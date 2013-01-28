Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

DUBUQUE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. HTLF:

Quarter Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net income (in millions) $ 8.9 $ 6.2 $ 49.3 $ 28.0 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) 8.4 5.2 45.8 20.4 Diluted earnings per common share 0.50 0.31 2.73 1.23 Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.49 % 1.03 % 0.50 % Return on average common equity 10.59 7.77 15.59 7.77 Net interest margin 3.81 4.08 3.98 4.16

“We are delighted to report that 2012 was an extraordinary year for Heartland by nearly every measure. Net income increased by 76 percent over 2011, with earnings per share growing by 122 percent.” Lynn B. Fuller, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. HTLF today reported net income of $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $2.7 million or 43 percent from the $6.2 million recorded for the fourth quarter of 2011. Net income available to common stockholders was $8.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2011. Return on average common equity was 10.59 percent and return on average assets was 0.71 percent for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 7.77 percent and 0.49 percent, respectively, for the same quarter in 2011.

Net income recorded for 2012 was a record $49.3 million, compared to $28.0 million recorded during 2011, an increase of $21.3 million or 76 percent. Net income available to common stockholders was $45.8 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, for 2012, compared to $20.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted common share, earned during 2011. Return on average common equity was 15.59 percent and return on average assets was 1.03 percent for 2012, compared to 7.77 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively, for 2011.

The factors contributing most significantly to the increased earnings on both a quarterly and annual basis in 2012 compared to 2011 were the continued expansion of mortgage operations, coupled with reduced provision for loan and lease losses and increased net interest income.

On November 16, 2012, Heartland completed the purchase of First Shares, Inc. headquartered in Platteville, Wisconsin. Simultaneous with closing of the transaction, First National Bank of Platteville was merged into Heartland's Wisconsin Bank & Trust subsidiary. The merger expanded the number of Wisconsin Bank & Trust locations from seven to ten and added three communities in southwestern Wisconsin to the bank's service area. The transaction included, at fair value, assets of $128.0 million, loans of $84.9 million and deposits of $114.2 million.

On December 7, 2012, Heartland completed the purchase of Heritage Bank, N.A. located in Phoenix, Arizona. Heritage Bank, N.A. will operate as a separate charter until late in the first quarter of 2013 when Heartland expects to combine it with our Arizona Bank & Trust subsidiary. The transaction included, at fair value, assets of $109.1 million, loans of $63.4 million and deposits of $83.3 million.

Commenting on Heartland's results for 2012, Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's chairman, president and chief executive officer said, “We are delighted to report that 2012 was an extraordinary year for Heartland by nearly every measure. Net income increased by 76 percent over 2011, with earnings per share growing by 122 percent.”

Net Interest Margin Percentage Remains Stable; Increases in Dollars

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.81 percent during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to 3.84 percent for the third quarter of 2012 and 4.08 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011. On an annual basis, net interest margin was 3.98 percent during 2012 and 4.16 percent during 2011. These declines are a result of the sustained low interest rate environment where yields on the securities and loan portfolios are declining at a greater pace than rates paid on deposits and other borrowings.

Fuller said, “Compared to the previous quarter, we are pleased to see net interest margin hold relatively steady at 3.81 percent in the fourth quarter. Going forward, we view margin as a key challenge in this low rate environment. Deposit rates have little room for further reductions while competition for new loans and lower reinvestment rates on maturing securities continues to push asset yields lower.”

On a tax-equivalent basis, interest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 was $49.5 million compared to $49.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. On an annual basis, interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $196.7 million in 2012 compared to $197.7 million in 2011. The small increase in interest income in the fourth quarter of 2012, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, was due to an increase in average earning assets, as the interest rate earned on those assets continued to decline throughout 2012 due to the sustained low interest rate environment. The average interest rate earned on total earning assets was 4.72 percent during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to 5.22 percent during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, the average interest rate earned on total earning assets was 4.97 percent during 2012 compared to 5.43 percent during 2011. The most significant contributor to these declines was the overall yield earned on the securities portfolio, which decreased 67 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared to the same quarter in 2011 and 72 basis points during the year 2012, compared to the year 2011. Average earning assets increased $421.9 million or 11 percent during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, with approximately $135.0 million attributable to acquisitions. For the year, average earning assets grew $322.3 million or 9 percent, with approximately $45.0 million attributable to acquisitions.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $9.5 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 12 percent from $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. On an annual basis, interest expense decreased $7.2 million or 15 percent. Even though average interest bearing liabilities increased $263.6 million or 9 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, as compared to the same quarter in 2011, and $175.8 million or 6 percent for the annual period ended on December 31, 2012, as compared to 2011, the average interest rate paid on Heartland's deposits and borrowings declined 26 basis points during the quarterly periods under comparison and 30 basis points during the annual periods under comparison. Contributing to this improvement in interest expense was a change in the mix of deposits. Average savings balances, the lowest cost interest-bearing deposits, as a percentage of total average interest bearing deposits was 69 percent during both the fourth quarter and year in 2012, compared to 67 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011 and 65 percent for the year of 2011. Additionally, the average interest rate paid on savings deposits was 0.35 percent during the fourth quarter of 2012 and 0.38 percent during the full year of 2012 compared to 0.47 percent during the fourth quarter of 2011 and 0.57 percent during the full year of 2011.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $40.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2012, an increase of $1.5 million or 4 percent from the $38.5 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $157.5 million during 2012, an increase of $6.2 million or 4 percent from the $151.3 million recorded during 2011.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Increase

Noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2012 was $27.2 million, an increase of $8.2 million or 43 percent over the $19.0 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, noninterest income was $108.7 million in 2012 compared to $59.6 million in 2011, an increase of $49.1 million or 82 percent. The categories contributing most significantly to the improvement in noninterest income during both comparative periods were gains on sale of loans, which increased $8.8 million or 160 percent for the quarterly comparative period and $37.8 million or 333 percent for the annual comparative period, and loan servicing income, which increased $1.5 million or 73 percent, for the quarterly comparative period and $5.4 million or 90 percent for the annual comparative period. For the quarterly comparative period, a portion of these increases was offset by a decrease in securities gains, which were $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 compared to a loss of $108,000 during the fourth quarter of 2012.

Loan servicing income increased $1.5 million or 73 percent for the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 and $5.4 million or 90 percent for 2012 compared to 2011. Two components of loan servicing income, mortgage servicing rights and amortization of mortgage servicing rights, are dependent upon the level of loans Heartland originates and sells into the secondary market, which in turn is highly influenced by market interest rates for home mortgage loans. Mortgage servicing rights income was $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2011 and amortization of mortgage servicing rights was $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $862,000 during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, mortgage servicing rights income was $11.5 million during 2012 compared to $3.7 million during 2011 and amortization of mortgage servicing rights was $6.6 million during 2012 compared to $3.6 million during 2011. Loan servicing income also includes the fees collected for the servicing of mortgage loans for others, which is dependent upon the aggregate outstanding balance of these loans, rather than quarterly production and sale of mortgage loans. Fees collected for the servicing of mortgage loans for others were $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $932,000 during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, fees collected for the servicing of mortgage loans for others were $4.4 million during 2012 compared to $3.6 million during 2011. The portfolio of mortgage loans serviced for others by Heartland totaled $2.20 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2011. Heartland believes long term success in the mortgage banking business will depend on its ability to shift toward originations of loans for the purchase of homes, which will drive revenue when the refinance boom comes to an end. For the fourth quarter of 2012, refinancing activity represented 71 percent of total mortgage originations compared to 64 percent during the third quarter and 58 percent during the second quarter of 2012.

Gains on sale of loans totaled $14.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $5.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2011 and $13.8 million during the third quarter of 2012. For the year, gains on sale of loans totaled $49.2 million during 2012 compared to $11.4 million during 2011. The volume of loans sold totaled $478.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2012, more than double the $208.5 million sold during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, the volume of loans sold totaled $1.53 billion during 2012 compared to $452.9 million during 2011. Pricing received on the sale of fixed rate residential mortgage loans into the secondary market improved through a bulk delivery method that was implemented during the second quarter of 2011, instead of an individual delivery method that had been used previously. At the same time, secondary market pricing began to be matched with origination pricing through the use of a software tool that assists in hedging the locked rate pipeline position. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2012, Heartland began the pooling of certain newly originated mortgage loans into mortgage-backed securities prior to delivery into the secondary market.

The following table summarizes Heartland's residential mortgage loan activity during the most recent five quarters:

As Of and For the Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Mortgage Servicing Fees $ 1,304 $ 1,123 $ 1,037 $ 967 $ 932 Mortgage Servicing Rights Income 3,535 3,316 2,614 1,986 1,380 Mortgage Servicing Rights Amortization (1,871 ) (1,896 ) (1,112 ) (1,718 ) (862 ) Total Residential Mortgage Loan Servicing Income $ 2,968 $ 2,543 $ 2,539 $ 1,235 $ 1,450 Valuation Adjustment on Mortgage Servicing Rights $ 197 $ (493 ) $ (194 ) $ 13 $ (19 ) Gains On Sale of Loans $ 14,257 $ 13,750 $ 12,689 $ 8,502 $ 5,473 Total Residential Mortgage Loan Applications $ 645,603 $ 672,382 $ 638,595 $ 549,315 $ 301,551 Residential Mortgage Loans Originated $ 490,525 $ 488,658 $ 374,743 $ 293,724 $ 253,468 Residential Mortgage Loans Sold $ 478,280 $ 448,704 $ 360,743 $ 243,836 $ 208,494 Residential Mortgage Loan Servicing Portfolio $ 2,199,486 $ 1,963,567 $ 1,776,912 $ 1,626,129 $ 1,541,417

For the fourth quarter of 2012, noninterest expense totaled $49.3 million, an increase of $9.1 million or 23 percent from the same quarter of 2011. For the year, noninterest expense totaled $178.1 million in 2012 compared to $137.3 million in 2011, a $40.8 million or 30 percent increase. Contributing to these increases in noninterest expense were a $7.1 million or 32 percent increase in salaries and employee benefits for the quarter and a $30.2 million or 40 percent increase for the year, a large portion of which resulted from the expansion of residential loan origination and the addition of personnel in the Heartland Mortgage and National Residential Mortgage unit. Commission expense was $5.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the yearly comparative period, commission expense totaled $19.8 million during 2012 and $6.8 million during 2011. The increases in commission expense are a direct result of the increased mortgage loan origination activity. Additionally, the accrual for incentive plan compensation payouts was significantly higher in 2012, in direct correlation with the higher period to date earnings and the reinstatement of incentive compensation for Heartland's executive officers after the repayment of TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program) funds. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,498 on December 31, 2012, compared to 1,195 on December 31, 2011.

Fuller commented, “The Heartland Mortgage and National Residential unit contributed significantly to our extraordinary year with loan originations of $1.6 billion. Reflecting this fact, gains on sale of loans increased fourfold over the previous year. We continue to build on the capabilities of this business line with the addition of new sales personnel, new residential loan products and new technologies.”

Heartland's effective tax rate was 32.07 percent for 2012 compared to 26.89 percent for 2011. Federal low-income housing tax credits included in Heartland's effective tax rate totaled $798,000 during both 2012 and 2011. Heartland's effective tax rate is also affected by the level of tax-exempt interest income which, as a percentage of pre-tax income, was 18.94 percent during 2012 compared to 28.78 percent during 2011. The tax-equivalent adjustment for this tax-exempt interest income was $7.4 million during 2012 compared to $5.9 million during 2011.

Net Loan Growth Continued at a Slower Pace; Strong Deposit Growth

Total assets were $4.98 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of $679.5 million or 16 percent since December 31, 2011, with $391.4 million of this growth occurring in the fourth quarter, $165.5 million in the third quarter, $114.8 million in the second quarter and $7.8 million in the first quarter. Included in the asset growth for the fourth quarter of 2012 were the $128.0 million in assets acquired in the First Shares, Inc. transaction and $109.1 million acquired in the Heritage Bank acquisition. The asset growth for the third quarter of 2012 included $53.5 million in assets acquired from Liberty Bank, FSB. Securities represented 31 percent of total assets at both December 31, 2012 and 2011.

Total loans and leases held to maturity were $2.82 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $2.48 billion at year-end 2011, an increase of $340.3 million or 14 percent, with $173.6 million occurring during the fourth quarter, $18.4 million during the third quarter, $97.2 million during the second quarter and $51.1 million during the first quarter. Included in the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $84.9 million in loans acquired in the First Shares, Inc. acquisition and $63.4 million acquired in the Heritage Bank acquisition. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2012 included $9.4 million in loans acquired from Liberty Bank, FSB. Excluding acquisitions, loan growth for the year totaled $182.6 million or 7 percent. Commercial and commercial real estate loans, which totaled $2.00 billion at December 31, 2012, increased $191.9 million or 11 percent since year-end 2011, with $83.7 million attributable to the acquisitions. Residential mortgage loans, which totaled $249.7 million at December 31, 2012, increased $55.3 million or 28 percent since year-end 2011, with $26.3 million attributable to acquisitions. Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, which totaled $328.3 million at December 31, 2012, increased $65.3 million or 25 percent since year-end 2011, with $37.7 million of this growth attributable to the acquisitions. Consumer loans, which totaled $245.7 million at December 31, 2012, increased $25.6 million or 12 percent since year-end 2011, with $10.1 million of the growth attributable to acquisitions.

“Even though organic loan growth of $183 million was short of our expectations, we continue to seek growth in quality loans rather than quantity.” added Fuller.

Fuller also noted, “Our participation in the Small Business Lending Fund provides added incentive for the Heartland member banks to originate small business loans. As a result of our success in growing qualifying loans, we are realizing a lower capital cost of 2 percent on our $81.7 million of SBLF preferred stock. Consistent with our business purpose, the SBLF allows Heartland to provide affordable credit to small commercial and agricultural clients, which in turn helps to increase employment and assist the economic recovery in the communities we serve.”

Total deposits were $3.85 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $3.21 billion at year-end 2011, an increase of $635.5 million or 20 percent, with $342.6 million occurring during the fourth quarter, $168.1 million during the third quarter, $59.2 million during the second quarter and $65.6 million during the first quarter. Included in deposit growth during the fourth quarter of 2012 were $114.2 million in deposits acquired in the First Shares, Inc. acquisition and $83.3 million acquired in the Heritage Bank acquisition. Deposit growth for the third quarter of 2012 included $53.8 million in deposits acquired from Liberty Bank, FSB. Exclusive of these acquisitions, deposit growth during the year was $384.2 million or 12 percent. The composition of Heartland's deposits continues to improve as no-cost demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 25 percent at December 31, 2012, compared to 23 percent at year-end 2011. Demand deposits increased $236.9 million or 32 percent since year-end 2011, with $60.7 million of this growth attributable to acquisitions. Savings deposits increased $326.3 million or 19 percent since December 31, 2011, with $84.5 million of this growth attributable to acquisitions. Certificates of deposit increased $72.4 million or 9 percent since year-end 2011, with $106.1 million attributable to acquisitions and the offsetting decrease a result of more emphasis on growing the customer base in non-maturity deposit products instead of higher-cost certificates of deposit. As a percentage of total deposits, certificates of deposit were 23 percent at December 31, 2012.

Fuller said, “We continue to experience excellent deposit growth in most Heartland markets. Excluding acquisitions, deposits increased by $384 million, or 12 percent over year-end 2011. We continue to see a very favorable shift in our deposit mix through the growth of demand deposits which now represent 25 percent of our deposits.”

Provision for Loan Losses and Nonperforming Assets Continue at Lower Levels

Exclusive of loans covered under loss sharing agreements, the allowance for loan and lease losses at December 31, 2012, was 1.37 percent of loans and leases and 89.71 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 1.48 percent of loans and leases and 64.09 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2011. The provision for loan losses was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a $4.4 million or 57 percent decrease. For the year, the provision for loan losses was $8.2 million during 2012 compared to $29.4 million during 2011, a $21.2 million or 72 percent decrease. A reduction in the level of the allowance for loan and lease losses maintained for impaired loans was the primary contributor to the lower provision during 2012. The portion of the allowance for loan and lease losses maintained for impaired loans was $4.6 million at December 31, 2012, leaving the allowance on non-impaired loans, exclusive of acquisitions, relatively stable at 1.32 percent of loans and leases at December 31, 2012, compared to 1.31 percent at December 31, 2011.

Nonperforming loans, exclusive of those covered under loss sharing agreements, were $43.2 million or 1.53 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2012, compared to $57.4 million or 2.31 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2011. Approximately 53 percent, or $22.9 million, of Heartland's nonperforming loans have individual loan balances exceeding $1.0 million. These nonperforming loans, to an aggregate of 12 borrowers, are comprised of $7.3 originated by New Mexico Bank & Trust, $5.8 million originated by Rocky Mountain Bank, $4.5 million originated by Galena State Bank & Trust Co., $2.7 million originated by Wisconsin Bank & Trust, $1.4 million originated by Riverside Community Bank and $1.2 million originated by Arizona Bank & Trust. The portion of Heartland's nonperforming loans covered by government guarantees was $1.7 million at December 31, 2012. As identified using the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), $12.4 million of nonperforming loans with individual balances exceeding $1.0 million were for construction/land subdivision and the remaining $10.5 million distributed among seven other industry categories.

Delinquencies in each of the loan portfolios continue to be relatively stable and no significant adverse trends were identified during the fourth quarter of 2012. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.32 percent of total loans at December 31, 2012, compared to 0.53 percent at September 30, 2012, 0.46 percent at June 30, 2012, 0.55 percent at March 31, 2012, and 0.23 percent at December 31, 2011.

Other real estate owned was $35.8 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $36.1 million at September 30, 2012, $37.9 million at June 30, 2012, $38.9 million at March 31, 2012, and $44.4 million at December 31, 2011. Liquidation strategies have been identified for all the assets held in other real estate owned. Management continues to market these properties through an orderly liquidation process instead of a quick liquidation process in order to avoid discounts greater than the projected carrying costs. During 2012, $7.0 million of other real estate owned was sold during the fourth quarter, $4.2 million during the third quarter, $5.9 million during the second quarter and $12.4 million during the first quarter.

The schedules below summarize the changes in Heartland's nonperforming assets, including those covered by loss share agreements, during the fourth quarter of 2012 and the year:

Other Other Total Nonperforming Real Estate Repossessed Nonperforming (Dollars in thousands) Loans Owned Assets Assets September 30, 2012 $ 42,979 $ 36,139 $ 496 $ 79,614 Loan foreclosures (8,750 ) 8,643 107 — Net loan charge offs (5,036 ) — — (5,036 ) New nonperforming loans 18,273 — — 18,273 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (3,051 ) — — (3,051 ) OREO/Repossessed sales proceeds — (7,827 ) (9 ) (7,836 ) OREO/Repossessed assets writedowns, net — (1,133 ) (1 ) (1,134 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. — — (51 ) (51 ) December 31, 2012 $ 44,415 $ 35,822 $ 542 $ 80,779 (1) Includes principal reductions and transfers to performing status.

Other Other Total Nonperforming Real Estate Repossessed Nonperforming (Dollars in thousands) Loans Owned Assets Assets December 31, 2011 $ 60,780 $ 44,387 $ 648 $ 105,815 Loan foreclosures (28,942 ) 28,751 191 — Net loan charge offs (6,295 ) — — (6,295 ) New nonperforming loans 33,439 — — 33,439 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (14,567 ) — — (14,567 ) OREO/Repossessed sales proceeds — (30,009 ) (364 ) (30,373 ) OREO/Repossessed assets writedowns, net — (7,307 ) (156 ) (7,463 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. — — 223 223 December 31, 2012 $ 44,415 $ 35,822 $ 542 $ 80,779 (1) Includes principal reductions and transfers to performing status.

Net charge-offs on loans during the fourth quarter of 2012 were $5.0 million compared to $15.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2011.

“Over the course of 2012, we made continued progress in the reduction of nonperforming loans. Nonperforming loans ended the year at 1.53 percent of total loans, a decrease of 25 percent from year-end 2011. We continue to keep a watchful eye on loan quality as this measure remains our top priority.” Fuller concluded.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 39,510 $ 37,764 $ 156,499 $ 149,603 Interest on securities: Taxable 5,079 7,518 22,129 34,095 Nontaxable 2,912 2,340 10,698 8,035 Interest on federal funds sold 3 — 4 3 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 3 — 8 1 Total Interest Income 47,507 47,622 189,338 191,737 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 5,347 6,495 22,230 29,224 Interest on short-term borrowings 166 204 818 893 Interest on other borrowings 4,020 4,086 16,134 16,226 Total Interest Expense 9,533 10,785 39,182 46,343 Net Interest Income 37,974 36,837 150,156 145,394 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,350 7,784 8,202 29,365 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 34,624 29,053 141,954 116,029 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 4,002 3,686 15,242 14,303 Loan servicing income 3,468 2,004 11,300 5,932 Trust fees 2,538 2,337 10,478 9,856 Brokerage and insurance commissions 945 889 3,702 3,511 Securities gains (losses), net (108 ) 4,174 13,998 13,104 Gain (loss) on trading account securities 164 (125 ) 47 89 Impairment loss on securities — — (981 ) — Gains on sale of loans 14,257 5,473 49,198 11,366 Valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights 197 (19 ) (477 ) (19 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 311 407 1,442 1,349 Other noninterest income 1,456 212 4,713 86 Total Noninterest Income 27,230 19,038 108,662 59,577 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 29,283 22,135 105,727 75,537 Occupancy 3,017 2,368 10,629 9,363 Furniture and equipment 1,822 1,475 6,326 5,636 Professional fees 4,400 3,385 15,338 12,567 FDIC insurance assessments 810 848 3,292 3,777 Advertising 1,736 1,138 5,294 4,292 Intangible assets amortization 163 141 562 572 Net loss on repossessed assets 1,983 4,255 9,969 9,807 Other noninterest expenses 6,120 4,458 20,955 15,745 Total Noninterest Expense 49,334 40,203 178,092 137,296 Income Before Income Taxes 12,520 7,888 72,524 38,310 Income taxes 3,613 1,671 23,255 10,302 Net Income 8,907 6,217 49,269 28,008 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (82 ) 31 (59 ) 36 Net Income Attributable to Heartland 8,825 6,248 49,210 28,044 Preferred dividends and discount (409 ) (1,021 ) (3,400 ) (7,640 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 8,416 $ 5,227 $ 45,810 $ 20,404 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.31 $ 2.73 $ 1.23 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 16,812,947 16,599,741 16,768,602 16,575,506

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 39,510 $ 39,208 $ 39,382 $ 38,399 $ 37,764 Interest on securities: Taxable 5,079 4,452 5,026 7,572 7,518 Nontaxable 2,912 2,896 2,619 2,271 2,340 Interest on federal funds sold 3 — 1 — — Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 3 3 2 — — Total Interest Income 47,507 46,559 47,030 48,242 47,622 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 5,347 5,504 5,604 5,775 6,495 Interest on short-term borrowings 166 215 224 213 204 Interest on other borrowings 4,020 4,028 4,025 4,061 4,086 Total Interest Expense 9,533 9,747 9,853 10,049 10,785 Net Interest Income 37,974 36,812 37,177 38,193 36,837 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,350 (502 ) 3,000 2,354 7,784 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 34,624 37,314 34,177 35,839 29,053 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 4,002 3,944 3,712 3,584 3,686 Loan servicing income 3,468 3,016 3,056 1,760 2,004 Trust fees 2,538 2,667 2,660 2,613 2,337 Brokerage and insurance commissions 945 908 939 910 889 Securities gains (losses), net (108 ) 5,212 4,951 3,943 4,174 Gain (loss) on trading account securities 164 (163 ) 49 (3 ) (125 ) Impairment loss on securities — — — (981 ) — Gains on sale of loans 14,257 13,750 12,689 8,502 5,473 Valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights 197 (493 ) (194 ) 13 (19 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 311 382 267 482 407 Other noninterest income 1,456 543 149 2,565 212 Total Noninterest Income 27,230 29,766 28,278 23,388 19,038 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 29,283 27,064 25,384 23,996 22,135 Occupancy 3,017 2,596 2,534 2,482 2,368 Furniture and equipment 1,822 1,541 1,517 1,446 1,475 Professional fees 4,400 4,217 3,961 2,760 3,385 FDIC insurance assessments 810 811 807 864 848 Advertising 1,736 1,183 1,304 1,071 1,138 Intangible assets amortization 163 146 122 131 141 Net loss on repossessed assets 1,983 3,775 1,307 2,904 4,255 Other noninterest expenses 6,120 5,826 4,523 4,486 4,458 Total Noninterest Expense 49,334 47,159 41,459 40,140 40,203 Income Before Income Taxes 12,520 19,921 20,996 19,087 7,888 Income taxes 3,613 6,338 7,032 6,272 1,671 Net Income 8,907 13,583 13,964 12,815 6,217 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (82 ) 4 (7 ) 26 31 Net Income Attributable to Heartland 8,825 13,587 13,957 12,841 6,248 Preferred dividends and discount (409 ) (949 ) (1,021 ) (1,021 ) (1,021 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 8,416 $ 12,638 $ 12,936 $ 11,820 $ 5,227 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.75 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 16,812,947 16,745,968 16,717,846 16,729,925 16,599,741

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As Of 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,054 $ 191,126 $ 82,831 $ 150,122 $ 129,834 Securities 1,561,957 1,332,082 1,331,088 1,221,909 1,326,592 Loans held for sale 96,165 99,429 73,284 103,460 53,528 Loans and leases: Held to maturity 2,821,549 2,647,959 2,629,597 2,532,419 2,481,284 Loans covered by loss share agreements 7,253 8,511 9,567 11,360 13,347 Allowance for loan and lease losses (38,715 ) (40,401 ) (41,439 ) (39,362 ) (36,808 ) Loans and leases, net 2,790,087 2,616,069 2,597,725 2,504,417 2,457,823 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 128,294 120,334 114,823 111,946 110,206 Goodwill 30,627 26,590 25,909 25,909 25,909 Other intangible assets, net 18,486 15,612 14,295 13,109 12,960 Cash surrender value on life insurance 75,480 72,853 72,448 72,159 67,084 Other real estate, net 35,822 36,139 37,941 38,934 44,387 FDIC indemnification asset 749 1,238 1,148 1,270 1,343 Other assets 78,840 81,725 76,192 69,616 75,392 Total Assets $ 4,984,561 $ 4,593,197 $ 4,427,684 $ 4,312,851 $ 4,305,058 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 974,232 $ 877,790 $ 799,548 $ 771,421 $ 737,323 Savings 2,004,438 1,809,776 1,734,155 1,731,399 1,678,154 Brokered time deposits 55,521 56,627 51,575 41,475 41,225 Other time deposits 811,469 758,843 749,629 731,464 753,411 Total deposits 3,845,660 3,503,036 3,334,907 3,275,759 3,210,113 Short-term borrowings 224,626 245,308 249,485 229,533 270,081 Other borrowings 389,025 377,536 377,543 377,362 372,820 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 121,293 72,571 90,755 64,154 99,151 Total Liabilities 4,580,604 4,198,451 4,052,690 3,946,808 3,952,165 Equity Preferred equity 81,698 81,698 81,698 81,698 81,698 Common equity 319,525 310,396 290,640 281,696 268,520 Total Heartland Stockholders' Equity 401,223 392,094 372,338 363,394 350,218 Noncontrolling interest 2,734 2,652 2,656 2,649 2,675 Total Equity 403,957 394,746 374,994 366,043 352,893 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,984,561 $ 4,593,197 $ 4,427,684 $ 4,312,851 $ 4,305,058 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 18.99 $ 18.81 $ 17.65 $ 17.09 $ 16.29 ASC 320 effect on book value per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.46 $ 0.98 $ 1.09 $ 0.97 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 16,827,835 16,505,241 16,467,889 16,486,539 16,484,790 Tangible Capital Ratio(1) 5.78 % 6.18 % 5.98 % 5.93 % 5.63 %

(1) Total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets less intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Average Balances Assets $ 4,739,887 $ 4,197,916 $ 4,463,665 $ 4,071,811 Loans and leases, net of unearned 2,803,361 2,487,778 2,696,452 2,418,864 Deposits 3,674,507 3,215,793 3,396,488 3,114,080 Earning assets 4,171,475 3,749,612 3,962,268 3,639,926 Interest bearing liabilities 3,330,270 3,066,704 3,197,249 3,021,430 Common stockholders' equity 316,073 267,025 293,917 262,504 Total stockholders' equity 400,442 351,538 378,278 344,878 Tangible common stockholders' equity 288,359 239,394 266,423 234,630 Earnings Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.71 % 0.49 % 1.03 % 0.50 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.59 % 7.77 % 15.59 % 7.77 % Annualized return on average common tangible equity 11.61 % 8.66 % 17.19 % 8.70 % Annualized net interest margin(1) 3.81 % 4.08 % 3.98 % 4.16 % Efficiency ratio(2) 73.28 % 75.29 % 70.61 % 69.41 %

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35% (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income less net security gains. This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Average Balances Assets $ 4,739,887 $ 4,532,302 $ 4,350,916 $ 4,225,815 $ 4,197,916 Loans and leases, net of unearned 2,803,361 2,727,806 2,675,694 2,577,429 2,487,778 Deposits 3,674,507 3,415,810 3,291,293 3,201,073 3,215,793 Earning assets 4,171,475 4,019,601 3,870,360 3,784,709 3,749,612 Interest bearing liabilities 3,330,270 3,235,440 3,140,063 3,081,340 3,066,704 Common stockholders' equity 316,073 299,408 284,610 275,275 267,025 Total stockholders' equity 400,442 383,763 368,960 359,644 351,538 Tangible common stockholders' equity 288,359 272,078 257,212 247,744 239,394 Earnings Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.71 % 1.11 % 1.20 % 1.12 % 0.49 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.59 % 16.79 % 18.28 % 17.27 % 7.77 % Annualized return on average common tangible equity 11.61 % 18.48 % 20.23 % 19.19 % 8.66 % Annualized net interest margin(1) 3.81 % 3.84 % 4.05 % 4.23 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio(2) 73.28 % 74.47 % 66.56 % 67.71 % 75.29 %

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35% (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income less net security gains. This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Loan and Lease Data Loans held to maturity: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 2,001,327 $ 1,902,383 $ 1,903,996 $ 1,842,566 $ 1,809,450 Residential mortgage 249,689 228,972 220,084 202,883 194,436 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 328,311 283,697 279,285 270,687 262,975 Consumer 245,678 236,619 230,594 222,387 220,099 Direct financing leases, net 165 205 290 323 450 Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (3,621 ) (3,917 ) (4,652 ) (6,427 ) (6,126 ) Total loans and leases held to maturity $ 2,821,549 $ 2,647,959 $ 2,629,597 $ 2,532,419 $ 2,481,284 Loans covered under loss share agreements: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 3,074 $ 3,772 $ 4,497 $ 5,730 $ 6,380 Residential mortgage 2,645 3,099 3,309 3,734 4,158 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 748 863 858 934 1,659 Consumer 786 777 903 962 1,150 Total loans and leases covered under loss share agreements $ 7,253 $ 8,511 $ 9,567 $ 11,360 $ 13,347 Asset Quality Not covered under loss share agreements: Nonaccrual loans $ 43,156 $ 40,743 $ 44,845 $ 49,940 $ 57,435 Loans and leases past due ninety days or more as to interest or principal payments — — — — — Other real estate owned 35,470 35,994 37,709 38,693 43,506 Other repossessed assets 542 496 465 710 648 Total nonperforming assets not covered under loss share agreements $ 79,168 $ 77,233 $ 83,019 $ 89,343 $ 101,589 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 20,869 $ 22,385 $ 24,715 $ 21,379 $ 25,704 Covered under loss share agreements: Nonaccrual loans $ 1,259 $ 2,236 $ 2,862 $ 3,189 $ 3,345 Other real estate owned 352 145 232 241 881 Total nonperforming assets covered under loss share agreements $ 1,611 $ 2,381 $ 3,094 $ 3,430 $ 4,226 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 40,401 $ 41,439 $ 39,362 $ 36,808 $ 44,195 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,350 (502 ) 3,000 2,354 7,784 Charge-offs on loans not covered by loss share agreements (7,473 ) (2,785 ) (2,219 ) (1,608 ) (15,616 ) Charge-offs on loans covered by loss share agreements (137 ) (265 ) (35 ) — (5 ) Recoveries 2,574 2,514 1,331 1,808 450 Balance, end of period $ 38,715 $ 40,401 $ 41,439 $ 39,362 $ 36,808 Asset Quality Ratios Excluding Assets Covered Under Loss Share Agreements Ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases 1.53 % 1.54 % 1.71 % 1.97 % 2.31 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 1.59 % 1.68 % 1.87 % 2.07 % 2.39 % Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.71 % 0.08 % 0.14 % (0.03 )% 2.42 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of loans and leases 1.37 % 1.53 % 1.58 % 1.55 % 1.48 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases 89.71 % 99.16 % 92.40 % 78.82 % 64.09 %

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 1,077,167 $ 5,079 1.88 % $ 1,075,605 $ 7,518 2.77 % Nontaxable(1) 325,864 4,481 5.47 % 227,757 3,600 6.27 % Total securities 1,403,031 9,560 2.71 % 1,303,362 11,118 3.38 % Interest bearing deposits 5,580 3 0.21 % 2,065 — — % Federal funds sold 428 3 2.79 % 73 — — % Loans and leases: Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 1,941,618 25,234 5.17 % 1,788,884 24,827 5.51 % Residential mortgage 318,583 3,380 4.22 % 225,701 2,630 4.62 % Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 301,502 4,094 5.40 % 254,555 3,833 5.97 % Consumer 241,470 5,906 9.73 % 218,117 5,347 9.73 % Direct financing leases, net 188 2 4.23 % 521 7 5.33 % Fees on loans 1,341 — % 1,560 — % Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (40,925 ) — % (43,666 ) — % Net loans and leases 2,762,436 39,957 5.75 % 2,444,112 38,204 6.20 % Total earning assets 4,171,475 49,523 4.72 % 3,749,612 49,322 5.22 % Nonearning Assets 568,412 448,304 Total Assets $ 4,739,887 $ 49,523 $ 4,197,916 $ 49,322 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 1,900,292 $ 1,672 0.35 % $ 1,662,065 $ 1,972 0.47 % Time, $100,000 and over 295,566 1,174 1.58 % 257,186 1,336 2.06 % Other time deposits 538,831 2,501 1.85 % 557,930 3,187 2.27 % Short-term borrowings 214,592 166 0.31 % 215,473 204 0.38 % Other borrowings 380,989 4,020 4.20 % 374,050 4,086 4.33 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,330,270 9,533 1.14 % 3,066,704 10,785 1.40 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 939,818 738,612 Accrued interest and other liabilities 69,357 41,062 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 1,009,175 779,674 Stockholders' Equity 400,442 351,538 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,739,887 $ 4,197,916 Net interest income(1) $ 39,990 $ 38,537 Net interest spread(1) 3.58 % 3.82 % Net interest income to total earning assets(1) 3.81 % 4.08 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 79.83 % 81.79 % (1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Year Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 1,015,624 $ 22,129 2.18 % $ 1,069,747 $ 34,095 3.19 % Nontaxable(1) 283,735 16,459 5.80 % 190,399 12,362 6.49 % Total securities 1,299,359 38,588 2.97 % 1,260,146 46,457 3.69 % Interest bearing deposits 5,658 8 0.14 % 3,179 3 0.09 % Federal funds sold 556 4 0.72 % 430 1 0.23 % Loans and leases: Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 1,889,620 100,630 5.33 % 1,747,968 99,986 5.72 % Residential mortgage 293,850 13,142 4.47 % 198,312 10,172 5.13 % Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 282,519 15,896 5.63 % 255,615 15,553 6.08 % Consumer 230,192 22,874 9.94 % 216,268 20,526 9.49 % Direct financing leases, net 271 14 5.17 % 701 38 5.42 % Fees on loans 5,580 — % 4,939 — % Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (39,757 ) — % (42,693 ) — % Net loans and leases 2,656,695 158,136 5.95 % 2,376,171 151,214 6.36 % Total earning assets 3,962,268 196,736 4.97 % 3,639,926 197,675 5.43 % Nonearning Assets 501,397 431,885 Total Assets $ 4,463,665 $ 196,736 $ 4,071,811 $ 197,675 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 1,763,233 $ 6,736 0.38 % $ 1,589,697 $ 9,090 0.57 % Time, $100,000 and over 272,338 4,776 1.75 % 265,664 5,928 2.23 % Other time deposits 531,351 10,718 2.02 % 590,767 14,206 2.40 % Short-term borrowings 252,849 818 0.32 % 202,183 893 0.44 % Other borrowings 377,478 16,134 4.27 % 373,119 16,226 4.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,197,249 39,182 1.23 % 3,021,430 46,343 1.53 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 829,566 667,952 Accrued interest and other liabilities 58,572 37,551 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 888,138 705,503 Stockholders' Equity 378,278 344,878 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,463,665 $ 4,071,811 Net interest income(1) $ 157,554 $ 151,332 Net interest spread(1) 3.74 % 3.90 % Net interest income to total earning assets(1) 3.98 % 4.16 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 80.69 % 83.01 % (1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2012 9/30/2012 6/30/2012 3/31/2012 12/31/2011 Total Assets Dubuque Bank and Trust Company $ 1,476,512 $ 1,478,943 $ 1,385,409 $ 1,407,827 $ 1,382,226 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,026,952 973,177 998,172 929,804 993,182 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 691,715 511,580 497,372 491,741 524,958 Rocky Mountain Bank 465,614 435,283 443,493 432,902 440,805 Riverside Community Bank 450,863 424,044 360,654 343,232 325,388 Arizona Bank & Trust 307,871 275,053 268,103 239,434 227,993 Galena State Bank & Trust Co. 295,226 295,222 309,516 289,740 290,656 Minnesota Bank & Trust 126,421 109,586 101,704 95,462 81,457 Summit Bank & Trust 119,752 104,066 102,875 98,247 100,994 Total Deposits Dubuque Bank and Trust Company $ 1,150,141 $ 1,089,125 $ 959,273 $ 978,854 $ 938,000 New Mexico Bank & Trust 721,445 720,520 725,537 697,060 690,293 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 549,773 424,146 415,277 409,994 429,062 Rocky Mountain Bank 372,135 354,396 356,046 362,307 365,373 Riverside Community Bank 344,005 335,899 305,120 286,529 264,699 Arizona Bank & Trust 243,044 216,851 211,318 183,321 177,457 Galena State Bank & Trust Co. 245,554 247,334 257,800 245,780 243,639 Minnesota Bank & Trust 109,862 91,179 77,119 78,338 66,875 Summit Bank & Trust 93,318 88,540 83,977 81,290 81,224 Net Income (Loss) Dubuque Bank and Trust Company $ 4,999 $ 5,485 $ 8,463 $ 9,604 $ 4,846 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,354 4,395 1,592 2,216 2,197 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 638 1,943 1,547 2,153 2,313 Rocky Mountain Bank 2,029 1,315 2,089 963 493 Riverside Community Bank 482 607 914 369 800 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,346 1,534 981 (215 ) (1,202 ) Galena State Bank & Trust Co. 929 938 1,149 437 1,139 Minnesota Bank & Trust 412 (15 ) 35 (129 ) (157 ) Summit Bank & Trust (69 ) (1 ) (100 ) (123 ) (154 ) Return on Average Assets Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1.34 % 1.50 % 2.39 % 2.88 % 1.44 % New Mexico Bank & Trust 0.53 1.78 0.66 0.96 0.93 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 0.44 1.53 1.27 1.69 1.83 Rocky Mountain Bank 1.86 1.21 1.94 0.89 0.45 Riverside Community Bank 0.46 0.57 1.05 0.45 0.98 Arizona Bank & Trust 1.87 2.22 1.56 (0.37 ) (2.13 ) Galena State Bank & Trust Co. 1.25 1.24 1.58 0.62 1.54 Minnesota Bank & Trust 1.41 (0.06 ) 0.15 (0.58 ) (0.77 ) Summit Bank & Trust (0.25 ) — (0.40 ) (0.50 ) (0.63 ) Net Interest Margin as a Percentage of Average Earning Assets Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 3.57 % 3.61 % 3.67 % 4.03 % 4.00 % New Mexico Bank & Trust 3.51 3.50 3.69 4.02 3.85 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 4.16 4.04 4.38 4.41 4.30 Rocky Mountain Bank 4.26 4.35 4.68 4.33 4.06 Riverside Community Bank 3.02 2.44 3.38 3.63 3.64 Arizona Bank & Trust 3.89 3.76 4.19 4.40 4.06 Galena State Bank & Trust Co. 3.31 3.50 3.42 3.89 3.69 Minnesota Bank & Trust 4.04 4.47 4.57 4.75 4.56 Summit Bank & Trust 3.62 3.75 3.89 4.07 3.41