total real estate loans 2,717,384 2,668,488 2,701,173 1.8 % 0.6 % Consumer: Indirect consumer loans 438,245 431,449 407,651 1.6 % 7.5 % Other consumer loans 137,743 139,984 147,487 -1.6 % -6.6 % Credit card loans 60,806 58,324 60,933 4.3 % -0.2 % Total consumer loans 636,794 629,757 616,071 1.1 % 3.4 % Commercial 688,753 672,100 693,261 2.5 % -0.7 % Agricultural 113,627 135,467 119,710 -16.1 % -5.1 % Other loans, including overdrafts 912 1,359 2,813 -32.9 % -67.6 % Loans held for investment 4,157,470 4,107,171 4,133,028 1.2 % 0.6 % Mortgage loans held for sale 66,442 72,880 53,521 -8.8 % 24.1 % Total loans $ 4,223,912 $ 4,180,051 $ 4,186,549 1.0 % 0.9 %

Loan demand continues to be challenging with total loans showing only slight growth as of December 31, 2012, compared to September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011. Management attributes growth in commercial construction loans as of December 31, 2012, compared to September 30, 2012, to overall improvement in economic conditions in the Company's market areas. Residential real estate loans grew during fourth quarter 2012 due to continued retention of selected loan production. Agricultural loans decreased as of December 31, 2012, compared to September 30, 2012, due to seasonal reductions in credit lines. Land acquisition and development and residential construction loans continued to decrease during fourth quarter 2012 primarily due to further movement of lower quality loans out of the loan portfolio through pay-off, charge-off or foreclosure.

DEPOSITS (Unaudited; $ in thousands) Sequential Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Quarter Over Year 2012 2012 2011 % Change % Change Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,495,309 $ 1,443,773 $ 1,271,709 3.6 % 17.6 % Interest bearing: Demand 1,811,905 1,637,214 1,306,509 10.7 % 38.7 % Savings 1,547,713 1,531,359 1,691,413 1.1 % -8.5 % Time, $100 and over 594,712 613,586 681,047 -3.1 % -12.7 % Time, other 790,772 809,800 876,293 -2.3 % -9.8 % Total interest bearing 4,745,102 4,591,959 4,555,262 3.3 % 4.2 % Total deposits $ 6,240,411 $ 6,035,732 $ 5,826,971 3.4 % 7.1 %

Total deposits increased as of December 31, 2012, compared to September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011. The favorable shift in the composition of deposits away from higher costing time deposits into lower costing demand deposits continued during fourth quarter 2012. As a result, the Company's cost of funds, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, decreased to 0.39% in fourth quarter 2012, compared to 0.43% in third quarter 2012 and 0.55% in fourth quarter 2011.

Savings deposits decreased as of December 31, 2012, compared to December 31, 2011. As a result of regulatory changes allowing businesses to receive interest on checking accounts, the Company discontinued its savings sweep product resulting in a shift of approximately $300 million from savings deposits into demand deposits during first quarter 2012.

REDEMPTION OF JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES HELD BY SUBSIDIARY TRUSTS

On June 26, 2012, the Company redeemed $41.2 million of 30-year junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures issued by the Company to an unconsolidated subsidiary trust. The redemption of the junior subordinated debentures caused a mandatory redemption of $40 million of 30-year floating rate mandatorily redeemable capital trust preferred securities issued by the unconsolidated subsidiary trust to third-party investors.

CAPITAL (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended Sequential Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Quarter Over Year 2012 2012 2011 % Change % Change Preferred stockholders' equity $ — $ 50,000 $ 50,000 -100.0 % -100.0 % Common stockholders' equity 735,195 729,059 701,986 0.8 % 4.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 15,991 18,811 19,034 -15.0 % -16.0 % Total stockholders' equity $ 751,186 $ 797,870 $ 771,020 -5.9 % -2.6 % Book value per common share $ 17.35 $ 17.29 $ 16.77 0.3 % 3.5 % Tangible book value per common share* 12.97 12.90 12.33 0.5 % 5.2 % Net tangible book value per common share* 14.37 14.30 13.74 0.5 % 4.6 % Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share computation 43,032,697 42,989,564 42,783,770 0.1 % 0.6 % Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted earnings per common share computation 43,198,076 43,120,077 42,847,772 0.2 % 0.8 % * See Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein for a discussion of tangible and net tangible book value per common share.

On December 18, 2012, the Company provided notice to preferred stockholders of its intention to redeem the preferred stock on January 18, 2013. Upon notice to holders of the redemption, the preferred stock was reclassified from stockholders' equity to a liability in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The preferred stock was redeemed on January 18, 2013 at an aggregate redemption price of $50.2 million, which represented par value plus unpaid and accrued dividends.

CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets* 7.46 % 7.67 % 7.43 % Net tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.26 % 8.50 % 8.28 % Tier 1 common capital to total risk weighted assets 11.94 % ** 11.81 % 11.04 % Leverage ratio 8.81 % ** 9.56 % 9.84 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.60 % ** 14.53 % 14.55 % Total risk-based capital 15.59 % ** 16.52 % 16.54 % * See Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein for a discussion of tangible and net tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets. ** Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change.

As of December 31, 2012, the Company had capital levels that, in all cases, exceeded the “well capitalized” requirements under all regulatory capital guidelines.

Fourth Quarter 2012 Conference Call for Investors

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2012 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (9:00 a.m. MST) on Tuesday, January 29, 2013. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Participants may join the call by dialing 1-888-317-6016 or by logging on to www.FIBK.com. The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (11:00 a.m. MST) on January 29, 2013 through March 4, 2013 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (using conference ID 10023660). The call will also be archived on our website, www.FIBK.com, for one year.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana. The Company operates 72 banking offices in 42 communities in Montana, Wyoming and western South Dakota. Through First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout the Company's market areas.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are covered by the safe harbor provisions of such sections. These statements include statements about decreased levels of criticized loans, stabilization of the loan portfolio, the Company's level of allowance for loan losses, manageability of credit costs and levels of profitability. Therefore, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.

The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this release: credit losses; concentrations of real estate loans; economic and market developments, including inflation; commercial loan risk; adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; impairment of goodwill; changes in interest rates; access to low-cost funding sources; increases in deposit insurance premiums; inability to grow business; adverse economic conditions affecting Montana, Wyoming and western South Dakota; governmental regulation and changes in regulatory, tax and accounting rules and interpretations; sweeping changes in regulation of financial institutions due to passage of the Dodd-Frank Act; changes in or noncompliance with governmental regulations; effects of recent legislative and regulatory efforts to stabilize financial markets; dependence on the Company's management team; ability to attract and retain qualified employees; failure of technology; reliance on external vendors; disruption of vital infrastructure and other business interruptions; illiquidity in the credit markets; inability to meet liquidity requirements; lack of acquisition candidates; failure to manage growth; competition; inability to manage risks in turbulent and dynamic market conditions; ineffective internal operational controls; environmental remediation and other costs; failure to effectively implement technology-driven products and services; litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibilities; capital required to support the Company's bank subsidiary; soundness of other financial institutions; impact of Basel III capital standards and forthcoming new capital rules proposed for U.S. banks; inability of our bank subsidiary to pay dividends; change in dividend policy; lack of public market for our Class A common stock; volatility of Class A common stock; voting control of Class B stockholders; decline in market price of Class A common stock; dilution as a result of future equity issuances; uninsured nature of any investment in Class A common stock; anti-takeover provisions; controlled company status; subordination of common stock to Company debt; uncertainties associated with introducing new products or lines of business; and, downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

A more detailed discussion of each of the foregoing risks is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, filed February 28, 2012. These factors and the other risk factors described in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, however, are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could harm the Company's results. Investors and others are encouraged to read the more detailed discussion of the Company's risks contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 177,978 $ 124,275 $ 142,502 Federal funds sold 730 1,215 309 Interest bearing deposits in banks 622,624 485,845 329,636 Total cash and cash equivalents 801,332 611,335 472,447 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 1,995,258 1,979,154 2,016,864 Held-to-maturity (estimated fair values of $218,933, $199,078, $161,877 at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively) 208,223 187,573 152,781 Total investment securities 2,203,481 2,166,727 2,169,645 Loans held for investment 4,157,470 4,107,171 4,133,028 Mortgage loans held for sale 66,442 72,880 53,521 Total loans 4,223,912 4,180,051 4,186,549 Less allowance for loan losses 100,511 99,006 112,581 Net loans 4,123,401 4,081,045 4,073,968 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 187,565 188,851 184,771 Goodwill 183,673 183,673 183,673 Company-owned life insurance 76,729 76,371 74,880 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net of write-downs 32,571 39,971 37,452 Accrued interest receivable 28,869 33,416 31,974 Mortgage servicing rights, net of accumulated amortization and impairment reserve 12,653 12,334 11,555 Core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 5,937 6,291 7,357 Deferred tax asset, net 2,597 1,638 9,628 Other assets 62,953 59,500 68,177 Total assets $ 7,721,761 $ 7,461,152 $ 7,325,527 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,495,309 $ 1,443,773 $ 1,271,709 Interest bearing 4,745,102 4,591,959 4,555,262 Total deposits 6,240,411 6,035,732 5,826,971 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 505,785 460,805 516,243 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 48,208 40,386 42,248 Accrued interest payable 6,502 6,706 8,123 Long-term debt 37,160 37,170 37,200 Other borrowed funds 32 6 7 Preferred stock pending redemption 50,000 — — Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 82,477 82,477 123,715 Total liabilities 6,970,575 6,663,282 6,554,507 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — 50,000 50,000 Common stock 271,335 270,553 266,842 Retained earnings 463,860 458,506 435,144 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 15,991 18,811 19,034 Total stockholders' equity 751,186 797,870 771,020 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,721,761 $ 7,461,152 $ 7,325,527

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 57,470 $ 57,418 $ 60,529 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 8,490 9,194 10,023 Exempt from federal taxes 1,256 1,223 1,196 Interest on deposits in banks 383 336 256 Interest on federal funds sold 2 4 2 Total interest income 67,601 68,175 72,006 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,851 5,414 6,854 Interest on securities sold under repurchase agreements 127 144 150 Interest on long-term debt 486 502 493 Interest on preferred stock pending redemption 131 — — Interest on subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 1,033 1,110 1,474 Total interest expense 6,628 7,170 8,971 Net interest income 60,973 61,005 63,035 Provision for loan losses 8,000 9,500 13,751 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 52,973 51,505 49,284 Non-interest income: Income from the origination and sale of loans 12,321 11,665 8,087 Other service charges, commissions and fees 8,774 8,774 8,062 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,401 4,395 4,543 Wealth management revenues 3,659 3,557 3,280 Investment securities gains, net 53 66 1,488 Other income 1,427 1,725 1,537 Total non-interest income 30,635 30,182 26,997 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 23,288 23,341 22,002 Employee benefits 6,113 7,447 6,871 Occupancy, net 3,968 3,793 3,815 Furniture and equipment 3,301 3,231 3,195 OREO expense, net of income 3,877 2,612 2,021 Outsourced technology services 2,199 2,182 2,245 FDIC insurance premiums 1,652 1,622 1,607 Professional fees 1,059 1,050 1,176 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 910 879 940 Mortgage servicing rights impairment (10 ) 55 427 Core deposit intangibles amortization 355 355 361 Other expenses 11,120 10,497 11,561 Total non-interest expense 57,832 57,064 56,221 Income before income tax expense 25,776 24,623 20,060 Income tax expense 8,931 8,468 6,795 Net income 16,845 16,155 13,265 Preferred stock dividends 731 863 863 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,114 $ 15,292 $ 12,402 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.29

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 230,882 $ 245,767 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 36,847 41,304 Exempt from federal taxes 4,923 4,749 Interest on deposits in banks 1,235 1,050 Interest on federal funds sold 13 13 Total interest income 273,900 292,883 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 22,306 33,533 Interest on securities sold under repurchase agreements 579 695 Interest on long-term debt 1,981 1,975 Interest on preferred stock pending redemption 131 — Interest on subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 5,117 5,828 Total interest expense 30,114 42,031 Net interest income: 243,786 250,852 Provision for loan losses 40,750 58,151 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 203,036 192,701 Non-interest income: Income from the origination and sale of loans 41,790 21,153 Other service charges, commissions and fees 34,226 31,689 Service charges on deposit accounts 17,412 17,647 Wealth management revenues 14,314 13,575 Investment securities gains, net 348 1,544 Other income 6,771 6,264 Total non-interest income 114,861 91,872 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 89,833 83,560 Employee benefits 29,345 27,792 Occupancy, net 15,786 16,223 Furniture and equipment 12,859 12,562 OREO expense, net of income 9,400 8,652 Outsourced technology services 8,826 8,933 FDIC insurance premiums 6,470 7,333 Professional fees 4,044 3,676 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 3,501 3,225 Mortgage servicing rights impairment (recovery) (771 ) 1,275 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,420 1,446 Other expenses 48,922 43,735 Total non-interest expense 229,635 218,412 Income before income tax expense 88,262 66,161 Income tax expense 30,038 21,615 Net income 58,224 44,546 Preferred stock dividends 3,300 3,422 Net income available to common shareholders $ 54,924 $ 41,124 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.28 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.27 $ 0.96

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, $ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2) $ 4,197,665 $ 57,915 5.49 % $ 4,183,016 $ 57,872 5.50 % $ 4,236,228 $ 60,928 5.71 % Investment securities (2) 2,156,668 10,471 1.93 2,098,576 11,123 2.11 2,071,372 11,910 2.28 Interest bearing deposits in banks 600,385 383 0.25 525,149 336 0.25 401,654 256 0.25 Federal funds sold 2,074 2 0.38 3,006 4 0.53 973 2 0.82 Total interest earnings assets 6,956,792 68,771 3.93 6,809,747 69,335 4.05 6,710,227 73,096 4.32 Non-earning assets 623,822 633,551 618,712 Total assets $ 7,580,614 $ 7,443,298 $ 7,328,939 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 1,705,963 $ 548 0.13 % $ 1,613,136 $ 589 0.15 % $ 1,300,105 $ 601 0.18 % Savings deposits 1,528,788 741 0.19 1,523,347 873 0.23 1,689,109 1,217 0.29 Time deposits 1,404,913 3,562 1.01 1,452,688 3,952 1.08 1,598,361 5,036 1.25 Repurchase agreements 496,321 127 0.10 501,640 144 0.11 487,734 150 0.12 Other borrowed funds 20 — — 6 — — 5,589 — — Long-term debt 37,163 486 5.20 37,174 502 5.37 37,315 493 5.24 Preferred stock pending redemption 7,609 131 6.85 — — — — — — Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 82,477 1,033 4.98 82,477 1,110 5.35 123,715 1,474 4.73 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,263,254 6,628 0.50 5,210,468 7,170 0.55 5,241,928 8,971 0.68 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,475,600 1,399,585 1,269,423 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 49,855 43,511 47,956 Stockholders' equity 791,905 789,734 769,632 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,580,614 $ 7,443,298 $ 7,328,939 Net FTE interest income $ 62,143 $ 62,165 $ 64,125 Less FTE adjustments (2) (1,170 ) (1,160 ) (1,090 ) Net interest income from consolidated statements of income $ 60,973 $ 61,005 $ 63,035 Interest rate spread 3.43 % 3.50 % 3.64 % Net FTE interest margin (3) 3.55 % 3.63 % 3.79 % Cost of funds, including non-interest bearing demand deposits (4) 0.39 % 0.43 % 0.55 % (1) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees net of deferred loan costs, which is not material. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax exempt loans and securities are presented on a FTE basis. (3) Net FTE interest margin during the period equals the difference between annualized interest income on interest earning assets and the annualized interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, divided by average interest earning assets for the period. (4) Calculated by dividing total annualized interest on interest bearing liabilities by the sum of total interest bearing liabilities plus non-interest bearing deposits.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, $ in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2) $ 4,176,439 $ 232,724 5.57 % $ 4,275,128 $ 247,492 5.79 % Investment securities (2) 2,123,231 44,613 2.10 2,026,192 48,795 2.41 Interest bearing deposits in banks 486,203 1,235 0.25 414,375 1,050 0.25 Federal funds sold 2,341 13 0.56 2,231 13 0.58 Total interest earnings assets 6,788,214 278,585 4.10 6,717,926 297,350 4.43 Non-earning assets 627,498 618,454 Total assets $ 7,415,712 $ 7,336,380 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 1,624,687 $ 2,390 0.15 % $ 1,269,676 $ 3,057 0.24 % Savings deposits 1,496,254 3,562 0.24 1,714,294 6,448 0.38 Time deposits 1,473,501 16,354 1.11 1,737,401 24,028 1.38 Repurchase agreements 501,192 579 0.12 500,882 695 0.14 Other borrowed funds 16 — — 5,582 — — Long-term debt 37,185 1,981 5.33 37,442 1,975 5.27 Preferred stock pending redemption 1,913 131 6.85 — — — Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 102,307 5,117 5.00 123,715 5,828 4.71 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,237,055 30,114 0.58 5,388,992 42,031 0.78 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,346,787 1,146,535 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 47,799 48,532 Stockholders' equity 784,071 752,321 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,415,712 $ 7,336,380 Net FTE interest income $ 248,471 $ 255,319 Less FTE adjustments (2) (4,685 ) (4,467 ) Net interest income from consolidated statements of income $ 243,786 $ 250,852 Interest rate spread 3.52 % 3.65 % Net FTE interest margin (3) 3.66 % 3.80 % Cost of funds, including non-interest bearing demand deposits (4) 0.46 % 0.64 % (1) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees net of deferred loan costs, which is not material. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax exempt loans and securities are presented on a FTE basis. (3) Net FTE interest margin during the period equals the difference between annualized interest income on interest earning assets and the annualized interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, divided by average interest earning assets for the period. (4) Calculated by dividing total annualized interest on interest bearing liabilities by the sum of total interest bearing liabilities plus non-interest bearing deposits.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals in the United States of America, or GAAP, this release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate capital adequacy: (i) tangible book value per common share; (ii) net tangible book value per common share; (iii) tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets; (iv) net tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets; (v) tangible assets, and (vi) return on average tangible common equity.

For purposes of computing tangible book value per common share, tangible book value equals common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets (except mortgage servicing rights). Tangible book value per common share is calculated as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding.

For purposes of computing net tangible book value per common share, net tangible book value equals common stockholders' equity less goodwill (adjusted for associated deferred tax liability) and other intangible assets (except mortgage servicing rights). Net tangible book value per common share is calculated as net tangible common stockholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding. The Company's goodwill as of December 31, 2012 was $184 million, of which approximately $159 million is deductible for income tax purposes over an original period of 15 years. The calculation of net tangible book value takes into account the full amount of tax benefit of approximately $60 million associated with deductible goodwill assuming the Company will continue to have income sufficient to allow it to recognize this benefit in future periods.

For purposes of computing tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets (except mortgage servicing rights). Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets is calculated as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

For purposes of computing net tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, net tangible common stockholders' equity equals common stockholders' equity less goodwill (adjusted for associated deferred tax liability) and other intangible assets (except mortgage servicing rights). Net tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets is calculated as net tangible common stockholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

For purposes of computing return on average tangible common equity, average tangible common equity equals average common stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average other intangible assets (except mortgage servicing rights). Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of unrealized losses on securities and other components of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in stockholders' equity. Management also believes that such financial measures, which are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by banking regulators, are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance due to the importance that analysts place on these ratios and also allow investors to compare certain aspects of our capitalization to other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies because other companies may not calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. As a result, the usefulness of these measures to investors may be limited, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles the above described non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as of the dates indicated.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited; $ in thousands except share and per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2012 2012 2011 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 751,186 $ 797,870 $ 771,020 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) 189,637 189,994 191,065 Less preferred stock — 50,000 50,000 Tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) 561,549 557,876 529,955 Add deferred tax liability for deductible goodwill 60,499 60,499 60,499 Net tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 622,048 $ 618,375 $ 590,454 Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,721,761 $ 7,461,152 $ 7,325,527 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) 189,637 189,994 191,065 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 7,532,124 $ 7,271,158 $ 7,134,462 Common shares outstanding 43,290,323 43,252,383 42,984,174 Book value per common share $ 17.35 $ 17.29 $ 16.77 Tangible book value per common share $ 12.97 $ 12.90 $ 12.33 Net tangible book value per common share $ 14.37 $ 14.30 $ 13.74 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.46 % 7.67 % 7.43 % Net tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 8.26 % 8.50 % 8.28 %