Silver Sun Reports on AGM

Silver Sun Resource Corp.(TSX-V: SSU, FSE: SS6, OTCQX: SSUXF)(“Silver Sun” or “the Company”) is pleased report that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting held on January 25th, 2013. The Board of directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and confidence especially during these difficult market conditions.

Through the Company's legal counsel, Silver Sun has submitted to The Exchange for final acceptance the change of name to Golden Sun Mining Corp. The Company has requested the name change take affect after close of business on January 31st.

Silver Sun Resource Corp. is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is in the production stage with its gold project in Yreka, California and engaged in an on-going work program on the Zacatecas, Salvador, and Mina San Jose properties located within the prolific Zacatecas Silver District in Mexico, as well as its Yoreme Silver Project in the mining district of Alamos, Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a growth strategy to develop a diversified portfolio of mining projects that can be taken to production in the near-term. The company's design is to add shareholder value through efficient exploration, strategic acquisitions and effective marketing while maintaining a low risk profile through project diversification and sound financial management.

