PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2012

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (the "Fund") PML, a closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended November 30, 2012.

At November 30, 2012 2011 Net Assets (a) $1,144,555,849 $1,014,805,729 Common Shares Outstanding 60,768,745 60,510,483 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $12.80 $10.71 Market Price $13.75 $11.15 Premium to NAV 7.42% 4.11% Undistributed Net Investment Income Per Common Share (b) $0.3628 $0.3090 Quarter ended November 30, 2012 2011 Net Investment Income $12,609,051 $13,212,727 Per Common Share $0.21 $0.22 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain $34,973,170 $10,469,337 Per Common Share $0.58 $0.18 Six Months ended November 30, 2012 2011 Net Investment Income $25,392,156 $27,213,493 Per Common Share $0.42 $0.45 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain $52,559,974 $32,015,146 Per Common Share $0.87 $0.54

(a) Net assets are inclusive of Preferred Shares of $367 million.

(b) Since the Fund's net earning rates fluctuate from month to month, there will be periods when the Fund may over-earn or under-earn its monthly dividend rate. This fluctuation will have the effect of adding to or subtracting from the Fund's undistributed net investment income balance. Fund management analyzes the current and projected net earning rates prior to recommending dividend amounts to the Fund's Board of Trustees for declaration. There can be no assurance that the monthly dividend rate will remain at its current level or that the undistributed net investment income balance will be sufficient to cover any shortfall in earnings to meet the current dividend rate.

Top 5 State Positions at November 30, 2012 (as a percentage of investments) California 15.7 % New York 13.8 Texas 13.0 Illinois 7.9 Arizona 7.2

Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC ("AGIFM"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group. Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, an AGIFM affiliate, serves as the Fund's sub-adviser.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at http://www.allianzinvestors.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

