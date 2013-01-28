Americas United Bank Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2012

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Americas United Bank AUNB today announced its unaudited results of operations for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2012. For the full-year, Americas United Bank earned $1,847,000, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $36,000, or $0.01 per share for 2011. Total assets reached $114.6 million, up $14.2 million or 14.2%. Total loans reached $72.4 million at year-end 2012, as compared to $73.1 for 2011. Total deposits reached $86.6 million at December 31, 2012, as compared to $74.3 million at December 31, 2011.

Fourth quarter 2012 earnings were $785,000 or $0.27 per share compared to $673,000 or $0.23 per share for the same period of 2011, representing a 17.4% increase in earnings per share.

“We showed great improvement this year and spent a significant amount of time on the credit quality aspect of the Bank and building of our business banking model to facilitate our success moving forward. Our favorable earnings are the results of the collective efforts of our team and we look forward to our continued success going forward,” said Adriana M. Boeka, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Selected highlights for year-end 2012 versus year-end 2011:

Asset growth of $14.2 million, or 14.2%, to $114.6 million;

Loan growth of -$746,000, or -1.0%, to $72.4 million;

Deposit growth of $12.3 million, or 16.6%, to $86.6 million;

Non-Interest Bearing deposit growth of $2.5 million, or 15.1%, to $19.1 million;

Shareholders' Equity growth of $1.9 million, or 10.6%, to $19.5 million;

Interest Income decline of $1.5 million, or 26.3%, to $4.3 million;

Interest Expense decline of $189,000, or 24.6%, to $579,000;

Provision for Loan and Lease Loss was -$1.0 million in 2012, as compared to $1.3 million in 2011;

Ending Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss balance of $1,885,000 or 2.6% of gross loans and 467.7% of non-performing loans;

Non-performing loans to total loans of 0.56%;

Non-performing assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss (known as the “Texas Ratio”) down to 1.88%.

The Bank capital ratios at December 31, 2012 are as follows:

Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 17.46%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 26.05%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 27.32%

Americas United Bank provides a full range of financial services, including credit and deposit products, cash management, and internet banking for businesses and high net worth individuals from its head office at 801 N. Brand Boulevard, Suite 1150, Glendale, CA 91203 and the Downey Office at 8255 Firestone Boulevard, Suite 110, Downey, CA 90241.

Information on products and services may be obtained by calling (818) 637-7000 or visiting the Bank's website at www.aubank.com.

About Americas United Bank:

Americas United Bank (AUB) is the first Hispanic-owned bank to open its doors in California in over thirty years and has the distinction of being the largest Hispanic-owned bank based in California. Founded by a group of respected and successful business leaders (primarily from the Hispanic community), AUB is a full service commercial bank that provides business and personal banking products and services.

AMERICAS UNITED BANK CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,934 $ 2,393 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 9,093 490 Federal funds sold 28,580 22,510 Investment securities 2,128 3,284 Loans: Commercial 14,075 12,121 Commercial real estate 52,000 52,928 Consumer 474 450 SBA 5,416 6,232 Non-accrual 403 1,383 Total loans 72,368 73,114 Loans, net 70,600 70,607 Other assets 1,287 1,109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 114,622 $ 100,393 Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 19,064 $ 16,550 Interest bearing 38,684 32,027 Savings 331 230 CDs over $100,000 26,301 21,706 CDs under $100,000 2,231 3,767 Total deposits 86,611 74,280 Other borrowing 8,000 8,000 Other liabilities 515 480 TOTAL LIABILITIES 95,126 82,760 Stockholders' equity 19,496 17,633 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 114,622 $ 100,393 Shares outstanding 2,878 2,878 Book value per common share $ 6.77 $ 6.13

AMERICAS UNITED BANK CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year-To-Date December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest Income $ 1,038 $ 1,513 $ 4,310 $ 5,847 Interest Expense 135 163 579 768 Net interest income 903 1,350 3,731 5,079 Provision for loan losses (250 ) (249 ) (1,013 ) 1,284 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,153 1,599 4,744 3,795 Non-interest income 57 85 282 349 Non-interest expense 834 1,011 3,587 4,107 Income before income taxes 376 673 1,439 37 Provision for income taxes (409 ) (408 ) 1 NET INCOME $ 785 $ 673 $ 1,847 $ 36 Earnings (Loss) per common Share: Basic & Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.64 $ 0.01