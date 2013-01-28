Life Time Introduces Three Unique All New Programs from Life Time Weight Loss

CHANHASSEN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ask any Life Time personal trainer or weight loss coach, and they'll tell you that total health requires attention to activity and nutrition, never one or the other. Lasting health and fitness requires a holistic approach, and it can be hard to know where to start. That's why Life Time – The Healthy Way of Life Company LTM is introducing three all new programs from Life Time Weight Loss— utopaSM, palaraSM and signiaSM.

Understanding your metabolism is key to sustainable weight loss so each Life Time Weight Loss program begins with determining an individual's unique metabolic profile, and tailoring each program for real, lasting weight loss. Participants will work with Life Time's fitness and nutrition professionals to address habits, environment, diet and activity to provide all the tools needed to achieve total health. Life Time Weight Loss offers three programs to choose from to support differing fitness and nutrition levels and goals including:

utopa: utopa offers the ultimate one-on-one, personalized approach and is perfect for those who want the highest level of attention and accountability. The utopa program includes personal training and weight loss coaching sessions, a heart rate monitor and activity monitor, nutritional supplements, Longevity and Vitality lab testing and continued support throughout the program. Participants also have access to support groups for a social atmosphere when it's needed.

palara provides weight loss support in a group setting. Participants get face time with a fitness professional without private session rates through group training and nutrition classes. palara's support groups and weigh-ins hold members accountable to personalized fitness and nutrition plans, and the program includes a heart rate monitor, unlimited phone access to a team of expert health advisors and continued support throughout the program through materials including a Healthy Way of Life Nutrition Manual. signia: For individuals who benefit most from a group approach, but also need flexibility and variety to design their own experience, signia offers world-class facilities, expert guidance and weekly support groups. The signia program includes an initial meeting with a weight loss coach to develop a personalized fitness and nutrition plan, weekly weigh-ins, and flexibility and variety in fitness options.

“Life Time has always provided the best programs, the best places and the best people to help our members achieve success in their fitness, nutrition and total health goals so it seems only natural that we would expand our program offerings to provide additional support specific to weight loss that can be tailored and unique to each individual,” says Tom Nikkola, Sr. Director of Nutrition and Weight Management at Life Time. “Our members tell us over and over again that they've tried everything to lose weight but nothing has worked. We understand their frustration. utopa, palara and signia will truly lend a helping hand to those struggling by focusing on support from the inside out, providing personalized plans and, most importantly, making weight loss fun.”

Each program provides educational tools including Eat Well. Live Well., a Healthy Way of Life nutrition manual and companion journal, weekly weigh-ins and support group sessions, weekly nutrition, exercise and lifestyle guidance through the Flourish e-newsletter, and access to articles, blogs and success stories via lifetimeweightloss.com.

Program costs range from $12/month to $947/month plus enrollment fees. For more information about Life Time's new weight loss programs, visit www.lifetimeweightloss.com or contact the personal training department head at a Life Time destination near you.

