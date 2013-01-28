Sensient Announces Conference Call

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT will hold its conference call to discuss 2012 fourth quarter and year-end results at 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, February 8, 2013. To make a reservation for the conference call, contact InterCall Teleconferencing at (706) 645-6973. To participate in the conference call, contact InterCall Teleconferencing at (706) 758-1089 and refer to conference identification number 91449690.

A replay will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CST on February 8, 2013, through midnight on February 15, 2013, by calling (404) 537-3406 and referring to conference identification number 91449690. A transcript of the call will also be posted on the Company's web site at www.sensient.com after the call concludes.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company's customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

