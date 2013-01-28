Toon Boom Joins the Arts Schools Network

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Two-time Emmy® award-winning Toon Boom Animation Inc., the market leader in content creation technology, announced that it has joined the Arts Schools Network (ASN) in order to collaboratively promote the benefits of using arts as a medium of communication to teach core curriculum while developing students' creativity. Toon Boom will host a series of free 45-minute webinars, starting in February 2013:

Animating the Core, February 19 and April 9, 2013, 7 pm EST

Digital animation inspires students. It motivates them to be creative and make meaningful connections across all subjects. It is an engaging, fun, and powerful tool that augments students' understanding and achievement of any common core subject. The results at schools that implement animation, like Bluffton Elementary (South Carolina), are impressive and it is the award-winning Toon Boom Animation software platform that enabled it to happen.

The Power of Digital Storytelling, March 12, 2013, 7 pm EST

Every creative project starts with a concept. Performing arts, multimedia, gaming, film, and animation classes enable students to express their creativity and learn how to bring it to life. Using Toon Boom Storyboard™, students can quickly test their concepts and fine tune them before moving on to creation and production. Based on Emmy award-winning technology, Storyboard is an easy-to-use software that contributes to developing logical thinking and writing skills.

On January 28, 2013 at 7:00 am EST/PST, Discovery Channel aired In View with Larry King covering 21st century education. This report presents Toon Boom's creative technology in the classroom, featuring Bluffton Elementary School, South Carolina, which was granted the 2012 Arts Innovation Award by ASN.

About Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Toon Boom Animation Inc. (toonboom.com) is the worldwide leader in digital content and animation creation software, delivering products and services online to its global community. Toon Boom carries user-friendly applications for all, catering to children, home users, creative professionals, as well as students, educators, and schools. Toon Boom is fully dedicated to education and goes far beyond developing technology and curriculums that enhance the classroom experience. Toon Boom is an influential advocate of bringing industry and education together, while partnering with value-added partners to help students achieve their goals.

At the high-end studio level, Toon Boom offers a wide product range from powerful pre-production tools to leading-edge animation production solutions. Relying on its extensive expertise in animation production, Toon Boom provides consulting services in the fields of optimization, pipeline integration, production assistance, and custom development.

About Arts Schools Network

ASN is an international network of arts education leaders and innovators who have been sharing the insight, inspiration, and connections that strengthen arts education for over 30 years. ASN is a resource for models and support in the areas of best practice, college and career, elementary and middles schools arts, and leadership. ASN is currently enrolling members for the 2013-14 membership year. Join by May 31, 2013 to enter the drawing for free registration to the 2013 ASN Conference in New York City! To learn more, visit artsschoolsnetwork.org