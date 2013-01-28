Kemper Corporation Expands Its Employee Voluntary Benefits Product Portfolio To Serve Workplace Market Demands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kemper Corporation KMPR announced today that it is expanding its reach into the voluntary benefits market with the introduction of the “Kemper Benefits” suite of products.

Kemper Benefits will include a broad portfolio of new voluntary benefit products, including Critical Illness, Accident, Short Term Disability and Whole Life insurance, in addition to the worksite products it already offers such as Auto, Renters and Homeowners insurance.

With a distribution driven strategy, Kemper Benefits is working with a network of brokers across the U.S. to deliver products and services primarily to the mid-size employer market of companies with 50 to 500 employees.

“The Kemper Benefits suite of products positions brokers and employers to help employees meet their financial and healthcare challenges of tomorrow,” said Donald G. Southwell, Kemper's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the breadth of products and services it offers, Kemper Benefits enables employees to obtain the coverage they need to protect themselves and their families.”

Kemper Benefits will introduce its expanded suite of products in a series of trade shows across the country, including the Benefit Selling Expo Industry Tradeshow and Conference April 29 to May 3, 2013 in San Diego, CA.

About Kemper

Kemper is a diversified insurance holding company with subsidiaries that provide an array of products to the individual and small business markets:

Kemper markets to its customers through a network of independent agents, brokers and career agents.

Additional information about Kemper is available by visiting kemper.com.