Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Results

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), the nation's largest rent-to-own operator, today announced revenues and earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.

Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

Total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, were $758.4 million, an increase of $20.9 million from total revenues of $737.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This 2.8% increase in total revenues was primarily due to growth in both the RAC Acceptance and International segments, partially offset by a decrease in the Core U.S. segment. For the quarter ended December 31, 2012, same store sales declined 0.2%, primarily attributable to a decrease in the Core U.S. segment, partially offset by an increase in both the RAC Acceptance and International segments.

Net earnings and net earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, were $47.5 million and $0.81, respectively, as compared to $49.3 million and $0.83, respectively, for the same period in the prior year. These results include dilution related to the Company's international growth initiatives of approximately $0.07 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, and $0.06 per share for the same period in the prior year.

Net earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, were $0.81, as compared to adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.85 for the same period in the prior year, after giving effect to a pre-tax restructuring charge of $1.4 million (approximately $0.02 per share) related to the acquisition of 58 rent-to-own stores in November 2011, as discussed below.

“We are generally pleased with our overall 2012 results as we achieved total revenue growth of 7% and over a 6% increase in net earnings per diluted share to $3.09, both within our annual guidance issued last January,” said Mark E. Speese, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The core rent-to-own business generated total revenue growth of 1% in 2012,” Speese continued. “In addition, the RAC Acceptance business continued to generate impressive results, with revenue growth of over 77% in 2012 to $343 million, an operating profit for the year of over $28 million and 966 kiosks open at December 31, 2012,” Speese commented. “In 2013, we intend to continue focusing on keeping the core business strong and further investing in our strategic initiatives, while continuing to return value to our shareholders through dividends and opportunistic common stock repurchases,” Speese concluded.

Year Ended December 31, 2012 Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2012, were $3.083 billion, an increase of $200.5 million from total revenues of $2.882 billion in the prior year. This 7.0% increase in total revenues was primarily due to growth in the RAC Acceptance segment as well as growth in both the Core U.S. and International segments. Same store sales for the year ended December 31, 2012, increased 1.4%, primarily attributable to the RAC Acceptance segment.

Net earnings and net earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2012, were $183.5 million and $3.09, respectively, as compared to $164.6 million and $2.66, respectively, in the prior year. These results include dilution related to the Company's international growth initiatives of approximately $0.33 per share for the year ended December 31, 2012, and $0.14 per share in the prior year.

Net earnings and net earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2011, were impacted by the following significant items, as discussed below:

A $1.4 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or approximately $0.01 per share, related to the acquisition of 58 rent-to-own stores;

A $7.6 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or approximately $0.08 per share, related to store closings;

A $4.9 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or approximately $0.05 per share, related to the acquisition of The Rental Store, Inc.;

A $7.3 million pre-tax impairment charge, or approximately $0.08 per share, related to the discontinuation of the financial services business; and

A $2.8 million pre-tax litigation expense, or approximately $0.03 per share, related to the settlement of wage and hour claims in California.

Collectively, these items reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.25 for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Net earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2012, were $3.09, as compared to adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2011, of $2.91 when excluding the items above, an increase of 6.2%.

For the year ended December 31, 2012, the Company generated cash flow from operations of approximately $217.9 million, while ending the quarter with approximately $61.1 million of cash on hand. During the quarter ended December 31, 2012, the Company repurchased 930,541 shares for approximately $31.7 million, and for the year ended December 31, 2012, the Company repurchased 1,797,526 shares for approximately $61.9 million in cash under its common stock repurchase program. To date, the Company has repurchased a total of 31,120,279 shares and has utilized approximately $777.3 million of the $1 billion authorized by its Board of Directors since the inception of the plan. Also, reflecting continued confidence in its strong cash flows, the Company announced on December 17, 2012, that its Board of Directors approved a 31% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.16 per share to $0.21 per share, beginning with the dividend for the first quarter of 2013. The Company paid its eleventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend on January 24, 2013.

Same Store Sales (SSS) Methodology Change

The Company also announced that it is modifying the methodology it uses to calculate same store sales, beginning with the first quarter of 2013. The 2013 guidance set forth below reflects the new methodology. The Company believes these modifications bring its same store sales calculation into alignment with the methods used by other major retailers. Below is a comparison of the current and revised methodologies.

Current Methodology Revised Methodology New or acquired store added to the SSS base in the

fifth full quarter of operation. Inclusion in the year-to-

date/annual SSS calculation required a store to be in

operation for each of the entire year-to-date periods

in the current and previous year. New or acquired stores will be added to the SSS

base in the 13th full month of operation

We will continue to exclude from the same store sales base any store that receives a certain level of customer accounts from another store (acquisition or merger). The receiving store will be eligible for inclusion in the same store sales base in the sixth full quarter following the account transfer.

2013 Guidance

5.0% to 8.0% total revenue growth. In the first quarter, the Core U.S. is expected to decrease approximately 4.0%; but expected to remain flat for 2013. Approximately $540 million contribution from RAC Acceptance.

Approximately 2.0% to 4.0% same store sales growth. In the first quarter, consolidated same store sales is expected to decrease approximately 2.0%.

Approximately 50 basis points gross profit margin decrease. Primarily due to the impact of RAC Acceptance. In the first quarter, the RAC Acceptance gross profit margin is expected to be approximately 50% due to seasonality.

Approximately flat operating profit margin.

EBITDA in the range of $415 to $435 million.

Diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.25 to $3.40, including approximately $0.25 per share dilution related to our international growth initiatives.

Capital expenditures of approximately $120 million.

The Company expects to open approximately 425 domestic RAC Acceptance kiosks and net approximately 350.

The Company expects to open approximately 60 rent-to-own store locations in Mexico.

The 2013 guidance does not include the potential impact of any repurchases of common stock the Company may make, changes in future dividends, material changes in outstanding indebtedness, or the potential impact of acquisitions, dispositions or store closures that may be completed or occur after January 28, 2013.

Updated new store economics will be posted on the Company's website (http://investor.rentacenter.com) just prior to the January 29, 2013 conference call.

2011 Significant Items

Restructuring Charges. As previously reported, the Company recorded a $1.4 million pre-tax restructuring charge during the fourth quarter of 2011 in connection with the acquisition in November 2011 of 58 rent-to-own stores. This charge relates primarily to post-acquisition lease terminations. This pre-tax restructuring charge of $1.4 million reduced net earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2011 by approximately $0.02 and for the year ended December 31, 2011 by approximately $0.01.

As previously reported, the Company recorded a $7.6 million pre-tax restructuring charge during the third quarter of 2011 related to lease terminations, fixed asset disposals and other miscellaneous items in connection with the closure of eight Home Choice stores in Illinois and 24 RAC Limited locations within third party grocery stores, all of which had been operated on a test basis, as well as the closure of 26 core rent-to-own stores following the sale of all customer accounts at those locations. For the year ended December 31, 2011, this pre-tax restructuring charge of $7.6 million reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.08.

Also previously reported, the Company recorded a $4.9 million pre-tax restructuring charge during the second quarter of 2011 related to post-acquisition lease terminations in connection with the December 2010 acquisition of The Rental Store, Inc. For the year ended December 31, 2011, this pre-tax restructuring charge of $4.9 million reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.05.

Financial Services Charge. As previously reported, the Company recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2011 related primarily to loan write-downs, fixed asset disposals (store reconstruction) and other miscellaneous items in connection with the discontinuation of the financial services business. For the year ended December 31, 2011, this pre-tax impairment charge of $7.3 million reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.08.

Settlement of Wage & Hour Claims in California. As previously reported, the Company recorded a $2.8 million pre-tax litigation expense during the first quarter of 2011 in connection with the settlement of certain putative class actions pending in California alleging various claims, including violations of California wage and hour laws. For the year ended December 31, 2011, this pre-tax litigation expense of $2.8 million reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.03.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results, guidance and other operational matters on Tuesday morning, January 29, 2013, at 10:45 a.m. ET. For a live webcast of the call, visit http://investor.rentacenter.com. Certain financial and other statistical information that will be discussed during the conference call will also be provided on the same website.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest rent-to-own operator in North America, focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable goods such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 3,095 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately 965 RAC Acceptance kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. ColorTyme, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 225 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade name of "ColorTyme." For additional information about the Company, please visit www.rentacenter.com.

This press release and the guidance above contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," or "believe," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual future performance of the Company could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the ability to open new locations; the Company's ability to acquire additional stores or customer accounts on favorable terms; the Company's ability to control costs and increase profitability; the Company's ability to enhance the performance of acquired stores; the Company's ability to retain the revenue associated with acquired customer accounts; the Company's ability to identify and successfully market products and services that appeal to its customer demographic; the Company's ability to enter into new and collect on its rental or lease purchase agreements; the passage of legislation adversely affecting the rent-to-own industry; the Company's failure to comply with applicable statutes or regulations governing its transactions; changes in interest rates; changes in the unemployment rate; economic pressures, such as high fuel costs, affecting the disposable income available to the Company's current and potential customers; the general strength of the economy and other economic conditions affecting consumer preferences and spending; adverse changes in the economic conditions of the industries, countries or markets that the Company serves; changes in the Company's stock price, the number of shares of common stock that it may or may not repurchase, and future dividends, if any; changes in estimates relating to self-insurance liabilities and income tax and litigation reserves; changes in the Company's effective tax rate; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; information security costs; the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; changes in the number of share-based compensation grants, methods used to value future share-based payments and changes in estimated forfeiture rates with respect to share-based compensation; the resolution of the Company's litigation; and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2012, June 30, 2012, and September 30, 2012. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries STATEMENT OF EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2011 After Before After Significant Items Significant Items Significant Items (GAAP (Non-GAAP (GAAP (In thousands of dollars, except per share data) Earnings) Earnings) Earnings) Total Revenues $ 758,380 $ 737,482 $ 737,482 Operating Profit 79,298 83,214 81,790 (1) Net Earnings 47,459 50,510 49,295 (1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 0.83 (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,541 $ 101,914 $ 101,914 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings Before Income Taxes $ 73,021 $ 74,309 $ 72,885 Add back: Restructuring Charge — — 1,424 Interest Expense, net 6,277 8,905 8,905 Depreciation of Property Assets 18,617 17,276 17,276 Amortization and Write-down of Intangibles 626 1,424 1,424 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,541 $ 101,914 $ 101,914

Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2011 After Before After Significant Items Significant Items Significant Items (GAAP (Non-GAAP (GAAP (In thousands of dollars, except per share data) Earnings) Earnings) Earnings) Total Revenues $ 3,082,646 $ 2,882,184 $ 2,882,184 Operating Profit 318,472 317,220 293,157 (1)(2)(3)(4)(5) Net Earnings 183,492 180,069 164,637 (1)(2)(3)(4)(5) Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 3.09 $ 2.91 $ 2.66 (1)(2)(3)(4)(5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 397,722 $ 387,109 $ 387,109 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings Before Income Taxes $ 287,249 $ 280,613 $ 256,550 Add back: Restructuring Charge — — 13,943 Impairment Charge — — 7,320 Litigation Expense — — 2,800 Interest Expense, net 31,223 36,607 36,607 Depreciation of Property Assets 73,361 65,214 65,214 Amortization and Write-down of Intangibles 5,889 4,675 4,675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 397,722 $ 387,109 $ 387,109

(1) Includes the effects of a $1.4 million pre-tax restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2011 in connection with the acquisition in November 2011 of 58 rent-to-own stores. The charge reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.02 for the fourth quarter of 2011 and by $0.01 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2011.

(2) Includes the effects of a $7.6 million pre-tax restructuring charge in the third quarter of 2011 related to the closure of eight Home Choice stores in Illinois and 24 RAC Limited locations within third party grocery stores, as well as the closure of 26 core rent-to-own stores following the sale of all customer accounts at these locations. The charge reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.08 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2011.

(3) Includes the effects of a $4.9 million pre-tax restructuring charge in the second quarter of 2011 for lease terminations related to The Rental Store, Inc. acquisition. The charge reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.05 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2011.

(4) Includes the effects of a $7.3 million pre-tax impairment charge in the first quarter of 2011 related to the discontinuation of the financial services business. The charge reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.08 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2011.

(5) Includes the effects of a $2.8 million pre-tax litigation expense in the first quarter of 2011 related to the settlement of wage and hour claims in California. The charge reduced net earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.03 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2011.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2012 2011 (In thousands of dollars) Unaudited Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 61,087 $ 88,065 Receivables, net 48,822 48,221 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 71,963 69,326 Rental Merchandise, net On Rent 821,887 766,425 Held for Rent 198,917 186,768 Total Assets $ 2,869,105 $ 2,801,378 Senior Debt $ 387,500 $ 440,675 Senior Notes 300,000 300,000 Total Liabilities 1,399,242 1,442,169 Stockholders' Equity $ 1,469,863 $ 1,359,209

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 (In thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Unaudited Revenues Store Rentals and fees $ 665,054 $ 646,165 $ 2,654,081 $ 2,496,863 Merchandise sales 57,742 56,755 300,077 259,796 Installment sales 19,131 19,011 68,356 68,617 Other 4,111 4,296 16,391 17,925 Franchise Merchandise sales 11,095 10,051 38,427 33,972 Royalty income and fees 1,247 1,204 5,314 5,011 758,380 737,482 3,082,646 2,882,184 Cost of revenues Store Cost of rentals and fees 164,136 152,753 646,090 570,493 Cost of merchandise sold 49,181 50,595 241,219 201,854 Cost of installment sales 7,170 7,233 24,572 24,834 Franchise cost of merchandise sold 10,707 9,612 36,848 32,487 231,194 220,193 948,729 829,668 Gross profit 527,186 517,289 2,133,917 2,052,516 Operating expenses Salaries and other expenses 412,324 395,507 1,661,056 1,590,009 General and administrative expenses 34,938 37,144 148,500 140,612 Amortization and write-down of intangibles 626 1,424 5,889 4,675 Restructuring charge — 1,424 — 13,943 Impairment charge — — — 7,320 Litigation expense — — — 2,800 447,888 435,499 1,815,445 1,759,359 Operating profit 79,298 81,790 318,472 293,157 Interest expense 6,649 9,050 32,065 37,234 Interest income (372 ) (145 ) (842 ) (627 ) Earnings before income taxes 73,021 72,885 287,249 256,550 Income tax expense 25,562 23,590 103,757 91,913 NET EARNINGS $ 47,459 $ 49,295 $ 183,492 $ 164,637 Basic weighted average shares 58,356 58,917 58,913 61,188 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.84 $ 3.11 $ 2.69 Diluted weighted average shares 58,793 59,611 59,405 61,889 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.83 $ 3.09 $ 2.66

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT INFORMATION HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Revenue $ 638,650 $ 94,657 $ 12,731 $ 12,342 $ 758,380 Gross profit 459,762 57,083 8,706 1,635 527,186 Operating profit 74,281 10,948 (6,705 ) 774 79,298 Depreciation of property assets 16,104 1,011 1,482 20 18,617 Amortization and write-down of intangibles 497 129 — — 626 Capital expenditures 25,591 1,693 2,066 — 29,350

(In thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2011 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Revenue $ 657,951 $ 62,680 $ 5,596 $ 11,255 $ 737,482 Gross profit 475,263 36,467 3,916 1,643 517,289 Operating profit 89,267 (2,503 ) (5,830 ) 856 81,790 Depreciation of property assets 15,616 709 925 26 17,276 Amortization and write-down of intangibles 527 897 — — 1,424 Capital expenditures 31,385 1,519 7,827 — 40,731

(In thousands of dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2012 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Revenue $ 2,655,411 $ 343,283 $ 40,211 $ 43,741 $ 3,082,646 Gross profit 1,904,586 194,607 27,831 6,893 2,133,917 Operating profit 318,496 27,972 (30,322 ) 2,326 318,472 Depreciation of property assets 63,793 3,631 5,848 89 73,361 Amortization and write-down of intangibles 2,103 2,819 967 — 5,889 Capital expenditures 84,680 5,275 12,498 — 102,453 Rental merchandise, net On rent 597,771 209,964 14,152 — 821,887 Held for rent 189,526 2,979 6,412 — 198,917 Total assets 2,508,370 292,070 65,954 2,711 2,869,105

(In thousands of dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2011 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Revenue $ 2,631,416 $ 193,295 $ 18,490 $ 38,983 $ 2,882,184 Gross profit 1,918,781 114,228 13,011 6,496 2,052,516 Operating profit 317,473 (13,985 ) (13,551 ) 3,220 293,157 Depreciation of property assets 60,558 2,229 2,295 132 65,214 Amortization and write-down of intangibles 1,092 3,583 — — 4,675 Capital expenditures 108,553 5,881 18,276 — 132,710 Rental merchandise, net On rent 619,189 139,340 7,896 — 766,425 Held for rent 177,625 1,274 7,869 — 186,768 Total assets 2,536,115 217,157 44,535 3,571 2,801,378

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries LOCATION ACTIVITY Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Locations at beginning of period 2,983 882 114 220 4,199 New location openings 12 103 9 7 131 Acquired locations remaining open — — — — — Closed locations Merged with existing locations 9 19 — 3 31 Sold or closed with no surviving location — — 15 — 15 Locations at end of period 2,986 966 108 224 4,284 Acquired locations closed and accounts merged with existing

locations 6 — — — 6

Three Months Ended December 31, 2011 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Locations at beginning of period 2,958 721 44 213 3,936 New location openings 21 86 36 2 145 Acquired locations remaining open 21 — — 1 22 Closed locations Merged with existing locations 4 54 — — 58 Sold or closed with no surviving location 2 3 — — 5 Locations at end of period 2,994 750 80 216 4,040 Acquired locations closed and accounts merged with existing

locations 42 — — — 42

Year Ended December 31, 2012 Core U.S. RAC Acceptance International ColorTyme Total Locations at beginning of period 2,994 750 80 216 4,040 New location openings 35 325 45 18 423 Acquired locations remaining open 2 — — — 2 Closed locations Merged with existing locations 40 95 1 — 136 Sold or closed with no surviving location 5 14 16 10 45 Locations at end of period 2,986 966 108 224 4,284 Acquired locations closed and accounts merged with existing

locations 20 — — — 20