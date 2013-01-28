Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp.'s CEO David N. Miller to Participate at Zelman & Associates Single-Family Rental Forum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

David N. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. SBY, is scheduled to participate at the Zelman & Associates Single-Family Rental Forum on February 11, 2013. The forum will be held at the Sentry Center Midtown in New York City. Mr. Miller will be part of a panel entitled ‘Property Management From an Owner's Perspective,' in which he will discuss the single-family residential rental industry.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties for rental income and long-term capital appreciation. Silver Bay owns more than 3,100 single-family properties located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Silver Bay intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT. Additional information can also be found on the company's website: www.silverbayrealtytrustcorp.com.

