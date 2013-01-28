The European Equity Fund, Inc., The New Germany Fund, Inc. and The Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. Announce Next Tender Offer Measurement Period

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. CEE, The European Equity Fund, Inc. EEA and The New Germany Fund, Inc. GF (each a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) announced today that each Fund's next measurement period will commence on Monday, March 25, 2013 and will expire on Friday, June 14, 2013. The measurement period is being set in accordance with the terms of each Fund's previously-announced Discount Management Program (each a “Program”). The terms of the Programs require a Fund to conduct a tender offer if its shares trade at an average discount to net asset value of more than 10% during the applicable twelve-week measurement period.

For more information on EEA, GF or CEE, including the most recent month-end performance and presentations, visit www.dws-investments.com or call (800) 349-4281 or 00-800-2287-2750 from outside the US.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily (normally at least 80% of its assets) in equity or equity-linked securities of companies domiciled in European countries utilizing the Euro currency. Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The New Germany Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end investment company seeking capital appreciation primarily through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of small and mid-cap German companies. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in large cap German companies and up to 20% in other Western European companies. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe and Russia. The Fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The shares of most closed-end funds, including the Funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the secondary market. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV. The price of a fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above NAV. There can be no assurance that the Program will be effective in reducing the Funds' market discounts.

Investments in funds involve risk. Additional risks of the Funds are associated with international investing, such as government regulations and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of your investment. Foreign security markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the US market. Additionally, the Funds focus their investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing their vulnerability to developments in that region and potentially subjecting the Funds' shares to greater price volatility. Some funds have more risk than others. These include funds, such as EEA, GF and CEE, that allow exposure to or otherwise concentrate investments in certain sectors, geographic regions, security types, market capitalization or foreign securities (e.g., political or economic instability, which can be accentuated in emerging market countries).

