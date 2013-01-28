The Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. Announces Revised Dates for Upcoming Tender Offer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. CEE (the “Fund”) announced today that its previously announced tender offer scheduled to commence on or about February 4, 2013 and expire on March 5, 2013 has been rescheduled. Subject to the Board's exercise of its fiduciary duties, the Fund's tender offer will now commence on or about February 11, 2013 and will remain open through March 12, 2013, unless extended. The cash tender offer is for up to 5% of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a price equal to 98% of its net asset value (“NAV”) per share as determined by the Fund on the next business day after the date on which the offer expires. The Fund normally calculates its NAV per share at 11:30 a.m. New York Time on each day during which the New York Stock Exchange is open for trading. If more than 5% of the Fund's outstanding shares are tendered in the offer and the Fund purchases shares in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, the Fund will purchase shares from tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis. There can be no assurance that the Fund's tender offer will reduce the spread between the market price of the Fund's shares and its NAV per share.

For more information on the Fund, including the most recent month-end performance and presentations, visit www.dws-investments.com or call (800) 349-4281 or 00-800-2287-2750 from outside the US.

The Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe and Russia. The Fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. Investing in foreign securities, particularly those of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

The shares of most closed-end funds, including the Fund, are not continuously offered. Once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the secondary market. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV. The price of a fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above NAV. There can be no assurance that the Program will be effective in reducing the Fund's market discounts.

Investments in funds involve risk. Additional risks of the Fund are associated with international investing, such as government regulations and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of your investment. Foreign security markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the US market. Additionally, the Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region and potentially subjecting the Fund's shares to greater price volatility. Some funds have more risk than others. These include funds, such as CEE, that allow exposure to or otherwise concentrate investments in certain sectors, geographic regions, security types, market capitalization or foreign securities (e.g., political or economic instability, which can be accentuated in emerging market countries).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This announcement is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Fund. The Fund has not commenced its self-tender offer described in this press release. Upon commencement of the Fund's tender offer, the Fund will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and related exhibits, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal, and other related documents. Stockholders of the Fund should read the offer to purchase and the tender offer statement on Schedule TO and related exhibits when such documents are filed and become available, as they will contain important information about the Fund's tender offer. Stockholders can obtain the offer to purchase and the tender offer statement on Schedule TO and related exhibits when they are filed and become available free of charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

