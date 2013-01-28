Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Financial Results on Monday, February 4, 2013

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD announced today that its fourth quarter and year end 2012 financial results will be released on Monday, February 4, at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead's management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 and provide a general business update and financial guidance for 2013. The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the company's website.

To access the webcast link, log on to www.gilead.com. Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 1-800-901-5231 (U.S.) or 1-617-786-2961 (international) and dial the participant passcode 49057415 to access the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, February 7, 2013. To access the replay, please call 1-888-286-8010 (U.S.) or 1-617-801-6888 (international) and dial the participant passcode 15606712. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company's mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases worldwide. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Gilead has operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

