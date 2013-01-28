ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Entertainment Gaming Asia to Report Fourth Quarter and 2012 Fiscal Year Results on March 7, 2013 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:06 PM | 1 min read
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. EGT announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and 2012 fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2013 and will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call number is 800/738-1032 or 212/231-2914; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.EGT-Group.com (select “Investor Relations”); please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days on the Internet at www.EGT-Group.com.

About Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc.

Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. EGT is a leading gaming company in Pan-Asia engaged in the development and operation of casinos and gaming venues in the Indo-China region under its “Dreamworld” brand as well as the leasing of electronic gaming machines on a revenue sharing basis to the gaming industry. The Company also manufactures and sells RFID and traditional gaming chips and plaques to major casinos through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dolphin Products in Australia. For more information please visit www.EGT-Group.com.

.

Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc.
Traci Mangini, 312/867-0848
tracimangini@EGT-Group.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases