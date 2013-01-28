W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $165 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $117 million, or 82 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2012 2011 2012 2011 Gross premiums written $ 1,452,709 $ 1,255,879 $ 5,779,879 $ 5,077,313 Net premiums written 1,228,135 1,090,511 4,898,539 4,357,368 Net income 165,489 117,027 510,592 391,211 Net income per diluted share 1.17 0.82 3.56 2.69 Operating income (1) 90,430 82,290 373,790 309,564 Operating income per diluted share 0.64 0.58 2.61 2.13

(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding net investment gains and losses.

Fourth quarter highlights included:

Return on equity of 16.7%.

Average rates on renewed policies increased 6.5%.

GAAP combined ratio was 98.1%.

Net premiums written increased 12.6%.

Net investment income up 30% to $152 million.

Special dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock paid in December 2012.

Commenting on the Company's performance, William R. Berkley, chairman and chief executive officer, said: "We are very pleased with the Company's fourth quarter performance. Our core underwriting results continued to improve as prices increased on renewal business for the third successive year and loss cost inflation continued at modest levels. The impact of Storm Sandy was mitigated by strategic reinsurance purchases, and our fourth quarter combined ratio was only slightly higher than the prior year.

"Our gross written premiums increased almost 16%. We continue to retain pricing power in most areas of the business, and our renewal retention remains satisfactory. We expect to have improved margins as higher prices are reflected in our earned premiums.

"As we have commented in the past, our investment income benefits from particular investment opportunities that produce better than market returns. We realized gains from both our private equity investments and our common stock portfolio, which contributed to our return on equity of just under 17% for the quarter. These types of investments are part of our normal strategy, and we expect additional realized gains to be achieved in the coming year.

"We paid a $1.00 per share special dividend in December, prior to the change in Federal tax laws. Together with our regular dividend, we distributed almost all of our fourth quarter earnings to our shareholders. We are increasingly optimistic about our ability to increase prices and deliver improving returns," Mr. Berkley concluded.

Webcast Conference Call

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Tuesday, January 29, 2013, at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.wrberkley.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the end of the conference call.

Forward Looking Information

This is a “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2013 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, real estate, merger arbitrage and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities; general economic and market activities, including inflation, interest rates, and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response to it, on our results and financial condition; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act of 2002, as amended; the ability of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; foreign currency and political risks relating to our international operations; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; potential difficulties with technology and/or data security; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2013 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2012 2011 2012 2011 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 1,228,135 $ 1,090,511 $ 4,898,539 $ 4,357,368 Change in unearned premiums 11,840 14,792 (225,023 ) (196,501 ) Net premiums earned 1,239,975 1,105,303 4,673,516 4,160,867 Net investment income 151,875 117,090 586,763 526,351 Insurance service fees 26,012 23,356 103,133 92,843 Net investment gains: Net realized gains on investment sales 116,462 52,069 201,451 125,881 Change in valuation allowance, net of other-than-temporary impairments — — 9,014 (400 ) Net investment gains 116,462 52,069 210,465 125,481 Revenues from wholly-owned investees 73,917 72,735 247,113 248,678 Other income 360 400 2,564 1,764 Total revenues 1,608,601 1,370,953 5,823,554 5,155,984 Expenses: Losses and loss expenses 801,173 693,014 2,948,479 2,658,365 Other operating costs and expenses 467,599 429,590 1,799,623 1,626,526 Expenses from wholly-owned investees 74,784 71,436 247,222 245,495 Interest expense 32,552 28,195 126,302 112,512 Total expenses 1,376,108 1,222,235 5,121,626 4,642,898 Income before income taxes 232,493 148,718 701,928 513,086 Income tax expense (66,994 ) (31,663 ) (191,285 ) (121,945 ) Net income before noncontrolling interests 165,499 117,055 510,643 391,141 Noncontrolling interests (10 ) (28 ) (51 ) 70 Net income to common stockholders $ 165,489 $ 117,027 $ 510,592 $ 391,211 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.22 $ 0.85 $ 3.72 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.82 $ 3.56 $ 2.69 Average shares outstanding: Basic 135,861 137,174 137,097 139,688 Diluted 141,654 143,016 143,315 145,672

Operating Results by Segment (Amounts in thousands, except ratios (1) (2)) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2012 2011 2012 2011 Specialty: Gross premiums written $ 544,928 $ 474,205 $ 2,071,193 $ 1,818,344 Net premiums written 452,131 408,425 1,747,687 1,554,516 Premiums earned 431,054 395,181 1,646,471 1,442,748 Pre-tax income 57,283 53,324 261,856 290,937 Loss ratio 65.4 % 63.8 % 62.8 % 59.4 % Expense ratio 32.6 % 32.0 % 32.7 % 32.6 % GAAP combined ratio 98.0 % 95.8 % 95.5 % 92.0 % Regional: Gross premiums written $ 292,360 $ 268,138 $ 1,218,602 $ 1,149,362 Net premiums written 266,303 247,127 1,119,274 1,064,507 Premiums earned 281,145 270,552 1,090,217 1,065,975 Pre-tax income 43,000 33,299 122,211 30,529 Loss ratio 56.2 % 57.9 % 59.6 % 68.0 % Expense ratio 36.2 % 35.6 % 36.5 % 36.1 % GAAP combined ratio 92.4 % 93.5 % 96.1 % 104.1 % Alternative Markets: Gross premiums written $ 206,727 $ 171,094 $ 971,370 $ 827,156 Net premiums written 146,855 121,980 702,922 619,097 Premiums earned 174,185 158,402 680,334 612,558 Pre-tax income 53,344 29,653 194,433 145,660 Loss ratio 68.5 % 73.3 % 71.4 % 72.3 % Expense ratio 26.2 % 26.5 % 25.9 % 26.7 % GAAP combined ratio 94.7 % 99.8 % 97.3 % 99.0 % Reinsurance: Gross premiums written $ 134,805 $ 115,474 $ 508,717 $ 453,170 Net premiums written 127,891 110,805 477,252 430,329 Premiums earned 119,487 110,788 446,939 426,008 Pre-tax income 18,526 16,368 93,268 83,150 Loss ratio 68.1 % 63.4 % 60.5 % 61.6 % Expense ratio 38.2 % 39.7 % 40.1 % 40.5 % GAAP combined ratio 106.3 % 103.1 % 100.6 % 102.1 % International: Gross premiums written $ 273,889 $ 226,968 $ 1,009,997 $ 829,281 Net premiums written 234,955 202,174 851,404 688,919 Premiums earned 234,104 170,380 809,555 613,578 Pre-tax income 11,376 11,613 62,061 39,033 Loss ratio 68.6 % 57.5 % 62.9 % 60.5 % Expense ratio 34.8 % 41.1 % 37.2 % 40.2 % GAAP combined ratio 103.4 % 98.6 % 100.1 % 100.7 %

Operating Results by Segment (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except ratios (1)(2)) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2012 2011 2012 2011 Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment gains $ 116,462 $ 52,069 $ 210,465 $ 125,481 Interest expense (32,552 ) (28,195 ) (126,302 ) (112,512 ) Other revenues and expenses (3) (34,946 ) (19,413 ) (116,064 ) (89,192 ) Pre-tax income (loss) 48,964 4,461 (31,901 ) (76,223 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 1,452,709 $ 1,255,879 $ 5,779,879 $ 5,077,313 Net premiums written 1,228,135 1,090,511 4,898,539 4,357,368 Premiums earned 1,239,975 1,105,303 4,673,516 4,160,867 Pre-tax income 232,493 148,718 701,928 513,086 Loss ratio 64.6 % 62.7 % 63.1 % 63.9 % Expense ratio 33.5 % 34.3 % 34.1 % 34.6 % GAAP combined ratio 98.1 % 97.0 % 97.2 % 98.5 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of loss ratio and expense ratio.

(2) Losses attributable to Storm Sandy, net of reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums, were $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2012. Total losses from catastrophes were as follows (in thousands):

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2012 2011 2012 2011 Specialty $ 6,560 $ 1,702 $ 18,213 $ 17,316 Regional 624 (268 ) 24,373 84,856 Alternative Markets 33 589 631 2,134 Reinsurance 19,811 6,294 20,691 23,973 International 13,786 6,232 16,290 25,086 Total $ 40,814 $ 14,549 $ 80,198 $ 153,365

(3) Other revenues and expenses include corporate investment income, expenses not allocated to the business segments and revenues and expenses from investments in wholly-owned, non-insurance subsidiaries that are consolidated for financial reporting purposes.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Net invested assets (1) $ 15,681,803 $ 14,559,781 Total assets 20,155,896 18,403,873 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 9,751,086 9,337,134 Senior notes and other debt 1,871,535 1,500,503 Junior subordinated debentures 243,206 242,997 Common stockholders' equity (2) (3) (4) 4,306,217 3,953,356 Common stock outstanding (3) (4) 136,018 137,520 Book value per share (4) (5) 31.66 28.75 Tangible book value per share (4) (5) 30.95 28.04

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

(2) After-tax unrealized investment gains were $518 million and $430 million as of December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. Unrealized currency translation losses were $37 million and $61 million as of December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.

(3) During the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company repurchased 170,300 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $37.00 per share. During 2012, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $37.24 per share and an aggregate cost of $128 million.

(4) The Financial Accounting Standards Board has issued new guidance regarding the treatment of costs associated with acquiring or renewing insurance contracts. This guidance modifies the definition of the types of costs that can be capitalized and specifies that the costs must be directly related to the successful acquisition of a new or renewed insurance contract. We adopted this guidance effective January 1, 2012 and retrospectively adjusted our previously issued financial statements (including the applicable 2011 information contained herein). The effect of adopting this guidance retrospectively was to decrease deferred acquisition costs by $84 million, common stockholders' equity by $55 million and book value per share by 40 cents as of December 31, 2011. The guidance also resulted in minor changes to other operating costs and expenses and expense ratios.

(5) Book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2012 2011 2012 2011 Reconciliation of operating income to net income: Operating income (1) $ 90,430 $ 82,290 $ 373,790 $ 309,564 Investment gains, net of tax 75,059 34,737 136,802 81,647 Net income $ 165,489 $ 117,027 $ 510,592 $ 391,211 Return on equity (2) 16.7 % 12.8 % 12.9 % 10.7 % Cash flow from operations $ 222,108 $ 185,036 $ 675,457 $ 670,279 Other operating costs and expenses: Underwriting expenses $ 415,126 $ 378,644 $ 1,592,746 $ 1,438,129 Service expenses 20,990 19,467 84,986 75,231 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (3,219 ) 287 (6,092 ) (1,884 ) Other costs and expenses 34,702 31,192 127,983 115,050 Total $ 467,599 $ 429,590 $ 1,799,623 $ 1,626,526

(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding net investment gains and losses. Management believes that excluding net investment gains and losses, which are often discretionary and frequently relate to economic factors, provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company's underlying operations.

(2) Return on equity represents net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders' equity.

Investment Portfolio December 31, 2012 (Amounts in thousands) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 898,463 5.7 % State and municipal: Special revenue 2,243,455 14.3 % Pre-refunded 917,207 5.8 % State general obligation 888,498 5.7 % Local general obligation 399,783 2.5 % Corporate backed 384,766 2.5 % Total state and municipal 4,833,709 30.8 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 1,110,385 7.1 % Commercial 273,568 1.7 % Residential - Prime 236,372 1.5 % Residential - Alt A 128,136 0.8 % Total mortgage-backed securities 1,748,461 11.1 % Corporate: Industrial 1,590,816 10.2 % Financial 799,602 5.1 % Asset-backed 596,428 3.8 % Utilities 235,409 1.5 % Other 129,461 0.8 % Total corporate 3,351,716 21.4 % Foreign 1,111,607 7.1 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 11,943,956 76.1 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 282,066 1.8 % Preferred stocks 93,956 0.6 % Total equity securities available for sale 376,022 2.4 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 1,245,505 7.9 % Investment funds (2) 778,547 5.0 % Real estate 606,735 3.9 % Loans receivable 401,961 2.6 % Arbitrage trading account 329,077 2.1 % Net invested assets $ 15,681,803 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 3.4 years.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases. Investment funds are net of related liabilities of $31 million.

Foreign Fixed Maturity Securities December 31, 2012 (Amounts in thousands) Government Corporate Total Australia $ 230,308 $ 114,000 $ 344,308 Canada 129,822 50,681 180,503 United Kingdom 142,036 33,668 175,704 Argentina 125,396 30,750 156,146 Germany 90,748 — 90,748 Brazil 51,752 — 51,752 Norway 38,625 — 38,625 Supranational (1) 37,013 — 37,013 Netherlands — 14,427 14,427 Switzerland — 11,403 11,403 Singapore 6,985 — 6,985 Uruguay 3,576 — 3,576 New Zealand 417 — 417 Total $ 856,678 $ 254,929 $ 1,111,607

(1) Supranational represents investments in the North American Development Bank, European Investment Bank and Inter-American Development Bank.