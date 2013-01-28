Illumina Reports Record Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Illumina, Inc. ILMN today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2012.

Fourth quarter 2012 results:

Revenue of $309 million, a 24% increase compared to $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2011

GAAP net income for the quarter of $72 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2011

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $57 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $44 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2011 (see the table entitled "Itemized Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income" for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures)

Cash flow from operations of $79 million and free cash flow of $62 million for the quarter

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2012 was 65.8% compared to 68.2% in the prior year period. Excluding the effect of non-cash charges associated with stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of inventory revaluation costs, non-GAAP gross margin was 68.5% for the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to 70.2% in the prior year period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $56.9 million compared to $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. R&D expenses included $8.0 million and $7.3 million of non-cash stock compensation expense in the fourth quarters of 2012 and 2011, respectively. Excluding these charges and contingent compensation expense, R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 15.4% compared to 15.0% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $79.7 million compared to $60.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. SG&A expenses included $14.1 million and $12.7 million of non-cash stock compensation expense in the fourth quarters of 2012 and 2011, respectively. Excluding these charges, contingent compensation, acquired intangible asset amortization, and legal contingencies, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 19.9% compared to 20.1% in the prior year period.

GAAP net income included the impact of a pre-tax gain of $48.6 million from the sale of the Company's minority ownership interest in deCODE Genetics to Amgen, Inc.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $18.1 million and capital expenditures were $17.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2012. The Company ended the quarter with $1.35 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $1.19 billion as of January 1, 2012.

Fiscal 2012 results:

Revenue of $1.15 billion, a 9% increase over the $1.06 billion reported in fiscal 2011

GAAP net income of $151 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $87 million, or $0.62 per diluted share in fiscal 2011

Non-GAAP net income of $210 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $176 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in fiscal 2011 (see table entitled "Itemized Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income" for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures)

Gross margin for fiscal 2012 was 67.4% compared to 67.2% in fiscal 2011. Excluding the effect of non-cash charges associated with stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, legal contingencies, and amortization of inventory revaluation costs, non-GAAP gross margin was 69.7% for fiscal 2012 compared to 69.0% in fiscal 2011.

R&D expenses for fiscal 2012 were $231.0 million compared to $196.9 million in fiscal 2011. R&D expenses for fiscal 2012 included a one-time impairment charge of $21.4 million related to an in-process research and development asset previously acquired. R&D expenses also included $30.9 million and $32.1 million of non-cash stock compensation expense in fiscal 2012 and 2011, respectively. Excluding these charges and contingent compensation expense, R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 15.3% compared to 15.2% in the prior year.

SG&A expenses for fiscal 2012 were $286.0 million compared to $261.8 million in fiscal 2011. SG&A expenses included $55.4 million and $52.3 million of non-cash stock compensation expense in fiscal 2012 and 2011, respectively. Excluding these charges, contingent compensation expense, acquired intangible asset amortization, and legal contingencies, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 19.5% compared to 19.9% in the prior year.

“We are very pleased with our execution in 2012,” stated Jay Flatley, President and CEO. “We ended the year with a strong performance, and made significant progress on our strategy of growing our clinical business, both organically and through acquisition. We remain optimistic about our growth prospects in 2013 and beyond, in spite of the continuing challenges of the economic environment.”

Highlights since our last earnings release

Announced a definitive agreement to acquire Verinata Health, Inc., a leading provider of non-invasive tests for the early identification of fetal chromosomal abnormalities

Completed the acquisition of Moleculo Inc., which will enable the introduction of a novel library prep method and analysis algorithm to produce synthetic read lengths up to 10 Kb

Previewed a new, ordered array flow cell technology that will provide a significant increase in cluster density and number of reads per flow cell

Announced a new kit for the HiSeq® 2500 which is capable of generating up to 300 Gb in rapid mode

Presented an updated MiSeq® roadmap with chemistry and software enhancements to deliver 15 Gb of throughput

Announced Nextera® Rapid Capture Exome Kits to provide the fastest exome enrichment workflow on both the HiSeq 2500 and MiSeq

Launched TruSeq® DNA PCR-Free Kits, a simple, all-inclusive sample prep solution for whole-genome sequencing

Announced TruSeq Targeted RNA Kits for mid-plex gene expression profiling and validation

Announced that Caris Life Sciences has selected the MiSeq system to support Caris' evidence-based molecular profiling service

Announced that VWR International, LLC, will distribute Illumina's qPCR portfolio within the United States

Announced winners of the MiSeq grant program to accelerate original research in microbial ecology, neglected disease, and human health

Named Dr. Robert S. Epstein to the Board of Directors

Announced a favorable ruling in patent litigation against Complete Genomics, Inc.

Announced new grant recipients of our Agricultural Greater Good Initiative at the 21st International Plant and Animal Genome Conference

Repurchased $25 million of common stock under our previously announced share repurchase program

Financial outlook and guidance

The non-GAAP financial guidance discussed below excludes various one-time or specified non-cash charges. Please see our Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance included in this release for a reconciliation of the GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures.

For 2013 we are projecting 15% total company revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings per fully diluted share of $1.55 to $1.62, including the pending Verinata acquisition. These projections include full year non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 70%, a pro forma tax rate of approximately 31% and stock compensation expense of approximately $115 million. Full-year weighted average diluted shares outstanding, for the measurement of pro forma amounts, is expected to be approximately 134 million shares.

Quarterly conference call information

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 433,981 $ 302,978 Short-term investments 916,223 886,590 Accounts receivable, net 214,975 173,886 Inventory, net 158,718 128,781 Deferred tax assets, current portion 30,451 23,188 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,700 29,196 Total current assets 1,787,048 1,544,619 Property and equipment, net 166,167 143,483 Goodwill 369,327 321,853 Intangible assets, net 130,196 106,475 Deferred tax assets, long-term portion 40,183 19,675 Other assets 73,164 59,735 Total assets $ 2,566,085 $ 2,195,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,727 $ 49,806 Accrued liabilities 201,877 177,115 Long-term debt, current portion 36,967 — Total current liabilities 304,571 226,921 Long-term debt 805,406 807,369 Other long-term liabilities 134,369 80,613 Conversion option subject to cash settlement 3,158 5,722 Stockholders' equity 1,318,581 1,075,215 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,566,085 $ 2,195,840

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 Revenue: Product revenue $ 278,933 $ 230,396 $ 1,055,826 $ 987,280 Service and other revenue 30,332 19,675 92,690 68,255 Total revenue 309,265 250,071 1,148,516 1,055,535 Cost of Revenue: Cost of product revenue (a) 86,348 69,509 317,283 308,228 Cost of service and other revenue (a) 14,791 6,940 43,552 26,118 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,479 3,036 14,153 12,091 Total cost of revenue 105,618 79,485 374,988 346,437 Gross profit 203,647 170,586 773,528 709,098 Operating Expenses: Research and development (a) 56,907 45,513 231,025 196,913 Selling, general and administrative (a) 79,715 60,918 285,991 261,843 Unsolicited tender offer related expense 4,394 — 23,136 — Headquarter relocation expense 2,883 30,243 26,328 41,826 Restructuring charges 88 8,136 3,522 8,136 Acquisition related expense (gain), net 314 (1,523 ) 2,774 919 Total operating expenses 144,301 143,287 572,776 509,637 Income from operations 59,346 27,299 200,752 199,461 Other income (expense), net 44,557 (7,077 ) 21,856 (66,416 ) Income before income taxes 103,903 20,222 222,608 133,045 Provision for income taxes 32,000 8,502 71,354 46,417 Net income $ 71,903 $ 11,720 $ 151,254 $ 86,628 Net income per basic share $ 0.58 $ 0.10 $ 1.23 $ 0.70 Net income per diluted share $ 0.53 $ 0.09 $ 1.13 $ 0.62 Shares used in calculating basic net income per share 123,211 121,541 122,999 123,399 Shares used in calculating diluted net income per share 135,393 124,888 133,693 138,937 (a) Includes total stock-based compensation expense for stock-based awards: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 Cost of product revenue $ 1,991 $ 1,684 $ 7,575 $ 6,951 Cost of service and other revenue 134 159 461 695 Research and development 8,001 7,295 30,879 32,105 Selling, general and administrative 14,050 12,678 55,409 52,341 Stock-based compensation expense before taxes $ 24,176 $ 21,816 $ 94,324 $ 92,092

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78,876 $ 108,300 $ 291,873 $ 358,140 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,611 (42,960 ) (150,012 ) (400,999 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,042 ) 7,848 (10,755 ) 97,016 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (553 ) (56 ) (103 ) (126 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 90,892 73,132 131,003 54,031 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 343,089 229,846 302,978 248,947 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 433,981 $ 302,978 $ 433,981 $ 302,978 Calculation of free cash flow (a): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78,876 $ 108,300 $ 291,873 $ 358,140 Purchases of property and equipment (17,101 ) (27,114 ) (68,781 ) (77,800 ) Free cash flow $ 61,775 $ 81,186 $ 223,092 $ 280,340 (a) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is useful to management as it is one of the metrics used to evaluate our performance and to compare us with other companies in our industry. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.09 $ 1.13 $ 0.62 Pro forma impact of weighted average shares (a) — — 0.02 0.03 Adjustments to net income: Cost-method investment related gains, net (b) (0.34 ) — (0.35 ) — Non-cash interest expense (c) 0.07 0.07 0.27 0.24 Recovery of previously impaired note receivable (0.04 ) — (0.05 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.04 0.02 0.12 0.09 Unsolicited tender offer related expense 0.03 — 0.17 — Contingent compensation expense (d) 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.04 Headquarter relocation expense (e) 0.02 0.24 0.20 0.31 Amortization of inventory revaluation costs (f) 0.01 — 0.01 — Acquisition related expense (gain), net (g) — (0.01 ) 0.03 0.01 Restructuring charges — 0.07 0.02 0.06 Impairment of in-process research and development — — 0.02 — Legal contingencies — (0.02 ) 0.16 (0.02 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.28 Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (h) 0.07 (0.12 ) (0.23 ) (0.36 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (i) $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.30 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP diluted net income per share 134,348 124,409 132,725 135,154 ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME: GAAP net income $ 71,903 $ 11,720 $ 151,254 $ 86,628 Cost-method investment related gains, net (b) (45,911 ) — (45,911 ) — Non-cash interest expense (c) 8,950 8,542 35,180 32,495 Recovery of previously impaired note receivable (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,411 3,188 15,541 12,689 Unsolicited tender offer related expense 4,394 — 23,136 — Contingent compensation expense (d) 4,347 732 9,151 6,057 Headquarter relocation expense (e) 2,883 30,243 26,328 41,826 Amortization of inventory revaluation costs (f) 1,458 — 1,458 — Acquisition related (gain) expense, net (g) 314 (1,523 ) 2,774 919 Restructuring charges 88 8,136 3,522 8,136 Impairment of in-process research and development — — 21,438 — Legal contingencies — (2,300 ) 3,021 (2,300 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 37,611 Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (h) 8,963 (15,215 ) (30,464 ) (48,053 ) Non-GAAP net income (i) $ 56,800 $ 43,523 $ 210,428 $ 176,008 ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP DILUTED NUMBER OF SHARES: Weighted average shares used in calculation of GAAP diluted net income per share 135,393 124,888 133,693 138,937 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares issuable of redeemable convertible senior notes (a) (1,045 ) (479 ) (968 ) (3,783 ) Weighted average shares used in calculation of Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 134,348 124,409 132,725 135,154 (a) Pro forma impact of weighted average shares represents the impact of double dilution associated with the accounting treatment of the Company's outstanding convertible debt and the corresponding call option overlay. (b) Cost-method investment related gain, net, consists of $48.6 million in gains from sale of minority interest in deCODE Genetics offset by $2.7 million in impairment of another cost-method investment. (c) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash. (d) Contingent compensation expense relates to contingent payments for post-combination services associated with acquisitions. (e) Headquarter relocation expense in Q4 2012 consists primarily of additional cease-use loss recorded due to a delay in the sublease of our prior headquarters and accretion of interest expense on lease exit liability recorded upon vacating our prior headquarters. Headquarter relocation expense in fiscal year 2012 consists primarily of cease-use loss recorded upon vacating our prior headquarters, double rent expense during the transition to our new headquarter facility, accretion of interest expense on lease exit liability, and moving costs. Headquarter relocation expense recorded in Q4 2011 and fiscal year 2011 consisted of cease-use loss, accelerated depreciation expense and double rent expense during the transition to the new facility. (f) The Company recorded $1.5 million in inventory revaluation costs in conjunction with the acquisition of BlueGnome, Ltd., which was amortized into cost of goods sold during Q4 2012. (g) Acquisition related expense (gain), net during fiscal year 2012 includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of $2.0 million, of which $0.3 million was recorded in Q4, and transaction costs of $0.8 million related to the acquisition of BlueGnome Ltd. Acquisition related (gain) expense, net in the fiscal year 2011 consists of an acquired in-process research and development charge of $5.4 million related to a milestone payment for a prior acquisition, offset by changes in fair value of contingent consideration of $4.5 million, of which $1.5 million was recorded in Q4. (h) Incremental non-GAAP tax benefit (expense) reflects the increase to GAAP tax expense related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. (i) Non-GAAP net income per share and net income exclude the effect of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share and net income are key drivers of our core operating performance and major factors in management's bonus compensation each year. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future core operating performance.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued) (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 December 30, 2012 January 1, 2012 GAAP gross profit $ 203,647 65.8 % $ 170,586 68.2 % $ 773,528 67.4 % $ 709,098 67.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 2,125 0.7 % 1,843 0.7 % 8,036 0.7 % 7,646 0.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,479 1.5 % 3,036 1.3 % 14,153 1.2 % 12,091 1.1 % Amortization of inventory revaluation costs (a) 1,458 0.5 % — — 1,458 0.1 % — — Legal contingencies — — — — 3,021 0.3 % — — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 211,709 68.5 % $ 175,465 70.2 % $ 800,196 69.7 % $ 728,835 69.0 % Research and development expense $ 56,907 18.4 % $ 45,513 18.2 % $ 231,025 20.1 % $ 196,913 18.7 % Stock-based compensation expense (8,001 ) (2.6 )% (7,295 ) (2.9 )% (30,879 ) (2.7 )% (32,105 ) (3.0 )% Contingent compensation expense (b) (1,201 ) (0.4 )% (732 ) (0.3 )% (3,419 ) (0.2 )% (4,799 ) (0.5 )% Impairment of in-process research and development — — — — (21,438 ) (1.9 )% — — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 47,705 15.4 % $ 37,486 15.0 % $ 175,289 15.3 % $ 160,009 15.2 % Selling, general and administrative expense $ 79,715 25.8 % $ 60,918 24.4 % $ 285,991 24.9 % $ 261,843 24.8 % Stock-based compensation expense (14,050 ) (4.6 )% (12,678 ) (5.1 )% (55,409 ) (4.8 )% (52,341 ) (4.9 )% Contingent compensation expense (b) (3,146 ) (1.0 )% — — (5,732 ) (0.5 )% (1,258 ) (0.1 )% Amortization of acquired intangible assets (932 ) (0.3 )% (152 ) (0.1 )% (1,388 ) (0.1 )% (598 ) (0.1 )% Legal contingencies — — 2,300 0.9 % — — 2,300 0.2 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense 61,587 19.9 % 50,388 20.1 % 223,462 19.5 % 209,946 19.9 % GAAP operating profit $ 59,346 19.2 % $ 27,299 10.9 % $ 200,752 17.5 % $ 199,461 18.9 % Stock-based compensation expense 24,176 7.8 % 21,816 8.7 % 94,324 8.2 % 92,092 8.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,411 1.7 % 3,188 1.2 % 15,541 1.4 % 12,689 1.2 % Unsolicited tender offer related expense 4,394 1.4 % — — 23,136 2.0 % — — Contingent compensation expense (b) 4,347 1.4 % 732 0.3 % 9,151 0.8 % 6,057 0.6 % Headquarter relocation expense (c) 2,883 1.0 % 30,243 12.1 % 26,328 2.3 % 41,826 4.0 % Amortization of inventory revaluation costs (a) 1,458 0.5 % — — 1,458 0.1 % — — Acquisition related expense (gain), net (d) 314 0.1 % (1,523 ) (0.6 )% 2,774 0.2 % 919 0.1 % Restructuring charges 88 — 8,136 3.3 % 3,522 0.3 % 8,136 0.8 % Impairment of in-process research and development — — — — 21,438 1.9 % — — Legal contingencies — — (2,300 ) (0.9 )% 3,021 0.3 % (2,300 ) (0.2 )% Non-GAAP operating profit (e) $ 102,417 33.1 % $ 87,591 35.0 % $ 401,445 35.0 % $ 358,880 34.0 % GAAP other income (expense), net $ 44,557 14.4 % $ (7,077 ) (2.8 )% $ 21,856 1.9 % $ (66,416 ) (6.3 )% Cost-method investment related gains, net (f) (45,911 ) (14.8 )% — — (45,911 ) (4.1 )% — — Non-cash interest expense (g) 8,950 2.8 % 8,542 3.4 % 35,180 3.1 % 32,495 3.0 % Recovery of previously impaired note receivable (6,000 ) (1.9 )% — — (6,000 ) (0.5 )% — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — — 37,611 3.6 % Non-GAAP other income, net (e) $ 1,596 0.5 % $ 1,465 0.6 % $ 5,125 0.4 % $ 3,690 0.3 % (a) The Company recorded $1.5 million in inventory revaluation costs in conjunction with the acquisition of BlueGnome, Ltd., which was amortized into cost of goods sold during Q4 2012. (b) Contingent compensation expense relates to contingent payments for post-combination services associated with acquisitions. (c) Headquarter relocation expense in Q4 2012 consists primarily of additional cease-use loss recorded due to a delay in the sublease of our prior headquarters and accretion of interest expense on lease exit liability recorded upon vacating our prior headquarters. Headquarter relocation expense in fiscal year 2012 consists primarily of cease-use loss recorded upon vacating our prior headquarters, double rent expense during the transition to our new headquarter facility, accretion of interest expense on lease exit liability, and moving costs. Headquarter relocation expense recorded in Q4 2011 and fiscal year 2011 consisted of cease-use loss, accelerated depreciation expense and double rent expense during the transition to the new facility. (d) Acquisition related expense (gain), net during fiscal year 2012 includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of $2.0 million, of which $0.3 million was recorded in Q4, and transaction costs of $0.8 million related to the acquisition of BlueGnome Ltd. Acquisition related (gain) expense, net in the fiscal year 2011 consists of an acquired in-process research and development charge of $5.4 million related to a milestone payment for a prior acquisition, offset by changes in fair value of contingent consideration of $4.5 million, of which $1.5 million was recorded in Q4. (e) Non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP other income, net, exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future core operating performance. Non-GAAP gross profit, included within the non-GAAP operating profit, is a key measure of the effectiveness and efficiency of our manufacturing processes, product mix and the average selling prices of our products and services. (f) Cost-method investment related gain, net, consists of $48.6 million in gains from sale of minority interest in deCODE Genetics offset by $2.7 million in impairment of another cost-method investment. (g) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.