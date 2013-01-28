Nordson Corporation Appoints Joseph Stockunas to Group Vice President for Electronic Systems

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nordson Corporation NDSN today announced the appointment of Joseph Stockunas to Group Vice President for Electronic Systems, a new role within the company's Advanced Technology Systems segment that will support Nordson's continued profitable growth in global electronics end markets.

In this role Stockunas will lead the Advanced Technology segment's four electronic lines of business – Nordson ASYMTEK, Nordson DAGE, Nordson MARCH, and Nordson YESTECH. He also will take a lead role in the further development of Nordson's electronics offering through strategic acquisitions and related business development activities.

Stockunas will report directly to Senior Vice President and Corporate Officer John Keane. “We are extremely pleased to add somebody of Joe's caliber to our organization,” said Keane. “With his deep experience in many of the end markets we currently serve, Joe brings us significant leadership, perspective and capability. We look forward to having Joe build on and leverage the strengths of our various electronics product lines to propel us to even higher levels of growth and performance in both the near and long term.”

Stockunas joins Nordson after 30 years at Air Products & Chemicals Inc. APD, a leading provider of atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services to a variety of end markets worldwide. Most recently, he served as Air Products' Global Business Director, Electronics Materials with profit and loss responsibility for a multi-million dollar business supplying high purity gases and chemicals to the global electronics industry. Stokunas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in metallurgy and materials engineering from Lehigh University. He will be based out of Nordson's Advanced Technology offices in Carlsbad, California.

Nordson's Advanced Technology Systems segment is a global leader in precision dispensing, fluid management, test and inspection, and surface treatment products and solutions for a wide variety of electronics, medical and other related high-tech industries with specific expertise in semiconductor packaging, printed circuit boards, LEDs, flat panel displays, medical and biotechnical devices, and solar and photovoltaic products.

Nordson Corporation delivers precision technology solutions that help customers succeed worldwide. The company engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, plastics, sealants, biomaterials, fluids and other materials, testing and inspecting for quality, and treating surfaces, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.