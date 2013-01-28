Stadion Investment Trust Selects ALPS as Distribution Partner

WATKINSVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Stadion Investment Trust today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS is expected to begin distribution services on April 1, 2013 for Stadion's five mutual funds: Stadion Managed Portfolio; Stadion Core Advantage Portfolio; Stadion Trilogy Fund; Stadion Olympus Fund; and Stadion Tactical Income Fund.

About ALPS

ALPS is a 27-year-old financial services firm focused on asset servicing and asset gathering. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DST Systems, Inc., and is headquartered in Denver with offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.

About Stadion Money Management

Stadion Money Management (www.stadionmoney.com) is a money management firm known for its technically-based alternative investment solutions that aims to capture most of the market's good times and miss most of its bad times. Stadion Money Management is the Investment Adviser to the Stadion Investment Trust. The firm offers separate account management services, proprietary mutual funds and is one of the leading retirement account investment advisory services in the nation.

For more information on the Stadion funds, please visit www.stadionfunds.com.