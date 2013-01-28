Diverse Careers, Inc. Announces San Diego Career Fair to Be Held Wednesday, February 13th – 10:00am to 2:00pm

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Diverse Careers, Inc. would like to invite job seekers and employers to participate in the San Diego Career Fair on February 13, 2013 from 10am to 2pm at the Doubletree Hotel San Diego/Mission Valley located at 7450 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to participate. This recruiting event is open to everyone and is FREE to all job seekers. Job seekers may also search jobs and post their resume prior to the event.

Diverse Careers, Inc. is a job board website and career fair management company located in Southern CA. Diverse Careers, Inc is proud to promote and support Diversity in the workplace. We also believe in creating an inclusive environment for all job seekers. The mission of Diverse Careers, Inc. is to connect the best talented job seekers with great companies while supporting Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace. Career opportunities range from entry level to senior executive. Career Fairs are held in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, and San Francisco.

Upcoming events include: Ontario, Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Employers and Recruiters interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at this event should contact Marcel Abandonato at (951) 479-1350 or marcel@diversecareers.com.

Employers and exhibitors may also find our registration form and testimonials on our website.

For more information please visit www.diversecareers.com.