Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackagings (SATURNS); Step Up Callable Trust Units Series 2010-03 (Alcoa) Trust; Receipt of Notice of Intent to Exercise Call Options in Full

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackagings (SATURNS), Step Up Callable Trust Units Series 2010-03 (Alcoa) (the “Trust”) (New York Stock Exchange Ticker Symbol “MS20B”), announced today that it has received a notice of intent to exercise 9,250 Call Options representing the right to call $9,250,000 aggregate principal amount of the Alcoa Inc. 6.150% Senior Notes due August 2020 (the “Bonds”) held by the Trust, on February 15, 2013 (the “Intended Settlement Date”). The Call Options with respect to which the notice of intended exercise has been received represent 100% of the outstanding Bonds held by the Trust. The Trust Agreement provides that all outstanding Units will be redeemed at par ($1,000) plus accrued interest from the available proceeds of the settlement of the Call Options.