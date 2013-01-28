Demand Media to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results on February 19, 2013

Demand Media® DMD today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2012 financial results after market close on February 19, 2013. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).
Demand Media, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2012 Results Conference Call
February 19, 2013
2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Please dial 877-565-1268 domestic or 937-999-3108 international to listen to the call.
The conference ID is 90583374.
You may also visit the Demand Media, Inc. Investor Relations Homepage at ir.demandmedia.com to listen to a live webcast of the call.
The webcast will also be archived within the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.demandmedia.com.
About Demand Media
Demand Media, Inc. DMD is a leading digital media company that informs and entertains one of the internet's largest audiences, helps advertisers find innovative ways to engage with their customers and enables publishers to expand their online presence. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Demand Media has offices in North America, South America and Europe. For more information about Demand Media, please visit www.demandmedia.com
Demand Media
Investor Contact:
Julie MacMedan, 310-917-6485
Julie.Macmedan@demandmedia.com
or
Media Contact:
Kristen Moore, 310-917-6432
Kristen.Moore@demandmedia.com
