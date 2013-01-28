Allianz Global Investors Fund Management Posts Updated Closed-End Fund Cards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC (the “Investment Manager") announced today that Fund Cards, which contain statistical information on the funds listed below as of December 31, 2012, are now available at http://www.allianzinvestors.com/Literature/Pages/ClosedEndFunds.aspx?ProductLineID=CEF&Level1=ulLiterature&Center=ulLiterature&Level2=liulLiteratureClosedEndFunds

The Investment Manager is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

Updated Fund Cards are available for the following funds:

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund NCV

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II NCZ

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund NIE

AllianzGI Global Equity & Convertible Income Fund NGZ

AllianzGI International & Premium Strategy Fund NAI

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund NFJ

PCM Fund Inc. PCM

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund PCN

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund PTY

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund PDI

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund PGP

PIMCO High Income Fund PHK

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund PKO

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund PFL

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II PFN

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. RCS

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund PCQ

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II PCK

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III PZC

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund PMF

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II PML

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III PMX

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund PNF

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II PNI

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III PYN

The Funds' daily New York Stock Exchange closing prices, the latest available net asset values per share, as well as other information, is available by calling the Funds' shareholder servicing agent at 1-800-254-5197. In addition, this information plus updated portfolio statistics and performance numbers are available at http://www.allianzinvestors.com/closedendfunds