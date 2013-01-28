Thompson Hine Shortlisted by Benchmark Litigation as Midwest Product Liability Firm of the Year

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Benchmark Litigation recently announced that Thompson Hine LLP has been shortlisted for Product Liability Firm of the Year for the Midwest region in the publication's inaugural U.S. Benchmark Litigation awards, which will be presented at an event in New York City on January 31. The shortlist presents those firms most highly ranked based on peer review and client research conducted for the 2013 edition of Benchmark Litigation, as well as from supplementary questionnaires submitted.

Five of Thompson Hine's product liability litigation partners were selected for inclusion in the 2013 edition of Benchmark Litigation. The guide's results are the culmination of a six-month research period that included extensive interviews with corporate clients hiring lawyers to handle their litigation. Benchmark Litigation is the only publication on the market to focus exclusively on litigation in the United States.

Elizabeth B. Wright is listed as one of the top 52 product liability lawyers in the United States. This ranking places her among an elite group of nationally ranked Litigation Stars.

Benchmark Litigation awarded Thompson Hine the highest possible ranking, “highly recommended,” for litigation in Ohio. Five of the firm's product liability litigators received accolades from peers and clients: Timothy J. Coughlin, John R. Mitchell, Brian A. Troyer and Elizabeth B. Wright were listed as Litigation Stars, and Andrew H. Cox and was listed as a Future Star in Ohio.

The publication highlights some of the firm's high-profile representations, including its role as lead national counsel for an international pharmaceutical company in hormone replacement therapy litigation, Wright's representation of Ford against allegations of unintended acceleration and faulty spark plugs, and Troyer's defense of Wells Fargo in a nationwide class action and an associated individual action and his representation of a manufacturing company in a toxic tort case.

Thompson Hine's David J. Hooker, William W. Jacobs and James D. Robenalt were also listed as Litigation Stars in Ohio, and Robert F. Ware was named a Future Star. Russell J. Rogers, one of the firm's principal litigators in Georgia, was listed as a Litigation Star for that state.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Established in 1911, Thompson Hine is a business law firm dedicated to providing superior client service. The firm has been recognized for more than ten consecutive years as one of the top law firms in the country for client service excellence in The BTI Client Service A-Team: Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance, and for six years has ranked as one of the top 30 law firms in the United States for client service. With offices in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, New York and Washington, D.C., Thompson Hine serves premier businesses worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ThompsonHine.com.