Point B Takes Mobile Strategy "Beyond the App" in Latest Speaker Series Event

Point B, a management consulting firm, has announced its newest speaker event for Seattle business leaders, “Catching the Mobile Wave.” The interactive discussion will be held on January 31st at 5:30 p.m., and will feature Point B Technology and Communication experts Shelley Holm and Christopher Hill and BECU's Vice President of Virtual Banking Howie Wu. The team will provide insights that take an organization beyond the tactical “adding an app” mobile approach to having a holistic view of how to truly connect with an engaged, always-on mobile customer base. Participants will hear real-world examples of the distinct strengths, risks and common pitfalls of a mobile offering, including how BECU developed and delivered its latest mobile banking transformation.

To learn more and register for the event, visit http://www.pointb.com/events/seattle-speaker-series-catching-the-mobile-wave.

“Catching the Mobile Wave” is part of the ongoing “In the K(now)” speaker series from Point B that focuses on key Puget Sound business challenges. To learn more about the series and to sign up for the next event, please visit http://www.pointb.com/about-us/events.

About Point B

Point B is a management consulting firm that helps clients develop strategic insights and translate them into impact. Our clients look to us for industry and functional expertise combined with our ability to execute. Point B is regularly honored by many publications as an exceptional place to work, including the Wall Street Journal and Consulting Magazine.