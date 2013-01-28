FOX Sports Southwest, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Renew Broadcast Agreement for RODEOHOUSTON®

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FOX Sports Southwest and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced today they have renewed their broadcast agreement to continue televising the world's largest rodeo on FOX Sports Southwest.

The multiyear agreement features a comprehensive schedule of RODEOHOUSTON programming to be televised and webcast annually, including live coverage of the RODEOHOUSTON BP Super Series and the RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout presented by Crown Royal, preview specials, nightly recaps and rodeo athlete profiles.

FOX Sports Southwest, which reaches approximately 9 million homes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, has been the television home of RODEOHOUSTON since 2009.

“We're excited to continue our partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and to be a part of one of Houston's marquee events,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Jon Heidtke. “We look forward to again showcasing world champion rodeo athletes and supporting an outstanding organization that gives back so much to Houston through its educational programs.”

“RODEOHOUSTON is the world's largest and most innovative rodeo, reaching on average 64,000 fans at each of the 20 Rodeo performances,” said Leroy Shafer, chief operating officer of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “With the help of FOX Sports Southwest, we are putting the sport of rodeo and champion athletes in the homes of millions of viewers across North America.”

RODEOHOUSTON 2013 will be held Feb. 25 through March 16 at Reliant Stadium. Each night's rodeo competition will be streamed live on foxsportssouthwest.com.

A 15-minute nightly recap show also will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest and webcast on foxsportssouthwest.com throughout the competition. The updates will be televised following the network's live event programming.

Leading up to the Rodeo, FOX Sports Southwest will televise a 30-minute preview show debuting on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT and a “Meet the Cowboys” special profiling the rodeo athletes that will compete in this year's Rodeo premiering on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Both specials will be replayed several times prior to the Rodeo.

FOX Sports Southwest will provide live television coverage of the RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout presented by Crown Royal featuring champions from the top 10 rodeos in North America, and the RODEOHOUSTON BP Super Series Semifinals, Wild Card, and Championship rounds.

Famed rodeo announcers Bob Tallman and Boyd Polhamus will anchor FOX Sports Southwest's coverage, joined by FOX Sports Southwest's Patti Smith.

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST 2013 RODEOHOUSTON TV SCHEDULE (All times listed are Central; Schedule subject to change) March 9 3:30 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout presented by Crown Royal March 13 7:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON BP Super Series Semifinal 1 March 14 7:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON BP Super Series Semifinal 2 March 15 7:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON BP Series Wild Card March 16 3:30 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON BP Series Championship

RODEOHOUSTON Preview Special: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30 & 10:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 23, 5:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 2, noon.

Meet the Cowboys Special: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6:00 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 18, 11:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 22, 1:00 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 25, 10:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 27, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 2, 11:30 a.m.

