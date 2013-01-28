IDT Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2013 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT® or the Company) IDTI, the Analog and Digital Company™ delivering essential mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 30, 2012.

“We delivered Q3 results within the range of our prior projections despite continued broad-based weakness in demand,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, president and CEO of IDT. “Our bottom line results hit the midpoint of our prior projections due to reduced operating expenses and improved product mix. We also generated healthy cash flow from operations during the quarter, highlighting the resilience of our operating model in the face of a weak macroeconomic environment.”

“Although visibility into near term demand is limited, design win activity remains strong and we expect top line growth from new product categories to accelerate in the second half of this calendar year, led by wireless power and enterprise flash controllers. In addition, we believe that improvement in our core business and continued operating expense reductions will enable us to achieve significant operating margin expansion in fiscal year 2014.”

Recent Highlights

IDT recently announced:

The industry's most integrated wireless power transmitter solutions for the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Tx-A5, Tx-A6, and Tx-A11 configurations. The new products expand IDT's portfolio of WPC Qi-compliant magnetic induction transmitters with solutions optimized for single-coil 5V and three-coil 12V applications.

A new RF digital step attenuator that reduces glitches by up to 95 percent in cellular base station and industrial applications, enabling customers to simplify their software interface, improve reliability, and prevent damage to expensive sub-assemblies such as power amplifiers.

The industry's first low-power dual 16-bit 1.5 GSPS digital-to-analog converter (DAC) with an advanced JESD204B serial interface for multi-carrier broadband wireless applications. The new high-speed DAC delivers best-in-class dynamic performance, eases system-level cooling requirements, and simplifies board routing.

The industry's first high-performance quad frequency MEMS oscillators with multiple synchronous outputs. IDT's enhanced MEMS oscillators offer configurable outputs in an industry-standard package footprint, saving board area in communication, networking, and storage applications.

The availability of the industry's first complete chipset for DDR4 load reduced dual inline memory modules (LRDIMMs). The clear advantages afforded by LRDIMMs as a speed-scalable memory technology are expected to drive adoption across a broad array of memory intensive computing and storage applications and IDT is leading the way with DDR4 LRDIMM memory interface solutions.

It was recognized with a product of the year award from Electronic Products Magazine and a 2012 best electronic design award from Electronic Design Magazine for its NVM Express (NVMe) enterprise flash controller. The PCIe Gen3 flash controller family provides a standard solution for PCI Express based SSDs, enabling enterprise storage and server OEMs to dramatically improve latency and throughput performance.

The following highlights the Company's financial performance on both a GAAP and supplemental non-GAAP basis. The Company provides supplemental information regarding its operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges which occur relatively infrequently and which management considers to be outside our core operating results. Non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Non-GAAP information should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A complete reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results from continuing operations is attached to this press release.

Revenue from continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $115.1 million, compared with $120.0 million reported in the same period one year ago.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share, versus GAAP net loss of $0.9 million or a loss of $0.01 per diluted share in the same period one year ago. Fiscal third quarter 2013 GAAP results include $9.1 million in acquisition and restructuring related charges, $2.8 million in stock-based compensation, and $0.6 million in benefits from tax effects.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $6.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $8.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share reported in the same period one year ago.

GAAP gross profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $63.0 million, or 54.7 percent, compared with GAAP gross profit of $63.9 million, or 53.2 percent, reported in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $66.7 million, or 58.0 percent, compared with non-GAAP gross profit of $65.7 million, or 54.7 percent, reported in the same period one year ago.

GAAP R&D expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $40.2 million, compared with GAAP R&D expense of $38.4 million reported in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP R&D expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $37.7 million, compared with non-GAAP R&D of $34.9 million in the same period one year ago.

GAAP SG&A expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $27.4 million, compared with GAAP SG&A expense of $23.7 million in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP SG&A expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $21.7 million, compared with non-GAAP SG&A expense of $20.6 million in the same period one year ago.

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 30, Sept. 30, Jan. 1, Dec. 30, Jan. 1, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2012 Revenues $ 115,147 $ 133,401 $ 119,977 $ 378,709 $ 407,580 Cost of revenues 52,200 58,774 56,093 168,622 190,627 Gross profit 62,947 74,627 63,884 210,087 216,953 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,170 42,387 38,410 124,101 117,409 Selling, general and administrative 27,389 32,750 23,661 96,551 74,478 Total operating expenses 67,559 75,137 62,071 220,652 191,887 Operating income (loss) (4,612 ) (510 ) 1,813 (10,565 ) 25,066 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments - - (2,130 ) - (2,130 ) Other income (expense), net (344 ) (206 ) (10 ) 1,450 (1,794 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (4,956 ) (716 ) (327 ) (9,115 ) 21,142 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 201 (33 ) 576 (3,818 ) 1,176 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (5,157 ) (683 ) (903 ) (5,297 ) 19,966 Discontinued operations: Gain from divestiture - 886 - 886 45,939 Loss from discontinued operations - (273 ) (5,290 ) (5,131 ) (20,286 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes - 3 - 3 (89 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - 610 (5,290 ) (4,248 ) 25,742 Net income (loss) $ (5,157 ) $ (73 ) $ (6,193 ) $ (9,545 ) $ 45,708 Basic net income (loss) per share continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 Basic net income (loss) per share discontinued operations - - (0.03 ) (0.03 ) 0.18 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.32 Diluted net income (loss) per share continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 Diluted net income (loss) per share discontinued operations - - (0.03 ) (0.03 ) 0.17 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.31 Weighted average shares: Basic 144,321 143,519 141,839 143,477 144,792 Diluted 144,321 143,519 141,839 143,477 146,706

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 30, Sept. 30, Jan. 1, Dec. 30, Jan. 1, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (5,157 ) $ (683 ) $ (903 ) $ (5,297 ) $ 19,966 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 Acquisition related: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 4,673 5,573 4,006 15,137 11,995 Acquisition related legal and consulting fees (1) 2,999 3,630 109 11,465 109 Other acquisition related costs (2) - 1,200 - 3,000 - Assets impairment (3) 527 (59 ) (73 ) 409 (255 ) Fair market value adjustment to acquired inventory sold - 100 - 458 - Restructuring related: Severance and retention costs 908 2,237 (1,978 ) 3,860 625 Facility closure costs (4) 13 34 16 60 39 Fabrication production transfer costs (5) - - 1,233 - 3,894 Other: Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments - - 2,130 - 2,130 Stock-based compensation expense 2,774 3,617 4,312 9,513 12,366 Expenses related to stockholder activities (6) - 38 - 2,614 - Compensation expense (benefit)—deferred compensation plan (7) 87 480 649 431 (632 ) Loss (gain) on deferred compensation plan securities (7) (82 ) (477 ) (629 ) (245 ) 685 Life insurance proceeds received (7) - - - (2,313 ) - Tax effects of Non-GAAP adjustments (588 ) (3,076 ) (347 ) (9,341 ) (1,413 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 6,154 $ 12,614 $ 8,525 $ 29,751 $ 49,509 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 144,321 143,519 141,839 143,477 146,706 Non-GAAP adjustment 3,362 2,907 2,676 3,030 1,835 Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted (8) 147,683 146,426 144,515 146,507 148,541 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share continuing operations $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.33 GAAP gross profit 62,947 74,627 63,884 210,087 216,953 Acquisition and divestiture related: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 2,944 3,890 2,733 10,456 8,834 Assets impairment (3) 527 (59 ) (73 ) 409 (255 ) Fair market value adjustment to acquired inventory sold - 100 - 458 - Restructuring related: Severance and retention costs - 306 (2,784 ) 607 (824 ) Facility closure costs (4) 4 3 3 13 1 Fabrication production transfer costs (5) - - 1,233 - 3,894 Other: Compensation expense (benefit)—deferred compensation plan (7) 21 120 140 107 (137 ) Stock-based compensation expense 295 252 535 850 1,415 Non-GAAP gross profit 66,738 79,239 65,671 222,987 229,881 GAAP R&D expenses: 40,170 42,387 38,410 124,101 117,409 Restructuring related: Severance and retention costs (912 ) (1,070 ) (870 ) (2,322 ) (1,473 ) Facility closure costs (4) (5 ) (28 ) (4 ) (37 ) (14 ) Other: Compensation expense (benefit)—deferred compensation plan (7) (53 ) (290 ) (421 ) (261 ) 409 Stock-based compensation expense (1,531 ) (1,873 ) (2,174 ) (4,946 ) (6,493 ) Non-GAAP R&D expenses 37,669 39,126 34,941 116,535 109,838 GAAP SG&A expenses: 27,389 32,750 23,661 96,551 74,478 Acquisition and divestiture related: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (1,729 ) (1,683 ) (1,273 ) (4,681 ) (3,161 ) Acquisition related legal and consulting fees (1) (2,999 ) (3,630 ) (109 ) (11,465 ) (109 ) Other acquisition related costs (2) - (1,200 ) - (3,000 ) - Restructuring related: Severance and retention costs 4 (861 ) 64 (931 ) 24 Facility closure costs (4) (4 ) (3 ) (9 ) (10 ) (24 ) Other: Compensation expense (benefit)—deferred compensation plan (7) (13 ) (70 ) (88 ) (63 ) 86 Stock-based compensation expense (948 ) (1,492 ) (1,603 ) (3,717 ) (4,458 ) Expenses related to stockholder activities (6) - (38 ) - (2,614 ) - Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 21,700 23,773 20,643 70,070 66,836 GAAP interest income and other, net (344 ) (206 ) (10 ) 1,450 (1,794 ) Loss (gain) on deferred compensation plan securities (7) (82 ) (477 ) (629 ) (245 ) 685 Life insurance proceeds received (7) - - - (2,313 ) - Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (426 ) (683 ) (639 ) (1,108 ) (1,109 ) GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes continuing operations 201 (33 ) 576 (3,818 ) 1,176 Tax effects of Non-GAAP adjustments 588 3,076 347 9,341 1,413 Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes continuing operations 789 3,043 923 5,523 2,589 (1) Consists of costs incurred in connection with merger and acquisition-related activities, including legal, accounting and other consulting fees and adjustments related to contingent consideration. (2) Consists of a accrued deferred closing date fee associated with the acquisition of NXP's high-speed data converter assets. (3) Consists of an impairment charge related to tangible assets and a note receivable, net of subsequent recoveries. (4) Consists of ongoing costs associated with the exit of our leased and owned facilities. (5) Consists of costs incurred in connection with the transition of our wafer fabrication processes from our Oregon facility to TSMC. (6) Consists of expenses incurred in response to activities and inquiries of Starboard Value LP. (7) Consists of gains and losses incurred on marketable equity securities related to our deferred compensation arrangements and the changes in the fair value of the assets in a separate trust that is invested in Corporate owned life insurance under our deferred compensation plan and life insurance proceeds received to this trust. (8) For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted net income per share, the GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding is adjusted to exclude the benefits of stock compensation expense attributable to future services not yet recognized in the financial statements that are treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury method.