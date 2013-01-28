Wynn Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN announced today that it will release the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012 on Thursday, January 31, 2013, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be accessible on www.wynnresorts.com, under the Company Information section or by calling (800) 794-5761 for domestic callers, and (706) 643-0974 for international callers. The conference call ID is 93848963.

A replay of the call will be available from January 31, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The replay access code is 93848963.