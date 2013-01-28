VERTEX, Inc. Releases an Innovative Solution for Maintaining Legacy Life Insurance Administration Systems

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

VTXtabletalk is a desktop solution that provides an intuitive user interface and a dramatically enhanced workflow to the onerous task of mainframe table maintenance for insurance policy administration systems. The system provides role-based security, email integration for status notifications and supports multiple users for fast, accurate completion of all your table maintenance tasks. Work status indicators and user notes ensure efficient collaboration.

The monthly chaos of mainframe table maintenance is a central challenge of legacy mainframe insurance systems. VTXtabletalk clears the board, tames the tempest of data, and brings stability to this critical process. The result is a precise workflow environment that automates the entire process.

Seamless mainframe integration means that after initial setup you no longer need a technical resource to push your data to the mainframe. Your data is managed directly by the people who understand it best. In fact, business users don't even need mainframe access at all. Mainframe jobs can be scheduled directly within the system.

VTXtabletalk even streamlines the tasks of auditing and review. It allows authorized users to browse mainframe reports directly from a web browser, provides easy access to historical information and preserves all outputs in a documentation repository.

For more information on VTXtabletalk, please, visit http://www.vtxtabletalk.com/.

About VERTEX, Incorporated: (www.vertexincorporated.com)

Located in New Britain, CT, VERTEX has been providing innovative products and business and technical solutions to the financial services industry since 1991. VERTEX services include Business and IT Consulting, Migrations, Conversions, Integrations and Business Process Automation. VERTEX focuses on the life insurance and annuity segments and has gained a global reputation for expertise in these specialties. VERTEX is recognized by our growing list of prestigious clients as an industry leader.