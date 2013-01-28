Pepperidge Farm and Culinary Expert Gail Simmons Team up on Winning Game Day-Ready Recipes

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Just in time for football's biggest game, Pepperidge Farm is delighted to announce its renewed partnership with culinary expert Gail Simmons and the exciting expansion of their exclusive Puff Pastry recipe collection, which features an assortment of simple yet impressive options for tasty half-time hors d'oeuvres. From Turkey Meatball Bites to Italian Hero Flatbread, Simmons' crowd-pleasing recipes – made with Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry – make it easy for home cooks and hosts to achieve game day entertaining “Puffection.”

“Game day is as much about the food as it is about the football, and it's a great occasion for celebrating a culinary victory,” said Simmons, judge of Bravo's Emmy-winning show Top Chef, Special Projects Director at Food & Wine magazine, and long-time Puff Pastry fan. “It's important to serve items that are not only easy to eat, but easy to make as well, and Puff Pastry is my go-to ingredient for show-stopping game day eats that all fans can agree on, no matter which team they're rooting for.”

By visiting www.PuffPastry.com, consumers can access Gail's complete Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry recipe collection, which includes fun recipes such as Sausage, Pepper & Onion Bundles, Spinach & Feta Mini-Calzones, and Thai Shrimp Spirals, as well as helpful how-to videos, special offers and Simple Elegance, the brand's monthly e-newsletter. Even football fans with a sweet tooth will delight in the site's plentiful dessert options, like S'mores Sandwich Swirls, Dulce de Leche Banana Puffs, and Chocolate Mint Profiteroles, plus more than 350 other Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry appetizer, entrée and dessert recipes that make game time—and anytime—entertaining a breeze.

Puff Pastry beginners and experts alike are also encouraged to share their game day dishes on the “Simple Puffection” tab on the brand's Facebook page, and to follow Gail Simmons on Twitter for additional Puff Pastry tips and recipes.

Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets and Shells are available in the freezer section at major supermarkets, grocery stores and mass merchandisers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.69 and $4.72 respectively. For additional game day recipes and more Puff Pastry news, visit www.PuffPastry.com.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm, Incorporated, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a leading provider of premium quality fresh bakery products, cookies, crackers, and frozen foods. Among the company's most popular products are Sausalito® and Milano® cookies, Goldfish® and Baked Naturals® crackers, frozen Puff Pastry, frozen garlic loaves and Texas toasts, and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm® Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain. The company added Ecce Panis® gourmet artisan breads to its portfolio in 2009. Pepperidge Farm was founded in Connecticut in 1937 by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, all-natural bread for her allergy-afflicted son. The company is now a nationwide business with 9 manufacturing facilities and almost 5,000 employees. Pepperidge Farm has been part of Campbell Soup Company since 1961.