Tommy Hilfiger Announces Global Spring 2013 Ad Campaign

The Tommy Hilfiger Group, which is wholly owned by PVH Corp. PVH, announces its Spring 2013 global advertising campaign, le vöyãge seafãr-iüs. Featuring The Hilfigers – the beloved all-American family at the heart of the brand's marketing strategy – the new campaign takes the notorious group of eclectic characters onto the high seas. Now in its sixth season, The Hilfigers campaign remains the ultimate personification of the preppy heritage and irreverent spirit of the Tommy Hilfiger brand. The campaign is photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Karl Templer and creatively directed by Trey Laird of Laird + Partners.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2013 Global Advertising Campaign, "le voyage seafar-ius" (Photo: Business Wire)

For Spring 2013, the Tommy Hilfiger advertising campaign includes a digital webisode set to British singer Estelle's “Do My Thing” track, a highly acclaimed collaboration featuring Janelle Monáe. The song is from Estelle's second U.S. album, All of Me, released in 2012. Capturing The Hilfigers' lively spirit, playful attitude, and quirky take on iconic American tradition, the Spring 2013 webisode marks a move towards a significant boost in digital marketing for the brand, with investments in the digital space more than doubling since Fall 2012. The Webisode launches on January 28, 2013 at www.tommy.com/bonvoyage. When fans and followers answer the question, “What's your thing for 2013?” with the hashtag #doyourthing, they will receive a free download of Estelle's featured track, “Do My Thing.”

Join us for The Hilfigers' maiden voyage. It's spring, which means fun in the sun, brisky breezes and a feisty crew. There'll be new faces, old graces, fresh plots and lots, lots, lots of stripes and other nautical niceties. Like harbor golf, deck biking and splashy behavior that's all over the map. It'll be swell. Tidal. From sheltered islands to grand banks. The Hilfigers launch a whole new level of off-the-wall adventure this spring.

“Classic nautical influences were some of the earliest inspirations I incorporated into my designs, so this campaign is very exciting for me,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “I love the boating life, and this season The Hilfigers are setting sail like only they know how, with all the adventurous spirit and youthful irreverence we've come to love and expect. There's no better setting to highlight the nautical inspirations, red, white and blue color palette, and heritage prep details of the Spring 2013 Runway Collections.”

“For six seasons now, The Hilfigers advertising campaigns have been at the cornerstone of our marketing strategy, leading the global creative vision for the brand,” said Avery Baker, Chief Marketing Officer for The Tommy Hilfiger Group. “For Spring 2013, we are supporting the campaign in our markets around the world with a webisode that uniquely celebrates the brand's classic, American, cool heritage and long history of infusing an unexpected twist to preppy tradition. The Hilfigers campaign resonates globally now more than ever.”

Photographed in Sag Harbor, New York with hair by Eugene Souleiman and makeup by Mark Carrasquillo, the campaign features a similar cast of eclectic characters from past campaigns: Jacquelyn Jablonski with Max Rogers, Bernard Fouquet, Chloe Blackshire, Arthur Kulkov, Julia Hafstrom, Lea Sorensen, Toni Garrn, Thomas Gledhill and two Basset Hounds named Morgan IV and V. New additions to the family this season include, Kim D, Sacha M'Baye, Tidiou M'Baye, Viggo Jonasson, Jourdan Dunn and Tian Yi.

Viggo

Spent most of his youth in a hut he built as an annex to the pool-house. One of the original Wild Boys, still wild, but more in a Jim Morrison than a Peter Pan way. Alpine biking, strictly downhill. Viggo stands for vigorous living.

Kim

Underneath that classic exterior beats the heart of a new-generation Serge Gainsbourg. Ran away from school at 15. Finished Harvard at 18. Teaches yoga part time. Never gets out of bed before noon. Considered international swoon material since he dated that French film star.

Sacha

Buttoned down but not totally untamed. Travels well, speaks better French than English. Has a graphic novel he's been sketching for like three years. A girl in every port, and a song for every occasion.

Tidiou

Sacha's big little bro. Very world beat meets metal, with a little classic rock on the side. Current goals: his name on a chair at Blanca in Bushwick and a seat on the London stock exchange. First, Instanbul and the world Yahtzee championships.

Clara

Look what escaped from the nursery? Toddler no more, Clara has taken her rightful place amongst the young Hilfigers as a breakout leader. Done with Sendak, she's moving on to Proust. Thinks there might be something in this plaid cotton candy idea she has. Motto: “I'll sleep when I'm older.”

Tian

Très calm and collected… until she cracks up laughing. Can't keep a secret. Doesn't know when to quit. But still a great girl to bring home to Mamma. But don't be deceived. She's got the family lawyer on speed dial.

Jourdan

One of those girls who's (almost) too pretty for her own good. If ever there was a prep bombshell, she is it. In other words, can be explosive. Just ask the crew that are STILL repainting the boathouse she decided should be “brighter.” World-class solo sailor and, well, still waters can still splash you by surprise.

“I love finally seeing the Hilfigers capturing Tommy's iconic red, white, and blue brand iconography,” said Trey Laird. “This twisted nautical adventure is the perfect evolution of the campaign. It feels instantly and uniquely Hilfigers as we continue to push the brand forward in new markets and the world.”

Le vöyãge seafãr-iüs will break worldwide Spring 2013 as a multi-media program with an online, print, outdoor and social media presence. The advertising campaign will preview in Vogue's February issue, and the starting with the March 2013 issues, full print ads will run globally in key fashion publications such as GQ, Vanity Fair, InStyle, ELLE and Harper's Bazaar, with multi-page inserts in select issues. U.S. and key European cities such as Amsterdam, Brussels and Zurich will have outdoor campaigns, while tommy.com and the brand's Facebook and Twitter channels will feature the campaign images and webisode. The commercial will also run on Taxi TV in New York City starting February 19 through February 26.

