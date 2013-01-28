Northeast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

LEWISTON, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Northeast Bancorp (“Northeast” or the “Company”) NBN, a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2013 second quarter earnings results after the markets close on Thursday, January 31, 2013. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, February 1, 2013. The conference call will be hosted by Northeast Bancorp President and CEO Rick Wayne, as well as Chief Financial Officer and COO Claire Bean, who will review the second quarter financial results.

Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and providing the following conference ID#: 94345898. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Company's website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for 1 year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp NBN is the holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Northeast Bank offers traditional banking services through its Community Banking Division, which operates ten full-service branches, some with investment centers, and five loan production offices that serve individuals and businesses located in western and south-central Maine, southern New Hampshire, and southeastern Massachusetts. Northeast Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans for the Bank's portfolio. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers savings products to consumers online. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found on its website at www.northeastbank.com.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Such factors include risks as described in the registration statement referred to above and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the dates on which the forward-looking statements are made.

NBN-F