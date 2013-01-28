ñol

S&T Bancorp Webcast Alert: 4th Quarter 2012 Conference Call

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:46 PM | 1 min read
INDIANA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

S&T Bancorp STBA announces the following Webcast:

 
What: 4th Quarter 2012 Conference Call
 
When: January 29, 2013 @ 1:00 PM Eastern
 
Where:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/ClientPage.asp?ID=170387

 
How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
 
Contact:

Tim McKee, (724) 465-4457, tim.mckee@stbank.net

 

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for replay at http://www.investorcalendar.com/ClientPage.asp?ID=170387 or http://www.investorcalendar.com/

Headquartered in Indiana, PA, S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates offices within Allegheny, Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington and Westmoreland counties. With assets of $4.4 billion, S&T Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. For more information, visit http://www.stbancorp.com.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Tim McKee, 724-465-4457
tim.mckee@stbank.net

