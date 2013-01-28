Allianz Global Investors Fund Management Posts Updated Closed-End Fund Cards

Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC (the “Investment Manager") announced today that Fund Cards, which contain statistical information on the funds listed below as of December 31, 2012, are now available at http://www.allianzinvestors.com/Literature/Pages/ClosedEndFunds.aspx?ProductLineID=CEF&Level1=ulLiterature&Center=ulLiterature&Level2=liulLiteratureClosedEndFunds
The Investment Manager is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.
Updated Fund Cards are available for the following funds:
- AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund NCV
- AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II NCZ
- AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund NIE
- AllianzGI Global Equity & Convertible Income Fund NGZ
- AllianzGI International & Premium Strategy Fund NAI
- AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund NFJ
- PCM Fund Inc. PCM
- PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund PCN
- PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund PTY
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund PDI
- PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund PGP
- PIMCO High Income Fund PHK
- PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund PKO
- PIMCO Income Strategy Fund PFL
- PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II PFN
- PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. RCS
- PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund PCQ
- PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II PCK
- PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III PZC
- PIMCO Municipal Income Fund PMF
- PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II PML
- PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III PMX
- PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund PNF
- PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II PNI
- PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III PYN
The Funds' daily New York Stock Exchange closing prices, the latest available net asset values per share, as well as other information, is available by calling the Funds' shareholder servicing agent at 1-800-254-5197. In addition, this information plus updated portfolio statistics and performance numbers are available at http://www.allianzinvestors.com/closedendfunds
For information on Allianz, NFJ and PIMCO Closed-End Funds:
Financial Advisors:
800-926-4455 - Allianz Funds
800-628-1237 - PIMCO Funds
or
Shareholders:
800-254-5197
or
Media Relations:
212-739-3501
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.