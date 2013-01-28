International Rectifier Reports Second Quarter Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

International Rectifier Corporation IRF today announced financial results for the second quarter (ended December 23, 2012) of its fiscal year 2013. Revenue was $223.8 million, an 11.4% decrease from $252.5 million in the prior quarter and a 2.7% decrease from $230.1 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $32.7 million, or $0.47 per fully diluted share compared with GAAP net loss of $28.8 million, or $0.42 per fully diluted share, in the prior quarter and GAAP net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter.

“We expected a challenging December quarter given industry conditions,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer Oleg Khaykin. “Although revenue declined, we significantly reduced our inventory, continued to reduce our costs and increased our cash balance by $16 million.”

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 21.9% compared with 27.9% in the prior quarter and 35.4% in the prior year quarter. GAAP operating loss was $34.7 million compared with an operating loss of $20.8 million in the prior quarter and an operating loss of $3.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments increased $16 million and totaled $383.3 million at the end of the second quarter, including restricted cash of $1.6 million.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $41.9 million and free cash flow was $15.9 million.

Non-GAAP Results

The non-GAAP results the Company provides exclude the effects of accelerated depreciation, asset impairment and inventory write-offs associated with our El Segundo fab closure, restructuring costs, severance costs, impairment of goodwill, amortization of intangibles, the associated net tax effects of these items, and discrete tax provisions and benefits. The Company excludes any tax provisions (benefits) that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the Company's reported net income (loss), gross margin and operating income (loss) results in accordance with U.S. GAAP are set forth in the attached schedules below and on our web-site at www.investor.irf.com.

On this basis, non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $30.3 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share compared with non-GAAP net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share in the prior quarter and non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 22.2% compared with non-GAAP gross margin of 28.3% in the prior quarter and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.4% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter was $27.6 million compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $9.3 million in the prior quarter and non-GAAP operating loss of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter.

March Quarter Outlook

Oleg Khaykin noted: “Order trends are starting to improve across all of our end markets with the exception of computing. As a result, we currently expect revenue to range from $220 million to $235 million. Gross margin is expected to be between 22% and 23% mainly due to low factory utilization and the continued reduction of our inventory.

“The market indicators are showing encouraging signs that a bottom has formed and demand is slowly starting to improve. As demand returns into the summer, we would expect positive momentum from rising utilization, increasing turns and improving product mix,” concluded Mr. Khaykin.

The following table outlines International Rectifier's current forward-looking March quarter outlook (on a GAAP basis):

Revenue $220 to $235 million Gross margin 22% to 23% Research and development expense $31 million Sales, general and administrative expense $45 million Asset impairment, restructuring and other charges $2 to $3 million Amortization of acquisition related intangibles $1.7 million Other expense, net $1 million Tax expense $2 to $3 million

Segment Table Information/Customer Segments

The business segment tables included with this release for the Company's fiscal quarters ended December 23, 2012, September 23, 2012, and December 25, 2011, respectively, reconcile revenue and gross margin for the Company's segments to the consolidated total amounts of such measures for the Company.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of the 2013 fiscal year with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, January 29, 2013. This financial report will be available for viewing and download at http://investor.irf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. When we use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “outlook” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, reduced demand or order cancellations arising from a decline or volatility in general market and economic conditions and the failure of the market to improve as anticipated; reduced margins from lower than expected factory utilization, higher than expected costs and customer shifts to lower margin products; changes in the timing or amount of costs associated with, or disruptions caused by, our restructuring initiatives; our ability to implement our restructuring initiatives as planned and achieve the anticipated benefits, which may be affected by, among other things: customer requirements, changes in business conditions and/or operational needs, retention of key employees, governmental regulations, delays and increased costs; unexpected costs or delays in implementing our plans to secure and qualify external manufacturing capacity for our products, including the purchase and installation of additional manufacturing equipment; the effects of longer lead times for certain products on meeting demand and any inability by us to satisfy or to timely satisfy customer demand; volatility or deterioration of capital markets; the adverse impact of regulatory, investigative and legal actions; increased competition in the highly competitive semiconductor business that could adversely affect the prices of our products or our ability to secure additional business; the effects of manufacturing, operational and vendor disruptions; unexpected delays and disruptions in our supply, manufacturing and delivery efforts due to, among other things, supply constraints, equipment malfunction or natural disasters; delays in launching new technology products; our ability to maintain current intellectual property licenses and obtain new intellectual property licenses; costs arising from pending and threatened litigation or claims; the effects of natural disasters; and other uncertainties disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

INTERNATIONAL RECTIFIER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 Revenues $ 223,822 $ 252,492 $ 230,078 Cost of sales 174,733 181,951 148,659 Gross profit 49,089 70,541 81,419 Selling, general and administrative expense 45,083 47,295 50,558 Research and development expense 32,125 33,449 32,227 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,680 1,680 1,939 Asset impairment, restructuring and other charges 4,941 8,966 — Operating loss (34,740 ) (20,849 ) (3,305 ) Other expense, net 411 1,008 1,956 Interest income, net (8 ) (32 ) (31 ) Loss before income taxes (35,143 ) (21,825 ) (5,230 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,421 ) 6,950 1,107 Net loss $ (32,722 ) $ (28,775 ) $ (6,337 ) Net loss per common share—basic (1) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.09 ) Net loss per common share—diluted (1) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.09 ) Average common shares outstanding—basic 69,144 69,283 69,046 Average common shares and potentially dilutive securities outstanding—diluted 69,144 69,283 69,046

(1) Net income (loss) per common share is computed using the two-class method as required by accounting rules. We do not pay dividends; however, net income must be allocated to unvested restricted stock units (“RSUs”) on which we could pay dividend equivalents. The amount of net income allocated to these RSUs is excluded from income available to common shareholders in the calculation of earnings per share. As we were in a net loss for the three months ended December 23, 2012, September 23, 2012, and December 25, 2011, we did not have any income to allocate to unvested RSUs on which we could pay dividend equivalents.

INTERNATIONAL RECTIFIER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 366,656 $ 279,815 $ 271,489 Restricted cash 624 616 492 Short-term investments 10,104 75,777 115,344 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 134,029 151,556 165,963 Inventories 260,717 283,516 308,896 Current deferred tax assets 5,181 5,251 2,005 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 36,095 34,347 38,246 Total current assets 813,406 830,878 902,435 Restricted cash 940 940 915 Long-term investments 5,003 10,048 10,312 Property, plant and equipment, net 456,139 465,501 463,273 Goodwill 52,149 52,149 121,570 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 25,216 26,896 32,391 Long-term deferred tax assets 37,456 38,118 24,945 Other assets 60,004 62,393 51,804 Total assets $ 1,450,313 $ 1,486,923 $ 1,607,645 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,649 $ 66,342 $ 93,695 Accrued income taxes 496 — 4,442 Accrued salaries, wages and commissions 40,740 44,008 39,755 Current deferred tax liabilities — — 2 Other accrued expenses 73,822 75,745 84,221 Total current liabilities 185,707 186,095 222,115 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 4,928 7,692 3,856 Other long-term liabilities 30,186 37,343 37,503 Total liabilities 220,821 231,130 263,474 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common shares 75,353 75,322 74,795 Capital contributed in excess of par value 1,048,586 1,042,962 1,029,085 Treasury stock, at cost (113,175 ) (113,175 ) (104,821 ) Retained earnings 229,188 261,910 361,360 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,460 ) (11,226 ) (16,248 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,229,492 1,255,793 1,344,171 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,450,313 $ 1,486,923 $ 1,607,645

INTERNATIONAL RECTIFIER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (32,722 ) $ (28,775 ) $ (6,337 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,088 22,687 20,670 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,680 1,680 1,939 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 4,183 (84 ) 431 Stock compensation expense 5,378 5,739 4,262 Gain on sale of investments (8 ) — (7 ) Other-than-temporary impairment of investments — — 1,844 Provision for (recovery of) bad debts — 2 (34 ) Provision for inventory write-downs 6,060 5,335 3,138 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,376 — — (Gain) loss on derivatives (93 ) 2,210 (77 ) Deferred income taxes 227 5,357 2,132 Excess tax benefit from stock-based awards 1 (1 ) (50 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 30,727 (5,119 ) (48,343 ) Other 1,028 (2,492 ) 1,038 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 41,925 6,539 $ (19,394 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (26,054 ) (21,986 ) (26,603 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 118 — Sale of investments 52,131 — 9,521 Maturities of investments 18,500 3,000 95,298 Purchase of investments — (9,979 ) (53,753 ) Additions to (release from) restricted cash (9 ) (4 ) 675 Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities 44,568 (28,851 ) 25,138 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 324 663 1,364 Excess tax benefit from stock-based awards (1 ) 1 50 Purchase of treasury stock — (5,210 ) — Net settlement of restricted stock units for tax withholdings (45 ) (980 ) (87 ) Net cash used in financing activities 278 (5,526 ) 1,327 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 70 2,230 (121 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 86,841 (25,608 ) 6,950 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 279,815 305,423 264,539 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 366,656 $ 279,815 $ 271,489

For the three months ended December 23, 2012, September 23, 2012, and December 25, 2011, revenue and gross margin by reportable segments were as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended December 23, 2012 September 23, 2012 December 25, 2011 Percentage Gross Percentage Gross Percentage Gross Business Segment Revenues of Total Margin Revenues of Total Margin Revenues of Total Margin Power management devices $ 83,273 37.2 % 14.5 % $ 90,826 36.0 % 20.4 % $ 72,490 31.5 % 29.3 % Energy saving products 36,174 16.2 14.8 44,455 17.6 14.1 58,938 25.6 36.6 Automotive products 28,414 12.7 11.1 28,838 11.4 10.4 24,647 10.7 17.9 Enterprise power 28,649 12.8 25.0 37,809 15.0 38.0 30,530 13.3 36.1 HiRel 47,061 21.0 44.7 48,416 19.2 55.5 44,410 19.3 54.2 Customer segments total 223,571 99.9 21.8 250,344 99.1 27.6 231,015 100.4 35.6 Intellectual property 251 0.1 100.0 2,148 0.9 69.3 (937 ) (0.4 ) (100.0 ) Consolidated total $ 223,822 100.0 % 21.9 % $ 252,492 100.0 % 27.9 % $ 230,078 100.0 % 35.4 %

For the three months ended December 23, 2012, September 23, 2012, and December 25, 2011, stock-based compensation was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 Selling, general and administrative expense $ 2,858 $ 3,160 $ 2,276 Research and development expense 1,397 1,420 1,172 Cost of sales 1,123 1,159 814 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,378 $ 5,739 $ 4,262

INTERNATIONAL RECTIFIER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share and gross profit-percentage data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 GAAP Gross profit $ 49,089 $ 70,541 $ 81,419 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP gross profit: Accelerated depreciation 551 491 — Inventory write-downs related to fab closure — 398 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 49,640 $ 71,430 $ 81,419 Non-GAAP gross profit-percentage 22.2 % 28.3 % 35.4 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss: Three Months Ended December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 GAAP Operating loss $ (34,740 ) $ (20,849 ) $ (3,305 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP operating loss: Accelerated depreciation 551 491 — Inventory write-downs related to fab closure — 398 — Severance — — 448 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,680 1,680 1,939 Asset impairment, restructuring and other charges 4,941 8,966 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (27,568 ) $ (9,314 ) $ (918 )

INTERNATIONAL RECTIFIER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share and gross profit-percentage data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Three Months Ended December 23, September 23, December 25, 2012 2012 2011 GAAP Net loss $ (32,722 ) $ (28,775 ) $ (6,337 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP net loss: Accelerated depreciation 551 491 — Inventory write-downs related to fab closure — 398 — Severance — — 448 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,680 1,680 1,939 Asset impairment, restructuring and other charges 4,941 8,966 — Tax (benefit) expense of discrete items and other tax adjustments (4,739 ) 3,300 1,278 Non-GAAP net loss $ (30,289 ) $ (13,940 ) $ (2,672 ) GAAP net loss per common share—basic (1) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP adjustments per above 0.03 0.22 0.05 Non-GAAP net loss per common share—basic (1) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) GAAP net loss per common share—diluted (1) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP adjustments per above 0.03 0.22 0.05 Non-GAAP net loss per common share—diluted (1) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) Average common shares outstanding—basic 69,144 69,283 69,046 Average common shares and potentially dilutive securities outstanding—diluted 69,144 69,283 69,046

(1) GAAP net income (loss) per common share is computed using the two-class method as required by accounting rules. We do not pay dividends; however, to properly calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share, non-GAAP net income must be allocated to unvested restricted stock units (“RSUs”) on which we could pay dividend equivalents. The amount of non-GAAP net income allocated to these RSUs is excluded from income available to common shareholders in the calculation of earnings per share. As we were in a net loss for the three months ended December 23, 2012, September 23, 2012, and December 25, 2011, we did not have any non-GAAP income to allocate to unvested RSUs on which we could pay dividend equivalents.

We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, accelerated depreciation, inventory write-offs related to fab closures, severance, impairment of goodwill, charges related to the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, the impact of asset impairment, restructuring and other charges. We also exclude tax provisions (benefits) that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability in addition to tax adjustments related to non-GAAP operating income (loss) adjustments.

We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses and to estimate future core performance. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors will benefit from seeing non-GAAP measures in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors.

Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles and asset impairment, restructuring and other charges can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of non-GAAP adjustments, investors should understand that the excluded items can be expenses and charges that impact the Company's total cash balance. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the Company's profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) consider only the GAAP income statement and the other financial measures. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the Company, which is only a subset, albeit an important one, of the Company's performance, and should not be relied upon by investors.

Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different (and contain different inclusions and exclusions as compared to GAAP information) from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies and therefore is not being provided for the purpose of comparisons with other companies.