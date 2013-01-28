S&T Bancorp Webcast Alert: 4th Quarter 2012 Conference Call

S&T Bancorp STBA announces the following Webcast:
|What:
|4th Quarter 2012 Conference Call
|When:
|January 29, 2013 @ 1:00 PM Eastern
|Where:
|How:
|Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
|Contact:
|
Tim McKee, (724) 465-4457, tim.mckee@stbank.net
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for replay at http://www.investorcalendar.com/ClientPage.asp?ID=170387 or http://www.investorcalendar.com/
Headquartered in Indiana, PA, S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates offices within Allegheny, Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington and Westmoreland counties. With assets of $4.4 billion, S&T Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. For more information, visit http://www.stbancorp.com.
