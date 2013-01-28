First Defiance Financial Corp. Reports $5.2 Million of Net Income for the 2012 Fourth Quarter, up 27% from Fourth Quarter 2011, and Record Full Year Earnings of $18.7 Million, up 20% from Full Year 2011

DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

First Defiance Financial Corp. FDEF announced today record net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2012 totaled $18.7 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share compared to $15.5 million or $1.42 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2011. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012, First Defiance earned $5.2 million or $0.52 per diluted common share compared to $4.1 million or $0.36 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2011. The fourth quarter of 2012 included $2.0 million in prepayment fees from the early payment of FHLB advances, offset by $1.6 million of gains on the sale of securities associated with a balance sheet structuring strategy.

“I am pleased with the record net income in the full year of 2012 and overall performance for the fourth quarter as the country continues to rebound from the economic challenges of the last several years,” said William J. Small, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of First Defiance Financial Corp. “We are pleased with the strong mortgage banking results this quarter and throughout the full year, as well as the steady improvement in credit quality.”

In the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company executed a balance sheet restructuring strategy to enhance the Company's current and future profitability while increasing its capital ratios and protecting the balance sheet against rising rates. The strategy required taking an after tax loss of approximately $260,000 through selling $60 million in securities for a gain of $1.6 million and paying off $62 million in FHLB advances with a prepayment penalty of $2.0 million. The anticipated positive effects of this strategy include: 1) increases in the net interest margin and net interest income, 2) improvement in all capital ratios, and 3) increases in return on average assets and return on average equity.

Credit Quality

The fourth quarter 2012 results include provision for loan losses expense of $2.6 million, compared with $4.1 million in the same period in 2011. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.75% at December 31, 2012 from 2.24% at December 31, 2011.

Non-performing assets totaled $36.4 million at December 31, 2012, down from $46.3 million at December 31, 2011. The December 31, 2012 balance included $32.6 million of loans that were non-accrual or 90 days past due. Additionally, First Defiance had $3.8 million of real estate owned at December 31, 2012 up from $3.6 million at December 31, 2011. Loans classified as Trouble Debt Restructured because of modification of terms granted to borrowers totaled $28.2 million at December 31, 2012 compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2011. For the fourth quarter of 2012, First Defiance recorded net charge-offs of $2.2 million, which represented 0.59% of average loans outstanding (annualized) for the quarter, compared with 2.49% in the fourth quarter of 2011.

“Asset quality continued to show improvement this quarter, reflected by a 17% reduction in non-performing loans from the fourth quarter of 2011,” Small said. “We had a 75% decrease in net charge-offs in the 2012 fourth quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, reflecting continuation of improvement in the credit profile of First Defiance.”

Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased to $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $17.5 million in the 2011 fourth quarter, and was up slightly from the third quarter of 2012, which was $17.2 million. Net interest margin was 3.92% for the 2012 fourth quarter compared to 3.80% in the third quarter of 2012 and 3.83% in the fourth quarter of 2011. Yield on interest earning assets declined by 23 basis points to 4.40% in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 4.63% in the 2011 fourth quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by 34 basis points, to 0.50% from 0.84%. The net interest margin was positively impacted by the Company's balance sheet restructuring strategy that was executed in the fourth quarter of 2012.

“We are pleased with the increase in our net interest margin for the quarter and the stability seen throughout this economic cycle,” said Small. “The balance sheet restructuring we did in the fourth quarter was an important move as we anticipate that an extended low rate environment and continued pricing pressures will put pressure on the margin.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the 2012 fourth quarter increased to $10.2 million from $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Gain on investment securities was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $169,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. All of the gains from the sale of securities in the fourth quarter of 2012 were due to the executed balance sheet restructure. Income from the sale of insurance and investment products remained stable at $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, flat with $2.0 million in the same period of 2011. Mortgage banking income increased to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $1.9 million in the same period in 2011. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased in the fourth quarter of 2012 to $2.7 million from $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Mortgage loan servicing revenue increased slightly in the fourth quarter 2012 to $888,000 from $874,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011.

First Defiance recorded a positive valuation adjustment of $96,000 on mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with a positive adjustment of $181,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. The MSR valuation adjustment is a reflection of the increase in the fair value of certain sectors of the Company's portfolio of MSRs.

“Non-interest income increased, driven by mortgage banking and solid fee income, which are part of our core operating strategy. Gain on sale of mortgage loans was higher this quarter compared to the 2011 fourth quarter driven by higher loan activity,” stated Small. "The mortgage originations for the bank in 2012 represented a record for the highest dollar level of production in a year."

Non-Interest Expenses

Total non-interest expense was $17.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $1.9 million from $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The fourth quarter of 2012 included $2.0 million of prepayment fees associated with the repayment of FHLB debt.

Compensation and benefits decreased by $290,000 in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The year over year decrease in compensation and benefits expense is largely due to increased mortgage and commercial loan volume that results in deferred compensation costs associated with that volume. Other non-interest expenses increased $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 as a result of recording $2.0 million in FHLB prepayment fees as part of the executed balance sheet restructure. The increase in other non-interest expense was slightly offset by a decrease in credit related expenses, which consists of secondary market buy-back losses, real estate owned expenses and credit and collection expenses, of $553,000 in the fourth quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of 2011.

Annual Results

On an annual basis, earnings for 2012 were $18.7 million compared with $15.5 million in 2011. Net interest income for 2012 totaled $69.0 million, a decrease of $875,000 or 1.25% from 2011. Average interest-earning assets increased to $1.862 billion for 2012 compared to $1.848 billion in 2011. Net interest margin for 2012 was 3.81%, compared with 3.88% for 2011.

The provision for loan losses for 2012 was $10.9 million, which was down from $12.4 million in 2011.

Non-interest income for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012 was $34.4 million compared to $27.5 million during the same period of 2011. The 2012 results include securities gains of $2.1 million, slightly offset by $5,000 related to other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) charges recognized for one impaired investment security. The 2011 securities gains of $216,000 consisted of $218,000 related to gain on sale of available for sale securities slightly offset by $2,000 related to OTTI charges recognized for one impaired investment security. Service fees and other charges were $10.8 million for the year ended 2012 compared to $11.4 million during 2011. Mortgage banking income for 2012 was $9.7 million, up from $6.4 million in 2011. Insurance and investment sales revenues increased to $8.7 million in 2012, compared to $7.1 million in 2011. The insurance and investments increase is primarily due to the Payak-Dubbs Insurance Agency, Inc. acquisition that was completed on July 1, 2011. Other non-interest income was $1.5 million for the year ended 2012 compared to $478,000 for the same period in 2011 mainly due to receiving $618,000 from an insurance settlement in 2012.

Non-interest expense increased to $65.8 million for the full year of 2012 from $62.8 million in 2011. The full year of 2012 includes $2.0 million of prepayment fees associated with the repayment of FHLB debt which is included in other non-interest expense. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.0 million for the year ended 2012 compared to 2011 mainly resulting from the insurance acquisition in July 2011 which added $1.6 million in compensation and benefits expense in 2012 compared to $797,000 for the same period in 2011.

Other non-interest expense was $14.4 million for the year ended 2012 compared to $13.2 million for the same period in 2011. The main contributor to the increase was the previously mentioned $2.0 million prepayment expense on FHLB debt. Other non-interest expense also includes $2.2 million of credit, collection and real estate owned costs compared with $3.6 million in 2011.

Total Assets at $2.05 Billion

Total assets at December 31, 2012 were $2.05 billion, compared to $2.07 billion at December 31, 2011. Net loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) were $1.50 billion at December 31, 2012 compared to $1.45 billion at December 31, 2011. Total cash and cash equivalents were $136.8 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $174.9 million at December 31, 2011. Total deposits at December 31, 2012 were $1.67 billion compared to $1.60 billion at December 31, 2011. Non-interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2012 were $315.1 million compared to $245.9 million at December 31, 2011. Total stockholders' equity was $258.1 million at December 31, 2012 compared to $278.1 million at the December 31, 2011. Also at December 31, 2012, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $66.3 million compared to $67.7 million at December 31, 2011. The Company paid $37.0 million to repurchase its outstanding preferred stock related to TARP during 2012, which effectively lowered capital levels.

Succession Plan

Also at today's Board meeting, Mr. Small informed the Board of Directors of First Defiance that he plans to retire from his management role at First Defiance effective December 31, 2013. With this announcement, the Board approved the initiation of its management transition plan. As a result, effective January 1, 2014, Donald P. Hileman, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of President and CEO of First Defiance. Jim Rohrs will remain in his position as President and CEO of First Federal Bank. Mr. Small, currently Chairman, President, and CEO of First Defiance and Chairman of the Bank, will retire as an active employee of the Company, but will remain as Chairman of both the holding company and the Bank.

“This is a part of our succession plan that has been discussed over the last several years,” stated Lead Independent Director Steve Boomer. “With improving performance trends we remain focused on the long term success of the Company, including management succession. Implementing the plan now allows us to better facilitate the transition.”

Conference Call

First Defiance Financial Corp.

First Defiance Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. First Federal operates 33 full service branches and 42 ATM locations in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and Fort Wayne, Indiana. First Insurance Group is a full service insurance agency with six offices throughout northwest Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be safe harbors created thereby. Those statements may include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, forecasts and plans of First Defiance Financial Corp. and its management, and specifically include statements regarding: changes in economic conditions, the nature, extent and timing of governmental actions and reforms, future movements of interest rates, the production levels of mortgage loan generation, the ability to continue to grow loans and deposits, the ability to benefit from a changing interest rate environment, the ability to sustain credit quality ratios at current or improved levels, the ability to sell real estate owned properties, continued strength in the market area for First Federal Bank of the Midwest, and the ability of the Company to grow in existing and adjacent markets. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in general and local banking, insurance and mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011. One or more of these factors have affected or could in the future affect the Company's business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this news release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other persons, that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets First Defiance Financial Corp. (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2012 2011 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 45,832 $ 31,931 Interest-bearing deposits 91,000 143,000 136,832 174,931 Securities Available-for sale, carried at fair value 194,101 232,919 Held-to-maturity, carried at amortized cost 508 661 194,609 233,580 Loans 1,525,257 1,487,076 Allowance for loan losses (26,711 ) (33,254 ) Loans, net 1,498,546 1,453,822 Loans held for sale 22,064 13,841 Mortgage servicing rights 7,833 8,690 Accrued interest receivable 5,594 6,142 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,655 20,655 Bank Owned Life Insurance 41,832 35,908 Office properties and equipment 39,663 40,045 Real estate and other assets held for sale 3,805 3,628 Goodwill 61,525 61,525 Core deposit and other intangibles 4,738 6,151 Deferred taxes 78 629 Other assets 9,174 8,643 Total Assets $ 2,046,948 $ 2,068,190 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 315,132 $ 245,927 Interest-bearing deposits 1,352,340 1,350,314 Total deposits 1,667,472 1,596,241 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 12,796 81,841 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities 51,702 60,386 Subordinated debentures 36,083 36,083 Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance 1,473 1,402 Other liabilities 19,294 14,110 Total liabilities 1,788,820 1,790,063 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, net of discount - 36,640 Common stock, net 127 127 Common stock warrant 878 878 Additional paid-in-capital 136,046 135,825 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,274 3,997 Retained earnings 164,103 148,011 Treasury stock, at cost (47,300 ) (47,351 ) Total stockholders' equity 258,128 278,127 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,046,948 $ 2,068,190

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) First Defiance Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest Income: Loans $ 17,774 $ 19,095 $ 72,621 $ 78,648 Investment securities 1,504 1,855 7,123 7,086 Interest-bearing deposits 51 115 300 466 FHLB stock dividends 243 205 899 867 Total interest income 19,572 21,270 80,943 87,067 Interest Expense: Deposits 1,775 2,527 8,169 12,175 FHLB advances and other 164 761 2,424 3,203 Subordinated debentures 158 333 971 1,278 Notes Payable 89 133 373 530 Total interest expense 2,186 3,754 11,937 17,186 Net interest income 17,386 17,516 69,006 69,881 Provision for loan losses 2,618 4,099 10,924 12,434 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,768 13,417 58,082 57,447 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 2,631 2,952 10,779 11,387 Mortgage banking income 2,741 1,888 9,665 6,437 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 20 10 70 361 Gain on sale of securities 1,611 169 2,139 218 Impairment on securities (5 ) - (5 ) (2 ) Insurance and investment sales commissions 1,997 1,963 8,676 7,109 Trust income 146 134 616 599 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 241 226 924 929 Other non-interest income 798 534 1,510 478 Total Non-interest Income 10,180 7,876 34,374 27,516 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 7,806 8,096 32,566 31,554 Occupancy 1,860 1,743 7,578 7,166 FDIC insurance premium 660 658 2,691 2,922 State franchise tax 846 385 2,495 2,010 Data processing 1,183 1,140 4,660 4,257 Acquisition related charges - - - 234 Amortization of intangibles 344 391 1,413 1,442 Other non-interest expense 4,839 3,176 14,377 13,179 Total Non-interest Expense 17,538 15,589 65,780 62,764 Income before income taxes 7,410 5,704 26,676 22,199 Income taxes 2,253 1,640 8,012 6,665 Net Income $ 5,157 $ 4,064 $ 18,664 $ 15,534 Dividends Accrued on Preferred Shares - (462 ) (900 ) (1,850 ) Accretion on Preferred Shares - (46 ) (359 ) (177 ) Redemption of Preferred Shares - - 642 - Net Income Applicable to Common Shares $ 5,157 $ 3,556 $ 18,047 $ 13,507 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.37 $ 1.86 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.36 $ 1.81 $ 1.42 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 9,729 9,726 9,728 9,368 Diluted 10,012 9,908 9,998 9,540

Financial Summary and Comparison First Defiance Financial Corp. (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2012 2011 % change 2012 2011 % change Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 19,993 $ 21,665 (7.7 )% $ 82,598 $ 88,546 (6.7 )% Interest expense 2,186 3,754 (41.8 ) 11,937 17,186 (30.5 ) Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 17,807 17,911 (0.6 ) 70,661 71,360 (1.0 ) Provision for loan losses 2,618 4,099 (36.1 ) 10,924 12,434 (12.1 ) Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan loss (1) 15,189 13,812 10.0 59,737 58,926 1.4 Investment Securities gains 1,611 169 NM 2,139 218 NM Impairment losses on securities (5 ) - NM (5 ) (2 ) 150.0 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 8,574 7,707 11.2 32,240 27,300 18.1 Non-interest expense 17,538 15,589 12.5 65,780 62,764 4.8 Income taxes 2,253 1,640 37.4 8,012 6,665 20.2 Net Income 5,157 4,064 26.9 18,664 15,534 20.1 Dividends Declared on Preferred Shares - (462 ) (100.0 ) (900 ) (1,850 ) (51.4 ) Accretion on Preferred Shares - (46 ) (100.0 ) (359 ) (177 ) 102.8 Redemption on Preferred Shares - - - 642 - NM Net Income Applicable to Common Shares 5,157 3,556 45.0 18,047 13,507 33.6 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 421 395 6.6 1,655 1,479 11.9 At Period End Assets 2,046,948 2,068,190 (1.0 ) Earning assets 1,853,585 1,898,152 (2.3 ) Loans 1,525,257 1,487,076 2.6 Allowance for loan losses 26,711 33,254 (19.7 ) Deposits 1,667,472 1,596,241 4.5 Stockholders' equity 258,128 278,127 (7.2 ) Average Balances Assets 2,023,890 2,067,881 (2.1 ) 2,063,552 2,058,370 0.3 Earning assets 1,815,263 1,861,186 (2.5 ) 1,862,340 1,848,154 0.8 Loans 1,509,611 1,440,839 4.8 1,477,681 1,437,588 2.8 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1,744,274 1,772,812 (1.6 ) 1,775,082 1,776,474 (0.1 ) Deposits 1,633,432 1,594,938 2.4 1,619,637 1,590,128 1.9 Stockholders' equity 256,304 275,848 (7.1 ) 267,194 263,913 1.2 Stockholders' equity / assets 12.66 % 13.34 % (5.1 ) 12.95 % 12.82 % 1.0 Per Common Share Data Net Income Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.37 43.2 $ 1.86 $ 1.44 29.2 Diluted 0.52 0.36 44.4 1.81 1.42 27.5 Dividends 0.05 0.05 - 0.20 0.05 300.0 Market Value: High $ 19.38 $ 15.39 25.9 $ 19.38 $ 15.51 25.0 Low 15.75 13.00 21.2 14.41 11.89 21.2 Close 19.19 14.59 31.5 19.19 14.59 31.5 Common Book Value 26.44 24.74 6.9 26.44 24.74 6.9 Tangible Common Book Value 19.63 17.78 10.4 19.63 17.78 10.4 Shares outstanding, end of period (000) 9,729 9,726 0.0 9,729 9,726 0.0 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.92 % 3.83 % 2.4 3.81 % 3.88 % (1.7 ) Return on average assets 1.01 % 0.78 % 30.0 0.90 % 0.75 % 19.8 Return on average equity 8.00 % 5.85 % 36.9 6.99 % 5.89 % 18.7 Efficiency ratio (2) 66.48 % 60.85 % 9.2 63.93 % 63.62 % 0.5 Effective tax rate 30.40 % 28.75 % 5.7 30.03 % 30.02 % 0.0 Dividend payout ratio (basic) 9.43 % 13.51 % NM 10.75 % 3.47 % NM

(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35% (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. NM Percentage change not meaningful

Income from Mortgage Banking Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans consisted of the following: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Gain from sale of mortgage loans $ 2,709 $ 1,653 $ 10,599 $ 5,607 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 888 874 3,387 3,403 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (952 ) (820 ) (3,562 ) (2,169 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments 96 181 (759 ) (404 ) 32 235 (934 ) 830 Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans $ 2,741 $ 1,888 $ 9,665 $ 6,437

Yield Analysis First Defiance Financial Corp. Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2012 2011 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 1,509,611 $ 17,799 4.69 % $ 1,440,839 $ 19,123 5.27 % Securities 204,882 1,900 3.86 % 235,517 2,222 3.85 % Interest Bearing Deposits 80,115 51 0.25 % 164,175 115 0.28 % FHLB stock 20,655 243 4.68 % 20,655 205 3.94 % Total interest-earning assets 1,815,263 19,993 4.40 % 1,861,186 21,665 4.63 % Non-interest-earning assets 208,627 206,695 Total assets $ 2,023,890 $ 2,067,881 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,338,400 $ 1,775 0.53 % $ 1,348,424 $ 2,527 0.74 % FHLB advances and other 19,015 164 3.43 % 81,845 761 3.69 % Other Borrowings 55,688 89 0.64 % 59,832 133 0.88 % Subordinated debentures 36,139 158 1.74 % 36,197 333 3.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,449,242 2,186 0.60 % 1,526,298 3,754 0.98 % Non-interest bearing deposits 295,032 - - 246,514 - - Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,744,274 2,186 0.50 % 1,772,812 3,754 0.84 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 23,312 19,221 Total liabilities 1,767,586 1,792,033 Stockholders' equity 256,304 275,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,023,890 $ 2,067,881 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 17,807 3.80 % $ 17,911 3.65 % Net interest margin (3) 3.92 % 3.83 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 125 % 122 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 1,477,681 $ 72,724 4.92 % $ 1,437,588 $ 78,773 5.49 % Securities 247,442 8,675 3.63 % 205,609 8,440 4.19 % Interest Bearing Deposits 116,562 300 0.26 % 184,126 466 0.25 % FHLB stock 20,655 899 4.35 % 20,831 867 4.17 % Total interest-earning assets 1,862,340 82,598 4.44 % 1,848,154 88,546 4.80 % Non-interest-earning assets 201,212 210,216 Total assets $ 2,063,552 $ 2,058,370 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,352,724 $ 8,169 0.60 % $ 1,358,785 $ 12,175 0.90 % FHLB advances and other 66,121 2,424 3.67 % 93,669 3,203 3.43 % Other Borrowings 53,155 373 0.70 % 56,464 530 0.94 % Subordinated debentures 36,169 971 2.68 % 36,213 1,278 3.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,508,169 11,937 0.79 % 1,545,131 17,186 1.12 % Non-interest bearing deposits 266,913 - - 231,343 - - Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,775,082 11,937 0.67 % 1,776,474 17,186 0.97 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 21,276 17,983 Total liabilities 1,796,358 1,794,457 Stockholders' equity 267,194 263,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,063,552 $ 2,058,370 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 70,661 3.64 % $ 71,360 3.69 % Net interest margin (3) 3.81 % 3.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 123 % 120 %

(1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 35%. (2) Annualized (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Selected Quarterly Information First Defiance Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 2012 3rd Qtr 2012 2nd Qtr 2012 1st Qtr 2012 4th Qtr 2011 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 19,993 $ 20,525 $ 20,935 $ 21,144 $ 21,665 Interest expense 2,186 2,923 3,273 3,555 3,754 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 17,807 17,602 17,662 17,589 17,911 Provision for loan losses 2,618 705 4,097 3,503 4,099 Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan losses (1) 15,189 16,897 13,565 14,086 13,812 Investment securities gains (losses), including impairment 1,606 103 382 43 169 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 8,574 7,677 7,612 8,376 7,707 Non-interest expense 17,538 16,450 15,532 16,259 15,589 Income taxes 2,253 2,366 1,690 1,703 1,640 Net income 5,157 5,434 3,921 4,153 4,064 Dividends Declared on Preferred Shares - (3 ) (435 ) (462 ) (462 ) Accretion on Preferred Shares - (8 ) (305 ) (46 ) (46 ) Redemption on Preferred Shares - 642 - - - Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shares 5,157 5,423 3,823 3,645 3,556 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 421 427 416 390 395 At Period End Total assets $ 2,046,948 $ 2,055,672 $ 2,067,616 $ 2,142,264 $ 2,068,190 Earning assets 1,853,585 1,874,671 1,885,846 1,966,419 1,898,152 Loans 1,525,257 1,512,132 1,500,637 1,473,955 1,487,076 Allowance for loan losses 26,711 26,310 26,409 28,833 33,254 Deposits 1,667,472 1,609,350 1,613,611 1,671,370 1,596,241 Stockholders' equity 258,128 255,136 249,870 281,364 278,127 Stockholders' equity / assets 12.61 % 12.41 % 12.08 % 13.13 % 13.45 % Goodwill 61,525 61,525 61,525 61,525 61,525 Average Balances Total assets $ 2,023,890 $ 2,047,139 $ 2,102,675 $ 2,080,502 $ 2,067,881 Earning assets 1,815,263 1,849,715 1,903,714 1,879,393 1,861,186 Loans 1,509,611 1,481,995 1,462,312 1,456,807 1,440,839 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1,744,274 1,774,312 1,800,036 1,781,710 1,772,812 Deposits 1,633,432 1,605,749 1,629,094 1,610,275 1,594,938 Stockholders' equity 256,304 251,592 281,031 279,848 275,848 Stockholders' equity / assets 12.66 % 12.29 % 13.37 % 13.45 % 13.34 % Per Common Share Data Net Income: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Diluted 0.52 0.54 0.38 0.37 0.36 Dividends 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Market Value: High $ 19.38 $ 18.06 $ 17.46 $ 17.76 $ 15.39 Low 15.75 15.80 15.23 14.41 13.00 Close 19.19 17.26 17.12 16.86 14.59 Book Value 26.44 26.13 25.49 25.06 24.74 Shares outstanding, end of period (in thousands) 9,729 9,729 9,729 9,728 9,726 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.92 % 3.80 % 3.75 % 3.78 % 3.83 % Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.06 % 0.75 % 0.80 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 8.00 % 8.59 % 5.61 % 5.97 % 5.85 % Efficiency ratio (2) 66.48 % 65.07 % 61.45 % 62.62 % 60.85 % Effective tax rate 30.40 % 30.33 % 30.12 % 29.08 % 28.75 % Common dividend payout ratio (basic) 9.43 % 8.93 % 12.82 % 13.51 % 13.51 %

(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35% (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains, net.

Selected Quarterly Information First Defiance Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 2012 3rd Qtr 2012 2nd Qtr 2012 1st Qtr 2012 4th Qtr 2011 Loan Portfolio Composition One to four family residential real estate $ 200,826 $ 210,053 $ 210,520 $ 202,132 $ 203,401 Construction 37,788 31,428 22,923 36,362 31,552 Commercial real estate 797,385 792,351 775,526 790,168 775,992 Commercial 383,817 365,510 372,266 326,904 349,053 Consumer finance 15,936 16,785 17,127 17,647 18,887 Home equity and improvement 108,718 111,563 112,427 114,891 122,143 Total loans 1,544,470 1,527,690 1,510,789 1,488,104 1,501,028 Less: Loans in process 18,478 14,831 9,439 13,430 13,243 Deferred loan origination fees 735 727 713 719 709 Allowance for loan loss 26,711 26,310 26,409 28,833 33,254 Net Loans $ 1,498,546 $ 1,485,822 $ 1,474,228 $ 1,445,122 $ 1,453,822 Allowance for loan loss activity Beginning allowance 26,310 26,409 28,833 $ 33,254 $ 38,110 Provision for loan losses 2,618 705 4,097 3,503 4,099 Credit loss charge-offs: One to four family residential real estate 976 217 584 738 666 Commercial real estate 593 780 5,448 4,496 6,738 Commercial 541 355 486 2,666 1,423 Consumer finance 59 19 14 41 27 Home equity and improvement 497 203 254 211 251 Total charge-offs 2,666 1,574 6,786 8,152 9,105 Total recoveries 449 770 265 228 150 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,217 804 6,521 7,924 8,955 Ending allowance $ 26,711 $ 26,310 $ 26,409 $ 28,833 $ 33,254 Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 32,570 $ 37,803 $ 41,702 $ 45,351 $ 39,328 Real estate owned (REO) 3,805 2,843 3,538 3,408 3,628 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 36,375 $ 40,646 $ 45,240 $ 48,759 $ 42,956 Net charge-offs 2,217 804 6,521 7,924 8,955 Restructured loans, accruing (3) 28,203 4,305 3,581 3,820 3,380 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.75 % 1.74 % 1.76 % 1.96 % 2.24 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing assets 73.43 % 64.73 % 58.38 % 59.13 % 77.41 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 82.01 % 69.60 % 63.33 % 63.58 % 84.56 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 2.38 % 2.68 % 3.01 % 3.30 % 2.88 % Non-performing assets / total assets 1.78 % 1.98 % 2.19 % 2.28 % 2.08 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.59 % 0.22 % 1.78 % 2.18 % 2.49 % Deposit Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 315,132 $ 271,305 $ 261,211 $ 265,716 $ 245,927 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 664,857 636,510 628,760 665,889 609,057 Savings deposits 166,945 166,155 165,699 165,325 155,101 Retail time deposits less than $100,000 342,472 356,369 370,443 383,471 428,222 Retail time deposits greater than $100,000 176,029 176,725 180,594 183,420 147,298 National/Brokered time deposits 2,037 2,286 6,904 7,549 10,636 Total deposits $ 1,667,472 $ 1,609,350 $ 1,613,611 $ 1,671,370 $ 1,596,241

(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans that are contractually past due 90 days. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.