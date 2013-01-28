Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Reschedules Its First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Financial Results Conference Call

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH (www.beazer.com) has rescheduled its conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 to Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 9:30 AM ET.

This call will replace the previously announced call originally scheduled for February 4, 2013.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation over the internet on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-619-8639 (for international callers, dial 312-470-7002). To be admitted to the call, verbally supply the pass code "BZH". A replay of the conference call will be available, until 9:30 PM ET on February 7, 2013, at 866-429-0570 (for international callers, dial 203-369-0912) with pass code “3740.”

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the ten largest single-family homebuilders in the United States. The Company's industry-leading high performance homes are designed to lower the total cost of home ownership while reducing energy and water consumption. With award-winning floor-plans, the Company offers homes that incorporate exceptional value and quality to consumers in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Beazer Homes is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol “BZH.” For more information, please visit Beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook and Twitter.