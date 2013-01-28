Healthways Moves Up Release of Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results and Financial Guidance for 2013 to Before the Market Opens on February 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Healthways, Inc. HWAY today announced that, due to a management scheduling conflict, it has moved up its planned release of its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012, and its full financial guidance for 2013, to before the market opens on Thursday, February 7, 2013, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST. Previously, the news release was scheduled for after market close on Thursday, February 7, 2013, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

The live broadcast of Healthways' quarterly conference call will be available online by going to www.healthways.com and clicking on “Investors," as well as at www.earnings.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 719-457-0820, confirmation number 5679724, and the webcast replay will also be available on the Company's Web site for the next 12 months.

About Healthways

