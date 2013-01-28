Tessera Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Tessera Technologies, Inc. TSRA (the “Company”) will announce its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2012 earnings results after the market closes Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 P.M. Pacific (5:00 P.M. Eastern).

Concurrent with the publication of its earnings press release, the Company will post to its website management's prepared remarks regarding the Company's quarterly performance. These prepared remarks are being made available prior to the conference call in order to provide the investment community with additional time to analyze the Company's results. The conference call will include management's introductory remarks, followed by a Q&A session.

To access the Company's fourth quarter of 2012 earnings conference call in the U.S., please dial (888) 723-9308, and for international callers dial 706-643-3789, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet at www.tessera.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the timing of the announcement of the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2012 and the timing of the earnings conference call. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the Company's businesses; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect the Company's ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to the Company's intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; the timing and results, which are not predictable and may vary in any individual proceeding, of any ICC ruling or award, including in the Amkor arbitration; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductor and camera module products; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by the Company's patents; the expiration of the Company's patents; the Company's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses, including the integration by DigitalOptics Corporation ("DOC") of its recently acquired camera module manufacturing facility in Zhuhai, China; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of the Company's businesses; failure of the Company's products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize the Company's products; changes in demand for the products of the Company's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies and sell products due to high concentration in the markets for semiconductors and related products and camera modules; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for the Company's technologies and products; failure by DOC to become a vertically integrated camera module supplier; and the reliance on a limited number of suppliers for the components used in the manufacture of DOC products. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, include more information about factors that could affect the Company's financial results. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release. Although this release may remain available on the Company's website or elsewhere, its continued availability does not indicate that the Company is reaffirming or confirming any of the information contained herein.

About Tessera Technologies

Tessera Technologies, Inc. is a holding company with operating subsidiaries in two segments: Intellectual Property and DigitalOptics. The Intellectual Property business, comprised of engineering, licensing, account administration and litigation teams, generates revenue from manufacturers that use its patented ideas. The DigitalOptics business delivers innovation in imaging and optics with products and capabilities that enable expanded functionality in increasingly smaller devices. DigitalOptics' miniaturized camera module solutions provide cost-effective, high-quality camera features, including Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (“MEMS”)-based autofocus, extended depth of field (“EDoF”), zoom, image enhancement and optical image stabilization. DigitalOptics also offers customized micro-optic lenses from diffractive and refractive optical elements to integrated micro-optical subassemblies. For more information call 1.408.321.6000 or visit www.tessera.com

