Easton Sports and 3d Lacrosse Team Up to Create the Next Generation of Elite Lacrosse Players

Easton Sports and 3d Lacrosse share a common vision for helping lacrosse players up their game: better coaching and training plus superior equipment creates better players. It's a simple yet powerful formula that has already helped thousands of athletes across the country at 3d Lacrosse events sponsored by Easton. So it only makes sense that these two innovators are strengthening their partnership to create a unique player improvement experience at 3d Lacrosse events nationwide.

3d Lacrosse has burst onto the national lacrosse scene as one of the country's premier lacrosse organizations—specializing in superior training for individuals and teams, exceptional events and tournaments, and select travel teams. Meanwhile, Easton Lacrosse has quickly established itself as a leading innovator of high-caliber equipment including shafts, heads and protective gear for all types of players.

Through the partnership, Easton Lacrosse will be the presenting sponsor of the majority of 3d Lacrosse events and programs, with Easton product experts manning the Easton Gear Booth where players will have the opportunity to demo the latest Easton Lacrosse gear and get tips on what equipment is right for them. Easton will also setup a casual lounge environment focusing on player education and entertainment.

“We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with Easton Lacrosse in 2013,” states Jamie Munro, Chief Executive Officer at 3d Lacrosse. “Our goal at 3d Lacrosse is to make players better, and we believe that part of making players better is using superior equipment. Easton has an outstanding line up in 2013 of new and innovative products, and we are honored to be part of that roll out and evolution.”

Bringing Sports Engineering to Lacrosse

Easton's industry-leading innovations in sports engineering and, more specifically, the company's advanced materials and technologies, have allowed the Easton Lacrosse development team to leverage successes from across Easton Sports in its new lacrosse products. This includes using materials that have gone into the development of Easton's industry-leading baseball bats to make innovative new lacrosse shafts and designs for hockey protective gear to make some of the fastest and lightest lacrosse gloves on the market.

“Our mission at Easton Lacrosse is to deliver a performance advantage to every player, with products that feature the latest in advanced technology and materials,” said Doug Appleton, General Manager of Easton Lacrosse. “By combining the best in player development and tournament competition with innovative gear and new technology we'll be rolling out this year, athletes get a premium experience designed to take their game to the next level.”

About Easton Sports

Easton Sports is a developer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of baseball, softball, hockey, and lacrosse equipment for both sports professionals and enthusiasts. Easton Sports focuses on its ability to innovate and create products of unmatched quality and performance including the #1 bat in the College World Series®, Women's College World Series®, Little League World Series®, and Slow-Pitch Softball. Headquartered in Van Nuys, Calif., Easton Sports employs over 1,200 people worldwide and maintains facilities in Utah, California, Mexico, Canada and Sweden. For further information, please visit www.eastonsports.com.

About 3d Lacrosse

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, 3d Lacrosse is fast becoming one of the premier training, event, and select club lacrosse operations in the country. Founded by former Division I coach Jamie Munro, 3d Lacrosse has operations, offices, teams and events throughout the nation. Munro earned All America honors at Brown, played professionally, coached at Yale and Denver, is a current men's Division I analyst on ESPNU and is a regular contributor to Inside Lacrosse. For more information on 3d Lacrosse, please visit www.3dlacrosse.com.

