C.H. Robinson Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) CHRW will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2012 results on Tuesday, February 5, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time). The results will be released via press release on Tuesday, February 5, 2013, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Hosting the conference call will be John P. Wiehoff, chairman and chief executive officer of C.H. Robinson, and Chad M. Lindbloom, chief financial officer of C.H. Robinson.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed through the Investor Relations link on C.H. Robinson's Web site at www.chrobinson.com.

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing (877)941-6010. Callers should reference the conference ID, which is 4594691. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investor Relations link on the company's Web site at www.chrobinson.com. An audio replay will also be available by telephone until 12:59 a.m. Eastern time on February 8 by calling (800) 406-7325 and dialing the passcode 4594691#.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Founded in 1905, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., is one of the world's largest providers of transportation and logistics solutions, serving over 37,000 customers through a network of more than 230 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. For more information about our company, visit our Web site at www.chrobinson.com.