The Arthroplasty Patient Foundation Announces Biofilm Innovations 2013

The Arthroplasty Patient Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to discovering the causes of chronic inflammatory diseases that lead to joint degeneration, announces Biofilm Innovations 2013, a look at chronic disease and its roots in bacterial biofilms. The conference on January 30th is hosted at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. (Event Promotional Video).

Extensive research over 25 years points to bacterial biofilms, the predominant microbiological life form, as the origin of many chronic diseases like chronic wounds, sinusitis, periodontal disease and cystic fibrosis. Biofilms cause chronic disease by encasing bacteria in the body, which exploit the immune system and become resistant to traditional therapies. These chronic bacterial infections cost the U.S. more than $100 billion annually.

“Physicians across 131 specialties grapple with enormous medical problems associated with biofilms, but these same problems cost suffering and death for millions of Americans,” explains The Arthroplasty Patient Foundation's CEO and founder Richard Longland. “This event will focus specifically on three well-known specialties affected by chronic infections, including dental, wound and orthopedic disciplines. Together, our expert panel will offer an integrated understanding of diagnosing and treating biofilm infections across the scope of the entire body.”

Panel experts include Garth D. Ehrlich, Ph.D, Dr. Dan Sindelar and Randy Wolcott, MD. Garth D. Ehrlich, Ph.D, is the Executive Director of the Center for Genomic Sciences. Dr. Dan Sindelar is President of the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. Randy Wolcott, MD, heads the Southwest Regional Woundcare Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Biofilm Innovations 2013 begins at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, January 30, 2013 in the Blackman Auditorium at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is free and open to the public and medical community (Information and Registration).

About The Arthroplasty Patient Foundation

Founded in 2006 to provide support to patients suffering from joint diseases, the foundation focus and goals include discovering the root causes of chronic bacterial infections. Richard founded The Arthroplasty Patient Foundation and ADRSupport, a global community to support spine patients with advanced degenerative diseases. Richard has produced a film documenting his research entitled, “Why Am I Still Sick?”