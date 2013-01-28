Entertainment Gaming Asia to Report Fourth Quarter and 2012 Fiscal Year Results on March 7, 2013 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. EGT announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and 2012 fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2013 and will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call number is 800/738-1032 or 212/231-2914; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.EGT-Group.com (select “Investor Relations”); please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days on the Internet at www.EGT-Group.com.

About Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc.

Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. EGT is a leading gaming company in Pan-Asia engaged in the development and operation of casinos and gaming venues in the Indo-China region under its “Dreamworld” brand as well as the leasing of electronic gaming machines on a revenue sharing basis to the gaming industry. The Company also manufactures and sells RFID and traditional gaming chips and plaques to major casinos through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dolphin Products in Australia. For more information please visit www.EGT-Group.com.

