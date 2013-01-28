American Eagle Outfitters to Launch First Store in Mexico

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO confirmed today the opening of its first company owned and operated store in Mexico City. The store will open February 20th, 2013 and will be located in the Perisur's shopping center, a mall located in the south part of Mexico City. Aligning with its strategy plan to fortify and expand in North America; AEO plans to open a series of vertically owned and operated stores in Mexico. Each AEO store will include an Aerie presence either in shop-in-shop or side-by-side form.

“Mexico presents an exciting market opportunity for AEO, where we have evidence of strong brand acceptance through the positive response to our Mexico-specific e-commerce site which we launched in fall of 2012 bringing a multi-channel experience to our customers," said CEO Robert Hanson. “We plan to open six company owned stores this year, and to profitably scale the business over the next several years. We view Mexico as an important launch that will drive our longer-term approach to global expansion.”

In 2012, American Eagle Outfitters successfully licensed stores in Japan, Israel and Poland and continues to grow its presence in the Middle East. American Eagle Outfitters is currently present in 13 countries and ships online to 77 countries internationally.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle Outfitters® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in North America, and ships to 77 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at approximately 50 international franchise stores in 13 countries. For more information, please visit www.ae.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, specifically regarding the opening of stores in Mexico. All forward-looking statements made by the company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors beyond the company's control. Such factors include, but are not limited to the risk that the company's operating, financial and capital plans may not be achieved and the risks described in the Risk Factor Section of the company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if future changes make it clear that projected results expressed or implied will not be realized.