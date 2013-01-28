CEA Supports Senate Efforts to Reform Immigration Policies

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The following statement is attributable to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association® on the bipartisan Senate immigration proposal:

“CEA applauds this strong bipartisan step toward reforming our nation's outdated legal immigration system. Simply put, our immigration policies have failed to adapt, placing our nation's competitive advantage at risk. Rewarding green cards to immigrants who receive STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degrees from U.S. universities is needed in order to have an innovative and competitive workforce in the 21st century. We also hope the H1B challenges will be addressed as part of comprehensive reform and urge the White House and both chambers of Congress to quickly enact critical reforms to our immigration laws.”

