Fitch Publishes Servicer Report on GE Capital Realty Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: GE Capital Realty Group

http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=698710

Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on GE Capital Realty Group. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011;

--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Aug. 16, 2010.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.