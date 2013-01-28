Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Arbitron Inc. Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Arbitron Inc. (“Arbitron” or the “Company”) ARB regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Nielsen Holdings N.V. (“Nielsen”) NLSN in a transaction valued at approximately $1.26 billion.

Under the terms of the proposal, public shareholders of Arbitron will receive $48.00 per share in cash for each share of Arbitron they own.

The investigation concerns whether Arbitron's board of directors failed to adequately shop the Company and obtain the best possible value for Arbitron's shareholders before entering into an agreement with Nielsen.

