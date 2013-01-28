Demand Media to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results on February 19, 2013

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Demand Media® DMD today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2012 financial results after market close on February 19, 2013. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Demand Media, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2012 Results Conference Call

February 19, 2013

2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Please dial 877-565-1268 domestic or 937-999-3108 international to listen to the call.

The conference ID is 90583374.

You may also visit the Demand Media, Inc. Investor Relations Homepage at ir.demandmedia.com to listen to a live webcast of the call.

The webcast will also be archived within the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.demandmedia.com.

