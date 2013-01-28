St. Jude Medical Announces 2013 Annual Investor Meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

St. Jude Medical, Inc. STJ, a global medical device company, will hold its 2013 Annual Investor Meeting on Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Central time).

This call is being webcast by Thomson Reuters and can be accessed at St. Jude Medical's Investor Relations website (www.sjm.com/corporate/investor-relations.aspx).

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson Reuters StreetEvents Network. Individual investors can listen to the call at www.earnings.com, Thomson Reuters' individual investor portal, powered by StreetEvents. Institutional investors can access the call via StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

A replay of the webcast and the slides presented will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website sjm.com shortly after the conclusion of the meeting.

About St. Jude Medical, Inc.

St. Jude Medical develops medical technology and services that focus on putting more control into the hands of those who treat cardiac, neurological and chronic pain patients worldwide. The company is dedicated to advancing the practice of medicine by reducing risk wherever possible and contributing to successful outcomes for every patient. St. Jude Medical is headquartered in St. Paul, Minn. and has four major focus areas that include: cardiac rhythm management, atrial fibrillation, cardiovascular and neuromodulation. For more information, please visit sjm.com.