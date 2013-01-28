First Defiance Financial Corp. Reports $5.2 Million of Net Income for the 2012 Fourth Quarter, up 27% from Fourth Quarter 2011, and Record Full Year Earnings of $18.7 Million, up 20% from Full Year 2011

First Defiance Financial Corp. FDEF announced today record net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2012 totaled $18.7 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share compared to $15.5 million or $1.42 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2011. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012, First Defiance earned $5.2 million or $0.52 per diluted common share compared to $4.1 million or $0.36 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2011. The fourth quarter of 2012 included $2.0 million in prepayment fees from the early payment of FHLB advances, offset by $1.6 million of gains on the sale of securities associated with a balance sheet structuring strategy.
“I am pleased with the record net income in the full year of 2012 and overall performance for the fourth quarter as the country continues to rebound from the economic challenges of the last several years,” said William J. Small, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of First Defiance Financial Corp. “We are pleased with the strong mortgage banking results this quarter and throughout the full year, as well as the steady improvement in credit quality.”
In the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company executed a balance sheet restructuring strategy to enhance the Company's current and future profitability while increasing its capital ratios and protecting the balance sheet against rising rates. The strategy required taking an after tax loss of approximately $260,000 through selling $60 million in securities for a gain of $1.6 million and paying off $62 million in FHLB advances with a prepayment penalty of $2.0 million. The anticipated positive effects of this strategy include: 1) increases in the net interest margin and net interest income, 2) improvement in all capital ratios, and 3) increases in return on average assets and return on average equity.
Credit Quality
The fourth quarter 2012 results include provision for loan losses expense of $2.6 million, compared with $4.1 million in the same period in 2011. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.75% at December 31, 2012 from 2.24% at December 31, 2011.
Non-performing assets totaled $36.4 million at December 31, 2012, down from $46.3 million at December 31, 2011. The December 31, 2012 balance included $32.6 million of loans that were non-accrual or 90 days past due. Additionally, First Defiance had $3.8 million of real estate owned at December 31, 2012 up from $3.6 million at December 31, 2011. Loans classified as Trouble Debt Restructured because of modification of terms granted to borrowers totaled $28.2 million at December 31, 2012 compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2011. For the fourth quarter of 2012, First Defiance recorded net charge-offs of $2.2 million, which represented 0.59% of average loans outstanding (annualized) for the quarter, compared with 2.49% in the fourth quarter of 2011.
“Asset quality continued to show improvement this quarter, reflected by a 17% reduction in non-performing loans from the fourth quarter of 2011,” Small said. “We had a 75% decrease in net charge-offs in the 2012 fourth quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, reflecting continuation of improvement in the credit profile of First Defiance.”
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income decreased to $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $17.5 million in the 2011 fourth quarter, and was up slightly from the third quarter of 2012, which was $17.2 million. Net interest margin was 3.92% for the 2012 fourth quarter compared to 3.80% in the third quarter of 2012 and 3.83% in the fourth quarter of 2011. Yield on interest earning assets declined by 23 basis points to 4.40% in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 4.63% in the 2011 fourth quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by 34 basis points, to 0.50% from 0.84%. The net interest margin was positively impacted by the Company's balance sheet restructuring strategy that was executed in the fourth quarter of 2012.
“We are pleased with the increase in our net interest margin for the quarter and the stability seen throughout this economic cycle,” said Small. “The balance sheet restructuring we did in the fourth quarter was an important move as we anticipate that an extended low rate environment and continued pricing pressures will put pressure on the margin.”
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the 2012 fourth quarter increased to $10.2 million from $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Gain on investment securities was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $169,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. All of the gains from the sale of securities in the fourth quarter of 2012 were due to the executed balance sheet restructure. Income from the sale of insurance and investment products remained stable at $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, flat with $2.0 million in the same period of 2011. Mortgage banking income increased to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $1.9 million in the same period in 2011. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased in the fourth quarter of 2012 to $2.7 million from $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Mortgage loan servicing revenue increased slightly in the fourth quarter 2012 to $888,000 from $874,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011.
First Defiance recorded a positive valuation adjustment of $96,000 on mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with a positive adjustment of $181,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. The MSR valuation adjustment is a reflection of the increase in the fair value of certain sectors of the Company's portfolio of MSRs.
“Non-interest income increased, driven by mortgage banking and solid fee income, which are part of our core operating strategy. Gain on sale of mortgage loans was higher this quarter compared to the 2011 fourth quarter driven by higher loan activity,” stated Small. "The mortgage originations for the bank in 2012 represented a record for the highest dollar level of production in a year."
Non-Interest Expenses
Total non-interest expense was $17.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $1.9 million from $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The fourth quarter of 2012 included $2.0 million of prepayment fees associated with the repayment of FHLB debt.
Compensation and benefits decreased by $290,000 in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The year over year decrease in compensation and benefits expense is largely due to increased mortgage and commercial loan volume that results in deferred compensation costs associated with that volume. Other non-interest expenses increased $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 as a result of recording $2.0 million in FHLB prepayment fees as part of the executed balance sheet restructure. The increase in other non-interest expense was slightly offset by a decrease in credit related expenses, which consists of secondary market buy-back losses, real estate owned expenses and credit and collection expenses, of $553,000 in the fourth quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of 2011.
Annual Results
On an annual basis, earnings for 2012 were $18.7 million compared with $15.5 million in 2011. Net interest income for 2012 totaled $69.0 million, a decrease of $875,000 or 1.25% from 2011. Average interest-earning assets increased to $1.862 billion for 2012 compared to $1.848 billion in 2011. Net interest margin for 2012 was 3.81%, compared with 3.88% for 2011.
The provision for loan losses for 2012 was $10.9 million, which was down from $12.4 million in 2011.
Non-interest income for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012 was $34.4 million compared to $27.5 million during the same period of 2011. The 2012 results include securities gains of $2.1 million, slightly offset by $5,000 related to other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) charges recognized for one impaired investment security. The 2011 securities gains of $216,000 consisted of $218,000 related to gain on sale of available for sale securities slightly offset by $2,000 related to OTTI charges recognized for one impaired investment security. Service fees and other charges were $10.8 million for the year ended 2012 compared to $11.4 million during 2011. Mortgage banking income for 2012 was $9.7 million, up from $6.4 million in 2011. Insurance and investment sales revenues increased to $8.7 million in 2012, compared to $7.1 million in 2011. The insurance and investments increase is primarily due to the Payak-Dubbs Insurance Agency, Inc. acquisition that was completed on July 1, 2011. Other non-interest income was $1.5 million for the year ended 2012 compared to $478,000 for the same period in 2011 mainly due to receiving $618,000 from an insurance settlement in 2012.
Non-interest expense increased to $65.8 million for the full year of 2012 from $62.8 million in 2011. The full year of 2012 includes $2.0 million of prepayment fees associated with the repayment of FHLB debt which is included in other non-interest expense. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.0 million for the year ended 2012 compared to 2011 mainly resulting from the insurance acquisition in July 2011 which added $1.6 million in compensation and benefits expense in 2012 compared to $797,000 for the same period in 2011.
Other non-interest expense was $14.4 million for the year ended 2012 compared to $13.2 million for the same period in 2011. The main contributor to the increase was the previously mentioned $2.0 million prepayment expense on FHLB debt. Other non-interest expense also includes $2.2 million of credit, collection and real estate owned costs compared with $3.6 million in 2011.
Total Assets at $2.05 Billion
Total assets at December 31, 2012 were $2.05 billion, compared to $2.07 billion at December 31, 2011. Net loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) were $1.50 billion at December 31, 2012 compared to $1.45 billion at December 31, 2011. Total cash and cash equivalents were $136.8 million at December 31, 2012 compared with $174.9 million at December 31, 2011. Total deposits at December 31, 2012 were $1.67 billion compared to $1.60 billion at December 31, 2011. Non-interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2012 were $315.1 million compared to $245.9 million at December 31, 2011. Total stockholders' equity was $258.1 million at December 31, 2012 compared to $278.1 million at the December 31, 2011. Also at December 31, 2012, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $66.3 million compared to $67.7 million at December 31, 2011. The Company paid $37.0 million to repurchase its outstanding preferred stock related to TARP during 2012, which effectively lowered capital levels.
Succession Plan
Also at today's Board meeting, Mr. Small informed the Board of Directors of First Defiance that he plans to retire from his management role at First Defiance effective December 31, 2013. With this announcement, the Board approved the initiation of its management transition plan. As a result, effective January 1, 2014, Donald P. Hileman, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of President and CEO of First Defiance. Jim Rohrs will remain in his position as President and CEO of First Federal Bank. Mr. Small, currently Chairman, President, and CEO of First Defiance and Chairman of the Bank, will retire as an active employee of the Company, but will remain as Chairman of both the holding company and the Bank.
“This is a part of our succession plan that has been discussed over the last several years,” stated Lead Independent Director Steve Boomer. “With improving performance trends we remain focused on the long term success of the Company, including management succession. Implementing the plan now allows us to better facilitate the transition.”
Conference Call
First Defiance Financial Corp.
First Defiance Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. First Federal operates 33 full service branches and 42 ATM locations in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and Fort Wayne, Indiana. First Insurance Group is a full service insurance agency with six offices throughout northwest Ohio.
Financial Statements and Highlights Follow
Safe Harbor Statement
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2012
|2011
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and amounts due from depository institutions
|$
|45,832
|$
|31,931
|Interest-bearing deposits
|91,000
|143,000
|136,832
|174,931
|Securities
|Available-for sale, carried at fair value
|194,101
|232,919
|Held-to-maturity, carried at amortized cost
|508
|661
|194,609
|233,580
|Loans
|1,525,257
|1,487,076
|Allowance for loan losses
|(26,711
|)
|(33,254
|)
|Loans, net
|1,498,546
|1,453,822
|Loans held for sale
|22,064
|13,841
|Mortgage servicing rights
|7,833
|8,690
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,594
|6,142
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|20,655
|20,655
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|41,832
|35,908
|Office properties and equipment
|39,663
|40,045
|Real estate and other assets held for sale
|3,805
|3,628
|Goodwill
|61,525
|61,525
|Core deposit and other intangibles
|4,738
|6,151
|Deferred taxes
|78
|629
|Other assets
|9,174
|8,643
|Total Assets
|$
|2,046,948
|$
|2,068,190
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|315,132
|$
|245,927
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,352,340
|1,350,314
|Total deposits
|1,667,472
|1,596,241
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|12,796
|81,841
|Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities
|51,702
|60,386
|Subordinated debentures
|36,083
|36,083
|Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance
|1,473
|1,402
|Other liabilities
|19,294
|14,110
|Total liabilities
|1,788,820
|1,790,063
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, net of discount
|-
|36,640
|Common stock, net
|127
|127
|Common stock warrant
|878
|878
|Additional paid-in-capital
|136,046
|135,825
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|4,274
|3,997
|Retained earnings
|164,103
|148,011
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(47,300
|)
|(47,351
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|258,128
|278,127
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,046,948
|$
|2,068,190
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Interest Income:
|Loans
|$
|17,774
|$
|19,095
|$
|72,621
|$
|78,648
|Investment securities
|1,504
|1,855
|7,123
|7,086
|Interest-bearing deposits
|51
|115
|300
|466
|FHLB stock dividends
|243
|205
|899
|867
|Total interest income
|19,572
|21,270
|80,943
|87,067
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
|1,775
|2,527
|8,169
|12,175
|FHLB advances and other
|164
|761
|2,424
|3,203
|Subordinated debentures
|158
|333
|971
|1,278
|Notes Payable
|89
|133
|373
|530
|Total interest expense
|2,186
|3,754
|11,937
|17,186
|Net interest income
|17,386
|17,516
|69,006
|69,881
|Provision for loan losses
|2,618
|4,099
|10,924
|12,434
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|14,768
|13,417
|58,082
|57,447
|Non-interest Income:
|Service fees and other charges
|2,631
|2,952
|10,779
|11,387
|Mortgage banking income
|2,741
|1,888
|9,665
|6,437
|Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
|20
|10
|70
|361
|Gain on sale of securities
|1,611
|169
|2,139
|218
|Impairment on securities
|(5
|)
|-
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|Insurance and investment sales commissions
|1,997
|1,963
|8,676
|7,109
|Trust income
|146
|134
|616
|599
|Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
|241
|226
|924
|929
|Other non-interest income
|798
|534
|1,510
|478
|Total Non-interest Income
|10,180
|7,876
|34,374
|27,516
|Non-interest Expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|7,806
|8,096
|32,566
|31,554
|Occupancy
|1,860
|1,743
|7,578
|7,166
|FDIC insurance premium
|660
|658
|2,691
|2,922
|State franchise tax
|846
|385
|2,495
|2,010
|Data processing
|1,183
|1,140
|4,660
|4,257
|Acquisition related charges
|-
|-
|-
|234
|Amortization of intangibles
|344
|391
|1,413
|1,442
|Other non-interest expense
|4,839
|3,176
|14,377
|13,179
|Total Non-interest Expense
|17,538
|15,589
|65,780
|62,764
|Income before income taxes
|7,410
|5,704
|26,676
|22,199
|Income taxes
|2,253
|1,640
|8,012
|6,665
|Net Income
|$
|5,157
|$
|4,064
|$
|18,664
|$
|15,534
|Dividends Accrued on Preferred Shares
|-
|(462
|)
|(900
|)
|(1,850
|)
|Accretion on Preferred Shares
|-
|(46
|)
|(359
|)
|(177
|)
|Redemption of Preferred Shares
|-
|-
|642
|-
|Net Income Applicable to Common Shares
|$
|5,157
|$
|3,556
|$
|18,047
|$
|13,507
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.44
|Diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.42
|Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|9,729
|9,726
|9,728
|9,368
|Diluted
|10,012
|9,908
|9,998
|9,540
|Financial Summary and Comparison
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2012
|2011
|% change
|2012
|2011
|% change
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
|$
|19,993
|$
|21,665
|(7.7
|)%
|$
|82,598
|$
|88,546
|(6.7
|)%
|Interest expense
|2,186
|3,754
|(41.8
|)
|11,937
|17,186
|(30.5
|)
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
|17,807
|17,911
|(0.6
|)
|70,661
|71,360
|(1.0
|)
|Provision for loan losses
|2,618
|4,099
|(36.1
|)
|10,924
|12,434
|(12.1
|)
|Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan loss (1)
|15,189
|13,812
|10.0
|59,737
|58,926
|1.4
|Investment Securities gains
|1,611
|169
|NM
|2,139
|218
|NM
|Impairment losses on securities
|(5
|)
|-
|NM
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|150.0
|Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
|8,574
|7,707
|11.2
|32,240
|27,300
|18.1
|Non-interest expense
|17,538
|15,589
|12.5
|65,780
|62,764
|4.8
|Income taxes
|2,253
|1,640
|37.4
|8,012
|6,665
|20.2
|Net Income
|5,157
|4,064
|26.9
|18,664
|15,534
|20.1
|Dividends Declared on Preferred Shares
|-
|(462
|)
|(100.0
|)
|(900
|)
|(1,850
|)
|(51.4
|)
|Accretion on Preferred Shares
|-
|(46
|)
|(100.0
|)
|(359
|)
|(177
|)
|102.8
|Redemption on Preferred Shares
|-
|-
|-
|642
|-
|NM
|Net Income Applicable to Common Shares
|5,157
|3,556
|45.0
|18,047
|13,507
|33.6
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
|421
|395
|6.6
|1,655
|1,479
|11.9
|At Period End
|Assets
|2,046,948
|2,068,190
|(1.0
|)
|Earning assets
|1,853,585
|1,898,152
|(2.3
|)
|Loans
|1,525,257
|1,487,076
|2.6
|Allowance for loan losses
|26,711
|33,254
|(19.7
|)
|Deposits
|1,667,472
|1,596,241
|4.5
|Stockholders' equity
|258,128
|278,127
|(7.2
|)
|Average Balances
|Assets
|2,023,890
|2,067,881
|(2.1
|)
|2,063,552
|2,058,370
|0.3
|Earning assets
|1,815,263
|1,861,186
|(2.5
|)
|1,862,340
|1,848,154
|0.8
|Loans
|1,509,611
|1,440,839
|4.8
|1,477,681
|1,437,588
|2.8
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
|1,744,274
|1,772,812
|(1.6
|)
|1,775,082
|1,776,474
|(0.1
|)
|Deposits
|1,633,432
|1,594,938
|2.4
|1,619,637
|1,590,128
|1.9
|Stockholders' equity
|256,304
|275,848
|(7.1
|)
|267,194
|263,913
|1.2
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|12.66
|%
|13.34
|%
|(5.1
|)
|12.95
|%
|12.82
|%
|1.0
|Per Common Share Data
|Net Income
|Basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.37
|43.2
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.44
|29.2
|Diluted
|0.52
|0.36
|44.4
|1.81
|1.42
|27.5
|Dividends
|0.05
|0.05
|-
|0.20
|0.05
|300.0
|Market Value:
|High
|$
|19.38
|$
|15.39
|25.9
|$
|19.38
|$
|15.51
|25.0
|Low
|15.75
|13.00
|21.2
|14.41
|11.89
|21.2
|Close
|19.19
|14.59
|31.5
|19.19
|14.59
|31.5
|Common Book Value
|26.44
|24.74
|6.9
|26.44
|24.74
|6.9
|Tangible Common Book Value
|19.63
|17.78
|10.4
|19.63
|17.78
|10.4
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000)
|9,729
|9,726
|0.0
|9,729
|9,726
|0.0
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
|3.92
|%
|3.83
|%
|2.4
|3.81
|%
|3.88
|%
|(1.7
|)
|Return on average assets
|1.01
|%
|0.78
|%
|30.0
|0.90
|%
|0.75
|%
|19.8
|Return on average equity
|8.00
|%
|5.85
|%
|36.9
|6.99
|%
|5.89
|%
|18.7
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|66.48
|%
|60.85
|%
|9.2
|63.93
|%
|63.62
|%
|0.5
|Effective tax rate
|30.40
|%
|28.75
|%
|5.7
|30.03
|%
|30.02
|%
|0.0
|Dividend payout ratio (basic)
|9.43
|%
|13.51
|%
|NM
|10.75
|%
|3.47
|%
|NM
|
(1)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%
|
(2)
|
Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|NM Percentage change not meaningful
|Income from Mortgage Banking
|Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans consisted of the following:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Gain from sale of mortgage loans
|$
|2,709
|$
|1,653
|$
|10,599
|$
|5,607
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue
|888
|874
|3,387
|3,403
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
|(952
|)
|(820
|)
|(3,562
|)
|(2,169
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
|96
|181
|(759
|)
|(404
|)
|32
|235
|(934
|)
|830
|Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans
|$
|2,741
|$
|1,888
|$
|9,665
|$
|6,437
|Yield Analysis
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2012
|2011
|Average
|Yield
|Average
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(2)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(2)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
|$
|1,509,611
|$
|17,799
|4.69
|%
|$
|1,440,839
|$
|19,123
|5.27
|%
|Securities
|204,882
|1,900
|3.86
|%
|235,517
|2,222
|3.85
|%
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|80,115
|51
|0.25
|%
|164,175
|115
|0.28
|%
|FHLB stock
|20,655
|243
|4.68
|%
|20,655
|205
|3.94
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,815,263
|19,993
|4.40
|%
|1,861,186
|21,665
|4.63
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|208,627
|206,695
|Total assets
|$
|2,023,890
|$
|2,067,881
|Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|1,338,400
|$
|1,775
|0.53
|%
|$
|1,348,424
|$
|2,527
|0.74
|%
|FHLB advances and other
|19,015
|164
|3.43
|%
|81,845
|761
|3.69
|%
|Other Borrowings
|55,688
|89
|0.64
|%
|59,832
|133
|0.88
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|36,139
|158
|1.74
|%
|36,197
|333
|3.65
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,449,242
|2,186
|0.60
|%
|1,526,298
|3,754
|0.98
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|295,032
|-
|-
|246,514
|-
|-
|Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|1,744,274
|2,186
|0.50
|%
|1,772,812
|3,754
|0.84
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|23,312
|19,221
|Total liabilities
|1,767,586
|1,792,033
|Stockholders' equity
|256,304
|275,848
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,023,890
|$
|2,067,881
|Net interest income; interest rate spread
|$
|17,807
|3.80
|%
|$
|17,911
|3.65
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.92
|%
|3.83
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|125
|%
|122
|%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Average
|Yield
|Average
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
|$
|1,477,681
|$
|72,724
|4.92
|%
|$
|1,437,588
|$
|78,773
|5.49
|%
|Securities
|247,442
|8,675
|3.63
|%
|205,609
|8,440
|4.19
|%
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|116,562
|300
|0.26
|%
|184,126
|466
|0.25
|%
|FHLB stock
|20,655
|899
|4.35
|%
|20,831
|867
|4.17
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,862,340
|82,598
|4.44
|%
|1,848,154
|88,546
|4.80
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|201,212
|210,216
|Total assets
|$
|2,063,552
|$
|2,058,370
|Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|1,352,724
|$
|8,169
|0.60
|%
|$
|1,358,785
|$
|12,175
|0.90
|%
|FHLB advances and other
|66,121
|2,424
|3.67
|%
|93,669
|3,203
|3.43
|%
|Other Borrowings
|53,155
|373
|0.70
|%
|56,464
|530
|0.94
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|36,169
|971
|2.68
|%
|36,213
|1,278
|3.54
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,508,169
|11,937
|0.79
|%
|1,545,131
|17,186
|1.12
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|266,913
|-
|-
|231,343
|-
|-
|Total including non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|1,775,082
|11,937
|0.67
|%
|1,776,474
|17,186
|0.97
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|21,276
|17,983
|Total liabilities
|1,796,358
|1,794,457
|Stockholders' equity
|267,194
|263,913
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,063,552
|$
|2,058,370
|Net interest income; interest rate spread
|$
|70,661
|3.64
|%
|$
|71,360
|3.69
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.81
|%
|3.88
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|123
|%
|120
|%
|
(1)
|
Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 35%.
|
(2)
|
Annualized
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|4th Qtr 2012
|3rd Qtr 2012
|2nd Qtr 2012
|1st Qtr 2012
|4th Qtr 2011
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
|$
|19,993
|$
|20,525
|$
|20,935
|$
|21,144
|$
|21,665
|Interest expense
|2,186
|2,923
|3,273
|3,555
|3,754
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
|17,807
|17,602
|17,662
|17,589
|17,911
|Provision for loan losses
|2,618
|705
|4,097
|3,503
|4,099
|Tax-equivalent NII after provision for loan losses (1)
|15,189
|16,897
|13,565
|14,086
|13,812
|Investment securities gains (losses), including impairment
|1,606
|103
|382
|43
|169
|Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
|8,574
|7,677
|7,612
|8,376
|7,707
|Non-interest expense
|17,538
|16,450
|15,532
|16,259
|15,589
|Income taxes
|2,253
|2,366
|1,690
|1,703
|1,640
|Net income
|5,157
|5,434
|3,921
|4,153
|4,064
|Dividends Declared on Preferred Shares
|-
|(3
|)
|(435
|)
|(462
|)
|(462
|)
|Accretion on Preferred Shares
|-
|(8
|)
|(305
|)
|(46
|)
|(46
|)
|Redemption on Preferred Shares
|-
|642
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shares
|5,157
|5,423
|3,823
|3,645
|3,556
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
|421
|427
|416
|390
|395
|At Period End
|Total assets
|$
|2,046,948
|$
|2,055,672
|$
|2,067,616
|$
|2,142,264
|$
|2,068,190
|Earning assets
|1,853,585
|1,874,671
|1,885,846
|1,966,419
|1,898,152
|Loans
|1,525,257
|1,512,132
|1,500,637
|1,473,955
|1,487,076
|Allowance for loan losses
|26,711
|26,310
|26,409
|28,833
|33,254
|Deposits
|1,667,472
|1,609,350
|1,613,611
|1,671,370
|1,596,241
|Stockholders' equity
|258,128
|255,136
|249,870
|281,364
|278,127
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|12.61
|%
|12.41
|%
|12.08
|%
|13.13
|%
|13.45
|%
|Goodwill
|61,525
|61,525
|61,525
|61,525
|61,525
|Average Balances
|Total assets
|$
|2,023,890
|$
|2,047,139
|$
|2,102,675
|$
|2,080,502
|$
|2,067,881
|Earning assets
|1,815,263
|1,849,715
|1,903,714
|1,879,393
|1,861,186
|Loans
|1,509,611
|1,481,995
|1,462,312
|1,456,807
|1,440,839
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
|1,744,274
|1,774,312
|1,800,036
|1,781,710
|1,772,812
|Deposits
|1,633,432
|1,605,749
|1,629,094
|1,610,275
|1,594,938
|Stockholders' equity
|256,304
|251,592
|281,031
|279,848
|275,848
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|12.66
|%
|12.29
|%
|13.37
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.34
|%
|Per Common Share Data
|Net Income:
|Basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|Diluted
|0.52
|0.54
|0.38
|0.37
|0.36
|Dividends
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Market Value:
|High
|$
|19.38
|$
|18.06
|$
|17.46
|$
|17.76
|$
|15.39
|Low
|15.75
|15.80
|15.23
|14.41
|13.00
|Close
|19.19
|17.26
|17.12
|16.86
|14.59
|Book Value
|26.44
|26.13
|25.49
|25.06
|24.74
|Shares outstanding, end of period (in thousands)
|9,729
|9,729
|9,729
|9,728
|9,726
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
|3.92
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.83
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.01
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.78
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.00
|%
|8.59
|%
|5.61
|%
|5.97
|%
|5.85
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|66.48
|%
|65.07
|%
|61.45
|%
|62.62
|%
|60.85
|%
|Effective tax rate
|30.40
|%
|30.33
|%
|30.12
|%
|29.08
|%
|28.75
|%
|Common dividend payout ratio (basic)
|9.43
|%
|8.93
|%
|12.82
|%
|13.51
|%
|13.51
|%
|
(1)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%
|
(2)
|
Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains, net.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|4th Qtr 2012
|3rd Qtr 2012
|2nd Qtr 2012
|1st Qtr 2012
|4th Qtr 2011
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|One to four family residential real estate
|$
|200,826
|$
|210,053
|$
|210,520
|$
|202,132
|$
|203,401
|Construction
|37,788
|31,428
|22,923
|36,362
|31,552
|Commercial real estate
|797,385
|792,351
|775,526
|790,168
|775,992
|Commercial
|383,817
|365,510
|372,266
|326,904
|349,053
|Consumer finance
|15,936
|16,785
|17,127
|17,647
|18,887
|Home equity and improvement
|108,718
|111,563
|112,427
|114,891
|122,143
|Total loans
|1,544,470
|1,527,690
|1,510,789
|1,488,104
|1,501,028
|Less:
|Loans in process
|18,478
|14,831
|9,439
|13,430
|13,243
|Deferred loan origination fees
|735
|727
|713
|719
|709
|Allowance for loan loss
|26,711
|26,310
|26,409
|28,833
|33,254
|Net Loans
|$
|1,498,546
|$
|1,485,822
|$
|1,474,228
|$
|1,445,122
|$
|1,453,822
|Allowance for loan loss activity
|Beginning allowance
|26,310
|26,409
|28,833
|$
|33,254
|$
|38,110
|Provision for loan losses
|2,618
|705
|4,097
|3,503
|4,099
|Credit loss charge-offs:
|One to four family residential real estate
|976
|217
|584
|738
|666
|Commercial real estate
|593
|780
|5,448
|4,496
|6,738
|Commercial
|541
|355
|486
|2,666
|1,423
|Consumer finance
|59
|19
|14
|41
|27
|Home equity and improvement
|497
|203
|254
|211
|251
|Total charge-offs
|2,666
|1,574
|6,786
|8,152
|9,105
|Total recoveries
|449
|770
|265
|228
|150
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|2,217
|804
|6,521
|7,924
|8,955
|Ending allowance
|$
|26,711
|$
|26,310
|$
|26,409
|$
|28,833
|$
|33,254
|Credit Quality
|Total non-performing loans (1)
|$
|32,570
|$
|37,803
|$
|41,702
|$
|45,351
|$
|39,328
|Real estate owned (REO)
|3,805
|2,843
|3,538
|3,408
|3,628
|Total non-performing assets (2)
|$
|36,375
|$
|40,646
|$
|45,240
|$
|48,759
|$
|42,956
|Net charge-offs
|2,217
|804
|6,521
|7,924
|8,955
|Restructured loans, accruing (3)
|28,203
|4,305
|3,581
|3,820
|3,380
|Allowance for loan losses / loans
|1.75
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.96
|%
|2.24
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / non-performing assets
|73.43
|%
|64.73
|%
|58.38
|%
|59.13
|%
|77.41
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
|82.01
|%
|69.60
|%
|63.33
|%
|63.58
|%
|84.56
|%
|Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
|2.38
|%
|2.68
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.30
|%
|2.88
|%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
|1.78
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.08
|%
|Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
|0.59
|%
|0.22
|%
|1.78
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.49
|%
|Deposit Balances
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|315,132
|$
|271,305
|$
|261,211
|$
|265,716
|$
|245,927
|Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market
|664,857
|636,510
|628,760
|665,889
|609,057
|Savings deposits
|166,945
|166,155
|165,699
|165,325
|155,101
|Retail time deposits less than $100,000
|342,472
|356,369
|370,443
|383,471
|428,222
|Retail time deposits greater than $100,000
|176,029
|176,725
|180,594
|183,420
|147,298
|National/Brokered time deposits
|2,037
|2,286
|6,904
|7,549
|10,636
|Total deposits
|$
|1,667,472
|$
|1,609,350
|$
|1,613,611
|$
|1,671,370
|$
|1,596,241
|
(1)
|
Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans that are contractually past due 90 days.
|
(2)
|
Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
|
(3)
|
Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.
|Loan Delinquency Information
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|30 to 89 days
|Non Accrual
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Current
|past due
|Loans
|December 31, 2012
|One to four family residential real estate
|$
|200,826
|$
|195,188
|$
|2,036
|$
|3,602
|Construction
|37,788
|$
|37,788
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|797,385
|$
|773,170
|1,125
|23,090
|Commercial
|383,817
|$
|376,548
|1,608
|5,661
|Consumer finance
|15,936
|$
|15,701
|235
|-
|Home equity and improvement
|108,718
|$
|106,002
|2,499
|217
|Total loans
|$
|1,544,470
|$
|1,504,397
|$
|7,503
|$
|32,570
|September 30, 2012
|One to four family residential real estate
|$
|210,053
|$
|202,073
|$
|2,196
|$
|5,784
|Construction
|31,428
|31,428
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|792,351
|765,611
|1,749
|24,991
|Commercial
|365,510
|358,452
|388
|6,670
|Consumer finance
|16,785
|16,653
|117
|15
|Home equity and improvement
|111,563
|109,556
|1,664
|343
|Total loans
|$
|1,527,690
|$
|1,483,773
|$
|6,114
|$
|37,803
|December 31, 2011
|One to four family residential real estate
|$
|203,401
|$
|197,209
|$
|2,302
|$
|3,890
|Construction
|31,552
|31,552
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|775,992
|744,401
|3,441
|28,150
|Commercial
|349,053
|341,835
|334
|6,884
|Consumer finance
|18,887
|18,713
|164
|10
|Home equity and improvement
|122,143
|118,908
|2,841
|394
|Total loans
|$
|1,501,028
|$
|1,452,618
|$
|9,082
|$
|39,328
