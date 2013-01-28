ñol

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp.'s CEO David N. Miller to Participate at Zelman & Associates Single-Family Rental Forum

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:03 PM | 1 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

David N. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. SBY, is scheduled to participate at the Zelman & Associates Single-Family Rental Forum on February 11, 2013. The forum will be held at the Sentry Center Midtown in New York City. Mr. Miller will be part of a panel entitled ‘Property Management From an Owner's Perspective,' in which he will discuss the single-family residential rental industry.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties for rental income and long-term capital appreciation. Silver Bay owns more than 3,100 single-family properties located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Silver Bay intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT. Additional information can also be found on the company's website: www.silverbayrealtytrustcorp.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Silver Bay, and other interested persons, may find additional information regarding the company at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 250, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, 952-358-4400.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp.
Maria Cozine, 212-364-3247
mcozine@silverbaymgmt.com

