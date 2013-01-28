Seattle's Best Coffee® Could Take the Chill out of More Winter Weather with Free Coffee

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Each year on Feb. 2, Americans across the country watch as the nation's most famous groundhog predicts the fate of winter weather in Punxsutawney, Pa. Chances are, the groundhog will emerge from his burrow and see his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

This Groundhog Day, Seattle's Best Coffee will take the chill out of more winter weather with free coffee if the groundhog sees his shadow. Visit the Seattle's Best Coffee Facebook page to register for the chance to win free coffee. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Seattle's Best Coffee is eager to ease the sting of six more weeks of winter by offering free coffee to a lucky few if the groundhog sees his shadow. Winter weather watchers can cast their prediction and enter for a chance to win a free cup of coffee by registering on Facebook.

“At Seattle's Best Coffee we know – without a shadow of a doubt – a delicious cup of coffee is the best way to warm a long winter day,” said Jennifer Dimaris, vice president, brand management, Seattle's Best Coffee. “If Punxsutawney's famous groundhog predicts more winter days ahead, we want to offer a few lucky Americans the chance to warm up with a hot cup of Seattle's Best Coffee.”

Enter to Win Free Seattle's Best Coffee® on Facebook

Those who want to join the festivities can visit Seattle's Best Coffee's Facebook page to register to win a free sample of Seattle's Best Coffee and vote. If the groundhog does, indeed, see his shadow, those who register will be eligible to win one of 10,000 free samples of ground coffee* that brews a 10-cup pot of coffee.

*Sample size is 1.75 oz of ground coffee. Seattle's Best Coffee reserves the right to substitute coffee sample type.

