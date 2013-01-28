Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2012 Results Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. SXL (the “Partnership”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2012. Earnings will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.

Those wishing to listen can access the call by dialing (USA toll free) 1-800-369-2171; International (USA toll) 1-517-308-9315 and request “Sunoco Logistics Partners Earnings Call, Conference Code: Sunoco Logistics”. This event may also be accessed by a webcast, which will be available at www.sunocologistics.com. A number of presentation slides will accompany the audio portion of the call and will be available to be viewed and printed shortly before the call begins. Individuals wishing to listen to the call on the Partnership's web site will need Windows Media Player, which can be downloaded free of charge from Microsoft or from Sunoco Logistics Partners' conference call page. Please allow at least fifteen minutes to complete the download.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the conference call beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, dial 1-866-383-3009. International callers should dial 1-203-369-0379.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. SXL, headquartered in Philadelphia, is a master limited partnership that owns and operates a logistics business consisting of a geographically diverse portfolio of complementary crude oil & refined product pipeline, terminalling, and acquisition & marketing assets. SXL's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP. For more information, visit the Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. web site at www.sunocologistics.com.