Ryder Supply Chain Executive to Speak at Packaging Conference

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ryder System, Inc., R, a leader in supply chain, warehousing, and transportation management solutions, today announced that Keli Parker-Schneider, Senior Global Director of New Products and Services for Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, will be a featured speaker at the 2013 Packaging Conference, which will be held February 4-6, 2013, at the Ritz Carlton, Buckhead, in Atlanta, Ga. Produced by Plastic Technologies and SBA-CCI, Inc., the Packaging Conference is expected to draw more than 250 attendees to discuss the latest initiatives in the packaging industry, including next-generation materials, business strategies, sustainability efforts, process developments, and more. Mrs. Parker-Schneider, whose presentation highlights product optimization, will discuss strategies to optimize total delivered cost from concept through delivery by linking brand image, design, manufacturing, and logistics. Her presentation will take place Tuesday, February 5, at 1:30 p.m. during Session Five.

“From new product launches to seasonal fluctuations or changing retailer shelving requirements, consumer packaged goods companies are continually faced with changing market conditions that require packaging flexibility,” said Mrs. Parker-Schneider. “Ryder provides packaging solutions that give companies the flexible, supplemental capacity they need at a competitive cost.”

Ryder offers state-of-the-art primary and secondary food and non-food packaging facilities in many U.S. markets. Ryder's design and implementation capabilities are offered in both turnkey and adaptable formats. Combined with the company's source-to-shelf services, Ryder offers unique packaging solutions to help customers get their products where they need them, when they need them.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial transportation, logistics and supply chain management solutions company. Ryder's stock R is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. Inbound Logistics magazine has recognized Ryder as a top third party logistics provider and green supply chain partner. Ryder has also been ranked three years in a row as one of the top 250 U.S. companies in the Newsweek Green Rankings. In addition, Security Magazine has named Ryder one of the top companies for security practices in the transportation, logistics, supply chain, and warehousing sector. Ryder is a proud member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.