Tangoe, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results Conference Call

Tangoe, Inc. TNGO, a leading global provider of Communications Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and related services, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 13, 2013.

In conjunction with this announcement, Tangoe will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. EST to review the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 as well as provide guidance for the first quarter and full year 2013. To access this call, dial 800.390.5705 (United States), or 719.325.2271 (international), with conference ID #2193548. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations page of Tangoe's website at http://investor.tangoe.com, and a recording will be archived and accessible at http://investor.tangoe.com/events.cfm. A recording of this conference call will also be available through February 27, 2013, by dialing 877.870.5176 (United States), or 858.384.5517 (international). The recording access code is #2193548.

About Tangoe

Tangoe TNGO is a leading global provider of Communications Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and services to a wide range of global enterprises. CLM encompasses the entire lifecycle of an enterprise's communications assets and services, including planning and sourcing, procurement and provisioning, inventory and usage management, mobile device management, invoice processing, expense allocation and accounting, and asset decommissioning and disposal. Tangoe's Communications Management Platform (CMP) is an on-demand suite of software designed to manage and optimize the complex processes and expenses associated with this lifecycle for both fixed and mobile communications assets and services. Tangoe's customers can also manage their communications assets and services by engaging Tangoe's client service group.

Additional Information about Tangoe can be found at www.tangoe.com.